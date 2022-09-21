Read full article on original website
91 days out at sea, solo kayaker makes it to Hawaii
After 91 days and 9 hours out at sea alone, Cyril Derreumaux is checking an item off his long bucket list of adventures, one that he's been training for the past four years.
Instructors Asking for Feedback on Maunakea Teaching Telescope Plan
The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo wants to know what the public thinks of its telescope plan. The school is proposing to locate its 28-inch educational telescope at Halepōhaku, the mid-level facility on Maunakea. A draft environmental assessment is available for public review and comment. The proposed project...
Numerous road signs stolen on Hawaii Island
Many road signs have been stolen in the Kau District and Hawaii Island Police are investigating the theft.
Hawaii County Surf Forecast for September 22, 2022
Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Hilo Bay Low 0.2 feet 06:49 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 01:45 PM HST. Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds South winds around 5 mph. Tides.
State official calls for overhaul of HCCC, describing facility as ‘terrible mess’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A state Oversight Commission official is calling for the complete overhaul of the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo. After a recent tour of the facility, Commissioner Ted Sakai called the facility a “terrible mess,” saying HCCC lacked adequate medical and recreational facilities. Newly-appointed Oversight...
Volcano Watch: Where’s That Lava Headed and When Will it Get There?
Volcano Watch is a weekly article and activity update written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates. This week’s article was written by Postdoctoral Researcher David Hyman. When lava flows break out on the flanks of Kīlauea or Mauna Loa, Hawaiʻi residents and emergency management agencies...
Police: Two Men Arrested in ‘Drive-By’ Paintball Incidents in Kona
Two Big Island men were arrested in connection with “drive-by” paintball shootings in Kona. Officers with the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Kona Patrol arrested and charged 18-year old Cyan Batha of Waimea for two counts of third-degree assault. Another man, 27-year old Sailus Gamsey of Kailua-Kona, was also arrested but was released pending further investigation.
Big Island police have identified a suspect in investigation of horse found shot to death
HONOMU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police have identified a suspect in the ongoing investigation of a horse found shot to death in the Honomu area. On Monday, September 19, 2022, Hilo police responded to reports of a horse that had been shot and killed near Akaka Falls Road in Honomu. Officers arrived to find the deceased horse had been shot once in the torso.
Some Inmates Were Stuck At The Hilo Jail Because They Couldn’t Post $15 Bail
Some of the inmates at the packed Hilo jail have been stuck there because they could not post bail in amounts as low as $15, and conditions at the facility are so poor they rival conditions at the infamous Rikers Island in New York City, a Hawaii corrections oversight panel was told Thursday.
Hawai’i Police Seek Help Finding Missing Pāhoa Man
Authorities seek the public’s help locating a Pāhoa man who was last seen five days ago. Fifty-one-year-old Paul Hernandez was last seen Monday in the Kapoho area. He is described as Caucasian, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 150 pounds, fair skin, with light brown and gray hair and green eyes.
Grand jury indicts 52-year-old suspect in Hawaii Island abduction that’s rattled community
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A grand jury has indicted the 52-year-old suspect accused in a disturbing abduction and crime spree that’s rattled Hawaii Island. Duncan Mahi was indicted Wednesday on 11 counts, including kidnapping, terroristic threatening and sex assault. Ahead of the indictment, Mahi was in court Wednesday for a...
Visit Hilo: Scicchitano's Pizzeria Revisited
Nearly a year ago I tried Scicchitano's Pizzeria for the first time. I was underwhelmed by the experience, but knew I would give them another chance eventually, since they had just opened, and I'm sure they were still working out some bugs. The Scicchitano's Special was topped with an Italian...
Stainback Highway Road Work Begins September 27
HILO, Hawaiʻi - County officials say repairs to Stainback Highway will occur in three phases from the Panaʻewa Zoo to North Kūlani Road. UPDATE – (4 p.m. on Thursday, September 22) Road work on Stainback Highway, from the Panaʻewa Zoo to North Kūlani Road, will begin...
Laupāhoehoe Gulch Bridge to Undergo Repairs Following Hurricane Lane Damage
Hurricane Lane damage repairs on the Laupāhoehoe Gulch Bridge are slated to begin next month. Contractors will be at the bridge, located along Laupāhoehoe Access Road in North Hilo, starting at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday. Roadwork will be performed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.
