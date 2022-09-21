Read full article on original website
WKU Department of History gives students taste of history in bake off
The WKU Department of History hosted a “Great History Bake Off” Thursday to showcase dishes from different time periods, all in an effort to educate and connect students through the use of food. Dishes included types of Jell-O, Irish soda bread, bourbon balls and anzac biscuits, all baked...
WKU, MTSU to face off in blood donation drive
Western Kentucky University and its rival, Middle Tennessee State University, will battle one another next week – not to score the most points on the field, but to collect the most blood. The universities are gearing up for their 2022 Blood Battle competition, which gathers donated blood for the...
WKU Volleyball opens conference slate with sweep of UAB
No. 24 WKU Volleyball (13-2, 1-0 C-USA) defeated the UAB Blazers (5-8, 0-1 C-USA) 3-0 Friday night at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, to open up Conference USA play. The Hilltoppers added to their streak of 45 consecutive conference wins, the longest active run in Division I volleyball. The last time WKU lost a Conference USA game, only fifth-years Lauren Matthews and Katie Isenbarger were members of the team.
