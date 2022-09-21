Read full article on original website
Related
2 Steelers players most responsible for loss vs. Browns
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their second straight game after earning a thrilling Week 1 win, falling 29-17 to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. The AFC North is bound to be a competitive division throughout the season, and a divisional loss is not ideal. The Browns hold the division lead at 2-1, while the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will be competitive. Baltimore missed the postseason last season with star quarterback Lamar Jackson out for multiple games. With Jackson back, the Ravens are back in the playoff hunt. Although it has been a difficult start for the Bengals, they were in the Super Bowl this past season.
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.
NFL・
NFL Week 3: Picks gone mad! Is the Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills game one of our five big upsets?
GREG COTE’S NFL WEEK 3 PICKS
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Ugly losses adding up heading into Week 4 against the Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Week 4 Week 4: vs New York Jets Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 2
RELATED PEOPLE
Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 takeaways from loss in Week 3 vs. Browns on TNF
The Pittsburgh Steelers wilted in the second half and were defeated 29-17 by the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Here are some critical takeaways from their Thursday Night Football setback in Week 3. Following this Week 3 loss to the Browns, the Steelers fell to 1-2. Pittsburgh’s offense struggled yet...
Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots.
Houston Texans at Chicago Bears: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears.
Insane 1999 stat shows how legit Kevin Stefanski is and how bad Browns coaches have been
Kevin Stefanski is proving his worth as coach of the Cleveland Browns by doing something no coach of the team has been able to accomplish since the franchise rebooted in 1999. The Cleveland Browns took a 29-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football, and with it, are temporary sole owners of first place in the AFC North. For Kevin Stefanski, though, the win was particularly sweet, and it proves just how important he is as coach of this team and why Browns fans should be excited.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Steelers vs Browns official predictions
This week the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cleveland Browns in their second division game in the first three weeks of the season. Both teams are 1-1 and desperate to stay at the top of the AFC North. Cleveland’s offense is powered by a two-headed rushing attack and thier defense...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals at Jets Week 3 Madden Simulation
With the season off to a rough start, the Cincinnati Bengals will look to get right against the New York Jets in Week 3. Through two weeks, the Jets have been led by a familiar face in former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco. The 37-year-old veteran has done a decent job thus far and should have enough left in the tank to push the Bengals if they start slow again.
Injury statuses revealed for two key Patriots ahead of Sunday
Two important pieces for the New England Patriots are dealing with injuries ahead of Sunday’s contest against the Baltimore Ravens. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and safety Kyle Dugger suffered injuries during Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. More recently, both players were listed as non-participants in practice on Wednesday.
NFL・
Miami (Ohio) tops Northwestern 17-14 with late field goal
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Graham Nicholson kicked a tiebreaking 36-yard field goal with 21 seconds left in regulation, and Miami (Ohio) rallied late to stun Northwestern 17-14 on Saturday. It was the first win for the RedHawks (2-2) against against a Big Ten team since it beat Northwestern 44-14 in 2003. Miami went 13-1 that year and was ranked No. 10 in the final AP poll with Ben Roethlisberger leading the way. Nicholson had hit the upright on a previous field goal attempt and had another blocked. His game-winner capped a 13-play, 58-yard drive. It was Northwestern’s (1-3) third straight loss and second shocking one at home, following a 31-24 loss to Southern Illinois last week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cleveland Browns name 7 inactives for game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
As the Cleveland Browns get ready to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, they have named seven inactives who will not suit up. Some injuries, some players who are buried on the depth chart, and one surprise who has played during the first two weeks of the season. The Browns are...
By the numbers: Breaking down key stats and figures from the Browns win over the Steelers
The most important numbers from Thursday night’s game at FirstEnergy Stadium were 29 and 17. That’s the final score from the Cleveland Browns’ impressive triumph over the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers in the primetime matchup. A lot of other key numbers played into how the two teams...
Ravens elevate WR Webb and LB Copeland from practice squad
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have promoted wide receiver Raleigh Webb and linebacker Brandon Copeland from the team's practice squad.The Ravens made the announcement Saturday evening on the team's Twitter account.Copeland, 31, is a Carroll County native. He signed with the Raven's practice squad a few days ago.Head coach John Harbaugh said during a press conference on Sept. 21 that Copeland was "one who kind of sort of got away."Copeland spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, playing 16 games, three of them starts, and recording 39 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.In his six-year career, Copeland played for the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and New England Patriots before joining Atlanta in 2021.A native of Sykesville, Copeland starred at the Gilman School before going on to play with the Penn Quakers at the college level.The Ravens signed Copeland as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and placed him on the practice squad coming out of training camp, but he was released in September and caught on with the Tennessee Titans.
Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts odds, picks and predictions
The Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) take on the Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Chiefs vs. Colts odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. The undefeated Chiefs are coming off...
Comments / 0