daystech.org

AI and DNA Predict Mental Health Problems Years after Trauma

The Center for Biomarker Research and Precision Medicine at Virginia Commonwealth University introduced a brand new study revealed in Molecular Psychiatry that demonstrates how the mix of artificial intelligence (AI) and genomics can produce DNA biomarkers that predict psychological well being points practically 17 years after the publicity to childhood trauma.
