focushillsboro.com
To Fill The Housing Gap, Oregon Needs Thousands Of Construction And Government Workers
Oregon’s housing crisis is worse than before the Covid epidemic; a state economist told lawmakers Wednesday. Oregon has one of the highest homeless rates in the U.S., with 14,600 people seeking secure homes in 2020, or 2.5%. According to the Interagency Council on Homeless, only Washington, California, Texas, Florida, and New York had more excellent rates.
Finding hope at our devastated date park
This is a recollection of non-fiction events; used with permission. Early in our relationship, my husband and I went on a date to one of the lovely parks in Oregon. We got takeout and strolled through the paths, holding hands and enjoying each other’s company.
beachconnection.net
Event Dives Into Crabs of N. Oregon Coast's Netarts Bay
(Netarts, Oregon) – Along the Three Capes Route of the north Oregon coast, where Cape Lookout, Cape Kiwanda and Cape Meares beckon, there's a whole lotta crabbin' goin' on. Especially in Netarts Bay and its surrounding waters, where it's the home to a number of different crab species. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
matadornetwork.com
This Natural Smiley Face Appears in an Oregon Forest Every Fall
Fall’s official start date is on September 22 in 2022, but in some places peak leaf-peeping season has already begun. A fall road trip to Oregon is the perfect way to enjoy the changing leaves that will have everybody smiling — including the forests, thanks to a section of trees planted in a smiley face.
KXL
Oregon Man Receives First Of It’s Kind Heart Transplant In Pacific Northwest
Misty and Ryan Stovall of Beaver Creek, Oregon, visit UW Medical Center in September for Ryan's post-transplant follow-up. UW Medicine photo. Seattle, Wash. (Jim Ferretti) — Ryan Stovall just turned 48 years old, but it almost did not happen. The Beaver Creak man says last year he was working at a job site in Seattle, Washington. One day he says he got really sick. “I thought I had pneumonia.” So he drove himself to a medical clinic to get checked out. He says he almost didn’t make it there because he was too week, “They said my lungs were full of blood because my heart wasn’t pumping properly. I was confused because I had never been in a hospital before so I called my wife and told her they’re keeping me overnight.” A few hours later he says, he died.
beachconnection.net
Hatfield Marine Science Center Features Live Oregon Coast Shark Event
(Newport, Oregon) – October's Science On Tap event in Newport will give you a closer glimpse into the world of sharks on the Oregon coast. It's a night of sharks, actually: which sometimes go by brooding nicknames like Denizens of the Deep, the Man in the Gray Suit, the Landlord, the Taxman or Leviathan. (Above: blue shark photo courtesy Hatfield Marine Science Center)
Yelp says this brunch spot is the top-reviewed in Oregon
Over 800 Yelp users have left reviews for the restaurant and coffee shop. It has an overall perfect rating of 5 stars.
opb.org
Politics permeate Pendleton Round-Up as Oregon governor’s race heats up
Your browser does not support the audio element. Every year, people from all over the world gather in Pendleton, a city of 17,000 in northeastern Oregon, for the Pendleton Round-Up, one of the largest rodeo events in the country. With that in mind, all three candidates to be Oregon’s next...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Oregon gas prices spike more than 10 cents Friday. Here’s why.
After 14 weeks of steady declines, gas prices are going back up in Oregon and the West Coast. And they shot up considerably Friday morning. AAA says the average price for regular unleaded across Oregon is $4.80. That’s a jump of 11 cents in one day. It’s an even...
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
hereisoregon.com
These adventure cats hike, camp and explore Oregon’s outdoors
Cats Lewis and Clark ride in a canoe in Central Oregon’s Crescent Lake. A feline name Frank hikes trails in Sunriver while sister Betty, who is a touch skittish, stays behind in the backyard screened play area. And Olivia camps in a MeerKat Trailer on the Oregon coast with her two-legged companions.
Tiny Coos Bay positions itself as an answer to global freight bottlenecks
Lots in the north point of Coos Bay were once piled high with lumber, as ships waited by the docks to take wood products overseas. But today, many of Oregon’s lumber mills have contracted or closed. With them have gone the ships by the dock, and many working-age locals have moved away, too.
yachatsnews.com
Oregon’s novel approach to drug and mental health treatment hits milestone with funding of county-based service networks
A year behind schedule, Oregon’s novel approach to drug addiction has reached primetime. In November 2020, voters overwhelmingly approved Measure 110, making Oregon the first state nationwide to decriminalize the possession of small quantities of drugs and establish service centers to help people tackle their mental health and addiction problems. The centers were supposed to be operational by October 2021. This month, after a rough approval and funding process, those networks have been established.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Welcome to the High Desert highway that is one-of-a-kind in Oregon
The Oregon Department Of Transportation owns and maintains about 8,000 miles of state highways. One small section of that 8,000 miles is unique. And it’s located in the High Desert. Oregon Highway 27 starts as Main Street in Prineville. On its entire 44.78-mile southbound route, there is only one...
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown calls for new tax credit, other semiconductor incentives
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown wants the Legislature to act quickly next year to pass a new tax credit and other incentives to expand Oregon’s semiconductor industry. During a state House committee meeting Wednesday, Brown laid out the broad strokes of a plan she worked on with business leaders and U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, to […] The post Oregon Gov. Kate Brown calls for new tax credit, other semiconductor incentives appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
focushillsboro.com
Wildfire Update In Sturgill Oregon, As Of September 21, 2022!
The Sturgill Fire is now raging in the North Minam Drainage and is comprised of mixed coniferous forest. The firefighters are continuing to adopt plans to preserve neighboring private property and inholdings, such as Red’s Horse Ranch, the Minam River Lodge, and the area along Lostine River Road. In...
oregontoday.net
Quake off Coos Co., Sept. 22
A 3.9-magnitude earthquake shook the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast early Thursday morning, Sept. 22. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Bandon at a depth of six-miles.
Readers respond: Oregon land use laws backfiring
When I was a Tualatin city councilor from 1983-1986 and again from 1989 to 1992, I was in favor of Oregon’s land use laws. I have since reversed my position, for three reasons. Recent Oregonian articles have decried the lack of developable industrial land. Housing prices are beyond affordable for most, which contributes to the homeless problem. Traffic in the area is among the nation’s worst. All because of the “compact development” fostered by the land use laws. It’s time to reconsider.
Controversial map labeling Oregon properties at risk of wildfire to be re-released next year
Oregon will release a new map March 1 identifying properties at risk of wildfire, marking a significant shift to the timeline following public blowback this summer over the initial map. The Oregon Department of Forestry released its first draft in June but shelved it in August, saying the agency failed...
Courthouse News Service
Salmon carcasses fill Oregon rivers. It’s all part of the plan
GATES, Ore. (CN) — If you see dead fish in the rivers of Oregon’s Willamette Valley, don’t panic. Throughout September, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is intentionally throwing dead hatchery salmon back into rivers and streams as part of its stream enrichment program — a process typically provided by historic salmon runs.
