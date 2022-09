The Waxahachie Swim Team is preparing for their first meet, Oct. 1st in Arlington at Wilkerson-Grienes Activity Center Natatorium. “I am excited to swim in this first meet and being able to see my hard work pay off,” Junior Vicky Chavarria said. She has been on the WHS swim team for three years, but she has been swimming since she was 7 years old.

WAXAHACHIE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO