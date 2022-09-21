ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

WATCH: Mountain lion flinches at own reflection

By Travis Schlepp, Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FiuaJ_0i4XDYJO00

( KTLA ) – They say you can’t walk past your reflection in a mirror without looking at it. That may be true of mountain lions as well.

Video from a woman’s home in Big Bear City, California, shows a mountain lion that seemed shocked when it saw its reflection in a glass window. The big cat can be seen flinching as it first passes the window – then curiosity takes over.

The viewer whose camera captured the footage said it happened about 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Doorbell cam captures large mountain lion roaming Hollywood Hills neighborhood

She said the video was “too good to not share.”

Mountain lions live across California but thrive the most in dense foothills and mountains, making the San Bernardino National Forest an ideal environment for them. The mountain lion didn’t appear to be tracked by a collar, indicating it might be an adolescent or younger cat.

People are advised not to crouch down or run away if they come face-to-face with a mountain lion, according to animal services.

Mountain lions are solitary and elusive, and typically avoid people by nature.

Watch: Mountain lion tries to enter California salon

It’s not known why mountain lions venture out to neighborhoods, but wildlife experts say that as the human population expands into mountain lion habitat, there will be more frequent sightings.

Experts offer this advice to any Californian who encounters a mountain lion:

  • Never approach a mountain lion. Give them an escape route.
  • Do not run. Stay calm. Do not turn your back. Face the animal, make noise and try to look bigger.
  • Do not crouch down or bend over.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Funeral for Hells Angels Founder Sonny Barger Expected to Draw Thousands

Nearly three months after the death of Hells Angels founder Sonny Barger, San Joaquin County in California is bracing for a huge turnout for the late biker’s funeral. According to Fox News, San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow has issued a warning to the public that Sonny Barger’s funeral has the capacity to not only be large but may also have some serious violence. The event is being held on Saturday (September 24th) from 2 pm. to 8 p.m. at the Stockton 99 Speedway on North Wilson Way. Withrow noted that he heard about the funeral plans at the end of August.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
WGN Radio

You’ll need a REAL ID soon: Here’s what to know

If you're hoping to fly in the U.S. or visit certain federal facilities, you're going to need a REAL ID soon, and officials don't want you to wait for the last minute to get one. Here's what you should know before the federal deadline arrives.
POLITICS
WGN Radio

Saturday last day to submit claim in $100M Google Photos settlement

Saturday is the deadline for Illinois residents to submit a claim in the lawsuit involving Google and its photo privacy. The $100 million class-action was filed earlier this year and accuses Google’s face grouping tool of violating Illinois’s Biometric Information Privacy Act. Under the state’s law, companies are required to get consent. More information and […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Lion#Mountains#Lions#Cat#Californian
WGN Radio

Ukraine-Russia War update: Anti-war protests fill the streets of Russia

Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including anti-war protests in Russia and what Putin’s next steps could be. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout […]
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

The Internet Freaks Out Over Bizarre Video Showing Glowing Light Approaching the Sun

The internet is in a frenzy over a new viral video that shows a strange light approaching Earth’s sun. But, truthfully, it’s nothing to worry about. The strange phenomenon, which you can view below, is simply one of our planet’s neighbors, Venus, traveling across the night sky. The clip sees the planet as it moves from a morning to an evening star. The light looks strange in the video as the tool that captured the scene typically examines activity on the sun.
ASTRONOMY
KTNV 13 Action News

Pet of the week: Toby

Toby is friendly, affectionate and wants to be your best friend. He is selective about which dogs he likes to be around, so a meet and greet is encouraged.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy