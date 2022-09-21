ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ste. Genevieve County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
suntimesnews.com

Doe Run seeks to extend mine in Reynolds, Shannon Counties

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Northeastern States District, in coordination with the USDA Forest Service, is seeking public input on a Draft Environmental Assessment evaluating the potential impacts proposed by three lease modifications at the Doe Run Company’s existing mine in southeastern Missouri. The BLM is lead agency for the Draft Environmental Assessment prepared under the National Environmental Policy Act, and the Forest Service is a cooperating agency.
REYNOLDS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Homeless encampment threatens safety, growth along Laclede’s Landing, developers say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Smashed windows and dumpsters lit on fire, are just some of the ongoing issues taking place along the riverfront at Laclede’s Landing. “I have witnessed [drug] deals go down, I have witnessed nudity, we have seen people defecating on our properties. Tts just a constant struggle,” said Gretchen Minges. “We’re getting exhausted to be honest.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KOLR10 News

Sewage spills into Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — A sewer main line break lead to raw sewage spilling into Lake of the Ozarks. According to a press release, the public works department of Osage Beach investigated a break in a gravity sewer main line leading into the Sands Lift Station, which is one of the city’s largest lift stations. […]
OSAGE BEACH, MO
97ZOK

Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed

Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Francois County, MO
Government
County
Saint Francois County, MO
County
Ste. Genevieve County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Ste. Genevieve County, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
FOX2Now

Maps of the old mines under Missouri and Illinois

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A train went off the rails Monday near Albers, Illinois. There are reports of mine subsidence in the area. It isn’t clear if the crumbling underground caverns are connected to the crash. But, it is worth exploring where the old mines are located in Missouri and Illinois. The cracking or sagging ground has damaged homes, businesses, roads, and schools.
ILLINOIS STATE
myleaderpaper.com

Jefferson College officials assess whether to continue running college Police Department

Jefferson College officials are considering the possibility of eliminating the Jefferson College-run Police Department. However, President Dena McCaffrey cautioned that discussions about the department are preliminary and there is no intention to stop having armed personnel protect the college, which has campuses in Hillsboro, Arnold and Imperial. “Jefferson College continues...
HILLSBORO, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garry Nelson
mymoinfo.com

Missourians Would Vote For Recreational Marijuana

(Jefferson City) A new survey suggests the majority of Missouri voters support the legalization of recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older. The Survey-USA poll shows 62 percent of respondents would approve Amendment Three in November, 22 percent oppose the ballot measure, and 16 percent are uncertain. The poll numbers...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri lawmakers push ahead on tax cuts, rural credits in special session

Missouri lawmakers are moving swiftly to complete the special session agenda set by Gov. Mike Parson, with both the House and Senate passing incentives for farms and rural businesses and the Senate finishing work on a tax cut. Only one thing hasn’t gone the way Parson and legislative leaders hoped. While the Missouri House was […] The post Missouri lawmakers push ahead on tax cuts, rural credits in special session appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

News 4 Investigates: Pink Power shuts down

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A solar power company exposed by News 4 Investigates this week has now shut its doors nationwide. A letter sent to all employees told them they no longer had jobs. Customers are contacting New 4′s Chief Investigative Reporter Lauren Trager wondering what to do next after they say they were burned by the solar company.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Other Roads#Louisiana Purchase#911
KFVS12

Missouri Senate passes individual income tax cuts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri taxpayers could get a break on income taxes under a proposal passed by the state Senate. The GOP-led chamber on Wednesday voted 24-4 in favor of the bill. The measure now heads to the Republican-led House for consideration. The bill would cut the top...
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Carl's Drive-In expansion, entertainment center will be presented to O'Fallon, Missouri, zoning committee

O'FALLON, Mo. — An exciting new proposal for a restaurant and family-friendly entertainment center is heading to the O'Fallon Planning and Zoning Committee next month. According to a Facebook post from 3rd Ward Councilman Nathan Bibb, the development would go in the empty lot between Missouri Rush Soccer and Barron Swim School, near Interstate 64 and Highway DD.
O'FALLON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
mymoinfo.com

St. Francois County Sheriff Says Watch Out For Deer

(St. Francois County) Fall is here and it’s also the time of year that deer become much more active. St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock says that’s something area motorists need to be aware of. Deer/vehicle accidents can happen anytime of year, but Bullock says the most dangerous...
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Thursday, September 22nd, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House has passed the agriculture bill sent over by the Senate. But there were Republicans and Democrats alike who did not like the bill’s contents and how it was fast-tracked. Democrat Peter Merideth of St. Louis says it changes the definition of what qualifies as a “family farm” and increases the size of a legally-defined family farm – and makes him question whether companies or even elected officials are trying to pass themselves off as “family farmers.” The final vote was 94 to 31, with eleven voting present and 19 absent. The governor promised Wednesday that he would sign the bill.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy