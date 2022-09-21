Read full article on original website
Gov. Justice holds groundbreaking ceremony for Wheeling Streetscape project
WHEELING, WV – Gov. Jim Justice joined West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) officials today for a ceremony to celebrate the start of a major project to improve safety and beautify downtown Wheeling’s streets. Work is scheduled to begin the second week of October on the nearly $32...
COVID-19 Daily Update 9-23-2022
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 23, 2022, there are currently 1,726 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There were no deaths reported to DHHR over the last 24 hours, and the total deaths remain at 7,382 attributed to COVID-19. CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER...
Jill Upson Named Executive Director of West Virginia Women’s Commission
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced the appointment of Jill S. Upson as Executive Director of the West Virginia Women’s Commission (WVWC), effective September 26, 2022. She will continue to serve in her current role of Executive Director of the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs.
Gov. Justice announces start of West Virginia’s deer archery, crossbow seasons
CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice today reminds all West Virginians that West Virginia’s deer archery and crossbow seasons start on Saturday, Sept. 24. Furthermore, Gov. Justice reminds resident and nonresident hunters that they need to purchase their license and deer stamps by 11:59 p.m. on Friday if they want a chance to take additional deer during this exciting season.
