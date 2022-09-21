Read full article on original website
Related
I quit the Army to become a mom. My 6-year-old was recently diagnosed with cancer, and now I'm quitting my new job to be the best mom for him.
After her son was diagnosed with an aggressive type of leukemia, Mahogany Howard had to put her job on pause to take care of him full-time.
daystech.org
AI and DNA Predict Mental Health Problems Years after Trauma
The Center for Biomarker Research and Precision Medicine at Virginia Commonwealth University introduced a brand new study revealed in Molecular Psychiatry that demonstrates how the mix of artificial intelligence (AI) and genomics can produce DNA biomarkers that predict psychological well being points practically 17 years after the publicity to childhood trauma.
daystech.org
COVID-19 Associated With Increase in New Diagnoses of Type 1 Diabetes in Youth, by as Much as 72%
Summary: Children who contracted COVID-19 are at elevated danger of being recognized with Type 1 diabetes. Researchers discovered a 72% enhance in new Type 1 diabetes instances in these beneath 18 who contracted COVID-19. Source: Case Western Reserve. Children who have been contaminated with COVID-19 present a considerably increased danger...
Comments / 0