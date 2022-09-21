Hillsboro man charged with murder in Forest Grove slaying

Police said they found the victim's body Sunday evening near a residence on Meadow View Road.

The Washington County District's Attorney's Office charged David Baynes with second-degree murder Tuesday, Sept. 20, for a deadly shooting Sunday night in Forest Grove.

According to court records, Deputy District Attorney Jeff Lesowski asked to seal the probable cause affidavit in the case because "it is a portion of an ongoing criminal investigation, and to disclose the contents of the affidavit might jeopardize said investigation." The request was granted by Circuit Court Judge Erik Buchér.

Baynes, a Hillsboro resident, has a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27.

According to the Forest Grove Police Department, the incident took place around 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, near a residence on Meadow View Road. Upon arrival, officers located a person with multiple gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police spokesperson Andrew Colasurdo said this is the first homicide of the year in the city.

"Homicides are certainly uncommon in Forest Grove," Colasurdo said. "I don't know the exact specifics, but they are rare."

Baynes was arrested Monday, Sept. 19, according to Colasurdo.

According to court records, Baynes was sentenced to over six years in jail for a 2007 incident in which he lost control of his vehicle on Highway 47. The vehicle left the road and caught fire. Baynes and a front-seat passenger escaped, but a passenger in the back seat died. Baynes was convicted of second-degree manslaughter and driving under the influence of intoxicants.