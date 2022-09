“Drawn to Life: Master Drawings from the Age of Rembrandt in the Peck Collection” at the Ackland Art Museum features over 70 exceptional Dutch drawings from the 17th century, many previously unpublished and rarely exhibited. A number of drawings by Rembrandt van Rijn, the most celebrated artist of this period, and his pupils, represent a particular highlight of the exhibition. Since drawings are sensitive to light and can only be displayed for short periods of time, this exhibition is a rare occasion not to be missed. Following its run at the Ackland, “Drawn to Life” will travel to the Rembrandt House Museum in Amsterdam from March 18-June 11, 2023.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO