Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accidentZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspectionsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Florida's Oldest Continuous Bar Once Entertained the Carnegies and the Rockefellers, and You Can Visit TodayL. CaneFlorida State
Orange Park Mall hosts Nitro Extreme Show, first large event since National Cinema Day incidentZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Related
The Jacksonville Melanin Market: largest collection of Black-owned businesses in Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — On Saturday, September 24 from 12 to 6 p.m. in Northwest Jacksonville, locals will show their appreciation for the community at the first Northside L.O.V.E. event in eight years. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The Jacksonville Melanin Market is the largest collection of Black-owned...
Interest rate hike impacts Jacksonville homebuyers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Federal Reserve raised its policy interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, boosting it to a range of 3% to 3.25%. Action News Jax spoke with a lender. They say although this doesn’t directly impact mortgage rates, buyers could see rates go up in the future.
New affordable housing for seniors at Hogan Creek Towers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are now new options for affordable housing in Jacksonville. Today was the grand opening of the newly renovated Hogan Creek Towers. Action News Jax was there for the ribbon cutting and according to The Jacksonville Housing Authority, the renovation benefits local seniors. Hogan Creek Towers...
Financial assistance available to struggling Jacksonville residents
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Times are tough for many people around the First Coast. At the beginning of the week, roughly 45,000 customers were at risk for having their utilities disconnected due to overdue electric bills with JEA after it ended its summer 'grace period'. On Thursday, JEA says 1,055...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mayor encourages community to utilize city’s emergency assistance program
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Vulnerable residents facing financial difficulties are having to pick and choose between paying the rent, mortgage, phone and electric bill, or buying crucial staples like food. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Mayor Curry wants to remind the community that the city of Jacksonville’s emergency...
News4Jax.com
Groundbreaking makes way for first phase of $250 million One Riverside project
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Contractors broke ground Thursday marking the official start of construction of the first phase of One Riverside project in the Brooklyn neighborhood. One Riverside, which is a multifamily project that consists of retail shops including Whole Foods, restaurants and apartments, will be built where the former Times-Union building once stood.
UF Health Jacksonville seeing patients' health improve through their Food Pharmacy program
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The issue of hunger on the first coast has only gotten worse in the past year exacerbated by the pandemic and inflation, according to Feeding Northeast Florida. September 23 is Hunger Action Day. It's a day to bring awareness to the need and what is going...
Sixth annual community baby shower for expectant and new mothers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon, Representative Tracie Davis will partner with Northeast Florida Healthy Start Coalition’s The Magnolia Project and Healthy Start programs to host the sixth annual community baby shower for expectant and new mothers at Magnolia Project East, 6024 Merrill Road Jacksonville, Florida 32277.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Salvation Army is now taking Thanksgiving applications for those who need food assistance
Jacksonville, Fla. — The Salvation Army in Jacksonville has applications open until Oct. 7 for families who are in financial hardship and need food assistance for Thanksgiving. Each family will be eligible to receive a frozen turkey and ingredients for traditional side dishes. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
News4Jax.com
RULES: Free 4 You: A family membership to the Jacksonville Zoo
The Jacksonville Zoological Gardens is one of the River City’s best attractions. News4JAX wants your family to enjoy the point of pride year around. Enter to win a Family Membership to the Jacksonville Zoo valued at $145.00. And don’t forget to come out on October 1 for Manateeville and...
thejaxsonmag.com
Jacksonville wants to rein in panhandling
Jacksonville City Council is trying again to get panhandlers off the streets, but a new approach could stifle other fundraising in the process. Panhandling occurs in every large American city and increases during times of economic hardship. Many residents consider it a nuisance, and panhandling complaints to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office have increased the last few years, with over 2,500 in 2021.
'Be prepared, have a plan': Jacksonville Mayor Curry says city is monitoring Tropical Depression 9
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville's Emergency Operations Center says it's monitoring the tropics for local impacts of a developing storm in the Caribbean. The storm was upgraded to a Tropical Depression Friday morning. Experts predict the Tropical Depression could strengthen into possible Category 3 Hurricane. Jacksonville Mayor...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cannabis coming to St. Johns Town Center by end of the year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The video above is from a previous story. The building that Black Creek Outfitters called home near St. Johns Town Center may be outfitting Jacksonville with cannabis by the end of the year. A cannabis company that began in Springfield, Massachusetts, called Insa, is wanting...
Blink Fitness in North Jacksonville closes without warning citing 'water outage'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Members of a Jacksonville fitness club hoping to work out, instead find themselves worked up. Blink Fitness in North Jacksonville has closed its doors. We’re working to learn if and when the Dunn Avenue gym will re-open. “I just want to know how are y’all...
Locals Bar owner in San Marco is fed up with high JEA bills
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sky high JEA bills are something that affects everybody and we know this because of the hundreds of comments on social media that keep flooding in from people all across Jacksonville about their high bills. Some bills are doubling, tripling or even worse. But it's not...
First Coast News
Ride for Peace hits streets of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Motorcyclists, police, and community members spent Saturday morning taking part in this year's 14th annual Ride of Life. A police escort led the way as hundreds of bikers rode through the streets, going through neighbors impacted by violence. The family of two brothers murdered 97 days apart was expected to be one of many families impacted by violence taking part in Saturday event.
Parents: Florida 2nd grader instructed to ‘send picture doing reading homework in bathtub’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The parents of a Florida second-grader said their child was withdrawn from school after they questioned an assignment in which their daughter was instructed to “send a picture of you doing reading homework in the bathtub.”. Misty Dunham and her husband Christopher, of Jacksonville, said...
Neighbors celebrate their time to ‘Come Together’ for a festival of music and food
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Come Together Music and Food Festival is planned for Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ndani Village 3118 Edgewood Avenue, West in Jacksonville. Katz Downstairz will headline the music portion of the festival with their blend of Hip Hop, Jazz and New Soul. >>>...
Feeding Northeast Florida + Southeastern Grocers Host Hunger Action Month Mobile Food Pantry
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Feeding Northeast Florida and Southeastern Grocers (parent company of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores) are hosting two mobile pantry food distributions today, Tuesday, September, 20 and tomorrow, September 21. Recognizing September as Hunger Action Month, Feeding Northeast Florida is leading the effort to highlight hunger and food insecurity across the eight counties of Northeast Florida that they serve.
Clay County Emergency Management monitoring Tropical Storm Ian
Update: Tropical Depression 9 has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Ian. Still too soon to determine location of impacts. Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward said that his office was having meetings and discussions on Friday regarding Tropical Depression 9 and that “we will be activated by Sunday or Monday at the latest.”
Comments / 0