COVID-19 Daily Update 9-23-2022

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 23, 2022, there are currently 1,726 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There were no deaths reported to DHHR over the last 24 hours, and the total deaths remain at 7,382 attributed to COVID-19. CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER...
Jill Upson Named Executive Director of West Virginia Women’s Commission

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced the appointment of Jill S. Upson as Executive Director of the West Virginia Women’s Commission (WVWC), effective September 26, 2022. She will continue to serve in her current role of Executive Director of the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs.
Gov. Justice announces start of West Virginia’s deer archery, crossbow seasons

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice today reminds all West Virginians that West Virginia’s deer archery and crossbow seasons start on Saturday, Sept. 24. Furthermore, Gov. Justice reminds resident and nonresident hunters that they need to purchase their license and deer stamps by 11:59 p.m. on Friday if they want a chance to take additional deer during this exciting season.
