Woman charged after 3-year-old nephew pushed into Lake Michigan: police

By Melissa Espana, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

CHICAGO ( WGN ) — A woman has been charged on allegations she pushed her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan.

Victoria Moreno, 34, was charged with felony attempted first-degree murder and felony aggravated battery of a child after she was arrested Monday.

A police source told WGN on Tuesday that Navy Pier surveillance video appears to show a woman throwing the 3-year-old boy into the lake. Police said Moreno did not attempt to rescue the boy.

Fire officials said the boy was pulled from the water around 1 p.m. Monday.

The 3-year-old was in cardiac arrest when he was lifted from the water off Navy Pier and arrived at Lurie Children’s Hospital in very critical condition. The boy is currently on life support.

A source confirmed to WGN that Moreno is the boy’s aunt. A police report said the boy was in the care of his grandmother Monday. When his grandmother went upstairs to change, the boy’s aunt took him out of the home, the source said.

Authorities have not released the surveillance video from Navy Pier.

1982 Tylenol murders: Who is being held responsible?

Investigative reporters Christy Gutowski and Stacy St. Clair of the Chicago Tribune join Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the latest investigations going on pertaining to the 1982 Tylenol murders. As the 40th anniversary of these incidents approach, investigators are working with prosecutors on a now-or-maybe-never effort to hold a longtime suspect responsible […]
CHICAGO, IL
Saturday last day to submit claim in $100M Google Photos settlement

Saturday is the deadline for Illinois residents to submit a claim in the lawsuit involving Google and its photo privacy. The $100 million class-action was filed earlier this year and accuses Google’s face grouping tool of violating Illinois’s Biometric Information Privacy Act. Under the state’s law, companies are required to get consent. More information and […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Whitmer opens up 16-point lead in Michigan governor’s race

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) expanded her lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon to 16 points in a poll from the Detroit Free Press released on Thursday. Fifty-five percent of likely voters said they would support the current governor, compared to the 39 percent who said they would back the Trump-endorsed GOP candidate, the poll found. Six percent […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Kelly leading Masters by 8-point margin in new Arizona survey

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) leads his Republican challenger, Blake Masters, by 8 points in his reelection bid, according to a new AARP poll.  The poll found that 50 percent of respondents support Kelly compared to 42 percent who support Masters. The Libertarian nominee, Marc Victor, has 4 percent support, and 4 percent said they were […]
ARIZONA STATE
