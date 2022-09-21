Read full article on original website
Attention I-80 Users!!
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Transportation is reminding the public that bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, in Joliet, will require lane and ramp closures over multiple weekends!. Thursday evenings at 10pm, lane closures will take place on eastbound I-80,...
starvedrock.media
Two Joliet men killed in Grundy County bar shooting
Shots fired in a Grundy County bar early Saturday killed two men. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan said both were pronounced dead at the scene around 1:30am. 25-year old Dameonta Terry-Travis and 33-year old Darius Travis - both of Joliet - were fatally shot at Gipper's Bar in Coal City.
wmay.com
Semi Driver Dies After I-55 Collision
A semi driver is dead after crashing into another big rig in the construction zone on Interstate 55 south of Springfield Thursday. Illinois State Police say traffic was slowing down because of the road work, but one of the trucks failed to slow down in time and rear-ended the other semi. The driver of the truck that collided with the other semi was transported to HSHS St. John’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Coroner Jim Allmon identifies him as 67-year-old Frank Amendola of Somonauk.
WSPY NEWS
One person hurt in motorized bicycle crash in Oswego
The Oswego Police Department says one person was hurt in a motorized bicycle crash with a Toyota Camry early Saturday morning. Police say it happened at Route 30 and Route 34. The rider of the bicycle, 35-year-old Earl C. Thomas of Aurora, was taken to Rush Copley Hospital for treatment. The bike sustained heavy damage. The Toyota only had minor damage.
Shooting at Grundy County bar leaves 2 Joliet men dead, police say
Two men from Joliet were killed after what police are calling a targeted shooting at a bar in Grundy County Saturday.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man killed in motorcycle crash
The Aurora Police Department says that an Aurora man was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday evening in the area of Wilder Street and Sunset Avenue on the city's west side. He was identified as 23-year-old Jackson B. Bennett, of Aurora. Police say Bennett was riding a motorcycle westbound on...
Fox 59
18-year-old killed after crashing into concrete pillars, brick wall
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — Thursday, September 22, at approximately 8:10 p.m., Indiana State Police was called to investigate a fatal crash in Michigan City. A preliminary investigation by police shows that at approximately 8 p.m., Michigan City officers observed a vehicle that was traveling the wrong way on Michigan Boulevard. Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, however, the driver refused, which then initiated a vehicle pursuit.
fox32chicago.com
Park Forest woman charged with DUI in deadly rollover crash
LOCKPORT, Ill. - A Park Forest woman has been charged with driving under the influence in a July rollover crash that killed a passenger in her car and critically wounded another. Niara Harris, 32, turned herself in to police Thursday. Harris was driving with two passengers on I-355 around 4...
walls102.com
Missing Chicago motorcyclist found deceased near Seneca
SENECA – A Chicago man that was last seen leaving a bar on a motorcycle in Seneca on September 17th has been found deceased. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan states in a press release that an apparent motorcycle crash occurred on US Route 6 east of the trailer park in Seneca that same day. On Friday, family members of 69-year-old Contreras Eulalio discovered his motorcycle in high weeds and trees in the south ditch of US Route 6. Contreras had been ejected from the bike and found deceased in the area of his motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Seneca Police Department.
nypressnews.com
Naperville man dies after fall in apparent freak accident in Grundy County
GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) — A Naperville man is dead after an apparent accident Thursday afternoon in Morris, according to Grundy County Coroner’s John Callahan’s office. Around 2:30 p.m., the man identified as Chenping Ni, 58, and the owner of the property, in the 1000 block of Quail Drive, was trimming tree limbs from a ladder. One of the limbs came back and knocked him off the ladder – causing him to fall to the ground.
advantagenews.com
Truck driver killed in central Illinois accident
Illinois State Police say a truck driver failing to slow down as he approached a construction zone was the cause of Thursday afternoon’s fatal crash on Interstate 55, south of Springfield. As a result, the northbound lanes of I-55 were closed for about five hours. Troopers say 67-year-old Frank...
starvedrock.media
Injuries Reported In Peru Crash On Route 251 Bridge
Injuries were reported in a multiple vehicle wreck in Peru. Police and paramedics were called just after 2:30 Thursday afternoon about a crash just north of the bridge on Route 251 over the Illinois River. One person was said to be laying on the ground immediately after the wreck. Traffic on Route 251 was rerouted in the area of the crash for nearly an hour.
nypressnews.com
1 person killed, 1 in critical condition in Aurora shooting
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Aurora Saturday afternoon, police say. Police were investigating just before 3 p.m. after two people were found shot in the 300 block of Center Avenue, according to the Aurora Police Department.
positivelynaperville.com
Explore the progress in downtown Naperville Saturday, Sept. 24
Above / A “Progress in Progress Celebration” is set to welcome visitors from 11AM to 3PM Sat., Sept. 24, throughout downtown Naperville. Princess Storytime will be featured in the breezeway “Main Place” along Jefferson Avenue. All shops and restaurants throughout the central business district will be open regular business hours. Come see what’s new!
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Friday, September 23rd
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 44-year-old, Gavin Gaddis, on a Grundy County warrant for...
wcsjnews.com
Names of Gippers Shooting Victims Released, Incident Remains Under Investigation
Two people were killed in a shooting that occurred at Gippers in Grundy County. Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley explained what happened. Briley said the Will-Grundy County Major Crimes Task Force was called to the scene. Your browser does not support the audio element. Briley said more than 50 that...
Kane County residents speak out about problematic intersection
Community members addressed the Kane County Transportation Committee Tuesday morning, calling for safety improvements at the corners of Randall and Red Gate Roads.
2 shot, 1 fatally in west suburban shooting, police say
Aurora police are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead and another in critical condition.
959theriver.com
GOOD NEWS: Yorkville Teenager, Aspiring Eagle Scout Builds Train Station in Big Rock
Say what you want about “kids these days,” but if you can’t find the good ones, you just aren’t looking hard enough. Thank you to David Petesch for writing about George Werderich, a 16-year-old from Yorkville and aspiring Eagle Scout, who blew some minds with a project he just completed last week. After starting to raising $20,000 in only eight months, George spearheaded the construction of a 14 x 24 wooden train station over small-gauge tracks at Plowman’s Park in Big Rock and donated it to the Big Rock Plowing Match Association.
