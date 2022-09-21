ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Action News Jax

Interest rate hike impacts Jacksonville homebuyers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Federal Reserve raised its policy interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, boosting it to a range of 3% to 3.25%. Action News Jax spoke with a lender. They say although this doesn’t directly impact mortgage rates, buyers could see rates go up in the future.
News4Jax.com

Groundbreaking makes way for first phase of $250 million One Riverside project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Contractors broke ground Thursday marking the official start of construction of the first phase of One Riverside project in the Brooklyn neighborhood. One Riverside, which is a multifamily project that consists of retail shops including Whole Foods, restaurants and apartments, will be built where the former Times-Union building once stood.
News4Jax.com

RULES: Free 4 You: A family membership to the Jacksonville Zoo

The Jacksonville Zoological Gardens is one of the River City’s best attractions. News4JAX wants your family to enjoy the point of pride year around. Enter to win a Family Membership to the Jacksonville Zoo valued at $145.00. And don’t forget to come out on October 1 for Manateeville and...
thejaxsonmag.com

Jacksonville wants to rein in panhandling

Jacksonville City Council is trying again to get panhandlers off the streets, but a new approach could stifle other fundraising in the process. Panhandling occurs in every large American city and increases during times of economic hardship. Many residents consider it a nuisance, and panhandling complaints to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office have increased the last few years, with over 2,500 in 2021.
First Coast News

'Be prepared, have a plan': Jacksonville Mayor Curry says city is monitoring Tropical Depression 9

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville's Emergency Operations Center says it's monitoring the tropics for local impacts of a developing storm in the Caribbean. The storm was upgraded to a Tropical Depression Friday morning. Experts predict the Tropical Depression could strengthen into possible Category 3 Hurricane. Jacksonville Mayor...
First Coast News

Ride for Peace hits streets of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Motorcyclists, police, and community members spent Saturday morning taking part in this year's 14th annual Ride of Life. A police escort led the way as hundreds of bikers rode through the streets, going through neighbors impacted by violence. The family of two brothers murdered 97 days apart was expected to be one of many families impacted by violence taking part in Saturday event.
Action News Jax

Feeding Northeast Florida + Southeastern Grocers Host Hunger Action Month Mobile Food Pantry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Feeding Northeast Florida and Southeastern Grocers (parent company of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores) are hosting two mobile pantry food distributions today, Tuesday, September, 20 and tomorrow, September 21. Recognizing September as Hunger Action Month, Feeding Northeast Florida is leading the effort to highlight hunger and food insecurity across the eight counties of Northeast Florida that they serve.
Don Johnson

Clay County Emergency Management monitoring Tropical Storm Ian

Update: Tropical Depression 9 has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Ian. Still too soon to determine location of impacts. Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward said that his office was having meetings and discussions on Friday regarding Tropical Depression 9 and that “we will be activated by Sunday or Monday at the latest.”
CLAY COUNTY, FL

