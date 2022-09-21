ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It became known why Queen Elizabeth was buried in a closed coffin

Since Elizabeth II passed away, which happened on September 8 this year at Balmoral, many fans of the royal family have been wondering: why did no one see the late monarch during the farewell ceremony? At least 200 thousand people came to say goodbye to the Queen, who had to stand in line for at least 16 hours, but they never saw Elizabeth’s face. Conspiracy theorists have already begun to build crazy theories about what could have caused this. However, when reporters of The Telegraph turned to specialists for clarification, the answer turned out to be very simple.
'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills

Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
‘Batgirl’: Leslie Grace Shares Behind-The-Scenes Video Of Scrapped DC Film

Leslie Grace has shared behind-the-scenes footage of the now-canceled DC Comics film Batgirl. The actor and singer shared a video on TikTok where she can be seen training for the superhero movie. “I couldn’t resist,” Grace captioned the video that played Omar Apollo’s “Evergreen” song in the background. Grace can be seen in the clip filming the movie that was axed by Warner Bros. Discovery as they refocus their plans amid the merger of the two companies. Watch Leslie Grace’s TikTok video below. @iamlesliegrace i couldn’t resist.. @Omar Apollo ♬ Evergreen (You Didn’t Deserve Me At All) – Omar Apollo Kevin Smith Says “It’s An Incredibly...
