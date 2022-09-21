ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

2 Steelers players most responsible for loss vs. Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their second straight game after earning a thrilling Week 1 win, falling 29-17 to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. The AFC North is bound to be a competitive division throughout the season, and a divisional loss is not ideal. The Browns hold the division lead at 2-1, while the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will be competitive. Baltimore missed the postseason last season with star quarterback Lamar Jackson out for multiple games. With Jackson back, the Ravens are back in the playoff hunt. Although it has been a difficult start for the Bengals, they were in the Super Bowl this past season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Person
Joe Flacco
Person
Trevor Lawrence
FanSided

Insane 1999 stat shows how legit Kevin Stefanski is and how bad Browns coaches have been

Kevin Stefanski is proving his worth as coach of the Cleveland Browns by doing something no coach of the team has been able to accomplish since the franchise rebooted in 1999. The Cleveland Browns took a 29-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football, and with it, are temporary sole owners of first place in the AFC North. For Kevin Stefanski, though, the win was particularly sweet, and it proves just how important he is as coach of this team and why Browns fans should be excited.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Films#Dolphins#Jets#American Football#Nfl Week#Giants#Lions#Christian#Kt
Cincy Jungle

Bengals at Jets Week 3 Madden Simulation

With the season off to a rough start, the Cincinnati Bengals will look to get right against the New York Jets in Week 3. Through two weeks, the Jets have been led by a familiar face in former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco. The 37-year-old veteran has done a decent job thus far and should have enough left in the tank to push the Bengals if they start slow again.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Injury statuses revealed for two key Patriots ahead of Sunday

Two important pieces for the New England Patriots are dealing with injuries ahead of Sunday’s contest against the Baltimore Ravens. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and safety Kyle Dugger suffered injuries during Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. More recently, both players were listed as non-participants in practice on Wednesday.
NFL
The Associated Press

Miami (Ohio) tops Northwestern 17-14 with late field goal

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Graham Nicholson kicked a tiebreaking 36-yard field goal with 21 seconds left in regulation, and Miami (Ohio) rallied late to stun Northwestern 17-14 on Saturday. It was the first win for the RedHawks (2-2) against against a Big Ten team since it beat Northwestern 44-14 in 2003. Miami went 13-1 that year and was ranked No. 10 in the final AP poll with Ben Roethlisberger leading the way. Nicholson had hit the upright on a previous field goal attempt and had another blocked. His game-winner capped a 13-play, 58-yard drive. It was Northwestern’s (1-3) third straight loss and second shocking one at home, following a 31-24 loss to Southern Illinois last week.
EVANSTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Baltimore

Ravens elevate WR Webb and LB Copeland from practice squad

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have promoted wide receiver Raleigh Webb and linebacker Brandon Copeland from the team's practice squad.The Ravens made the announcement Saturday evening on the team's Twitter account.Copeland, 31, is a Carroll County native. He signed with the Raven's practice squad a few days ago.Head coach John Harbaugh said during a press conference on Sept. 21 that Copeland was "one who kind of sort of got away."Copeland spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, playing 16 games, three of them starts, and recording 39 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.In his six-year career, Copeland played for the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and New England Patriots before joining Atlanta in 2021.A native of Sykesville, Copeland starred at the Gilman School before going on to play with the Penn Quakers at the college level.The Ravens signed Copeland as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and placed him on the practice squad coming out of training camp, but he was released in September and caught on with the Tennessee Titans.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy