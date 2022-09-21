ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Comments / 0

Related
bigislandnow.com

Instructors Asking for Feedback on Maunakea Teaching Telescope Plan

The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo wants to know what the public thinks of its telescope plan. The school is proposing to locate its 28-inch educational telescope at Halepōhaku, the mid-level facility on Maunakea. A draft environmental assessment is available for public review and comment. The proposed project...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawaii County Surf Forecast for September 22, 2022

Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Hilo Bay Low 0.2 feet 06:49 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 01:45 PM HST. Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds South winds around 5 mph. Tides.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Sports
City
Hilo, HI
Hilo, HI
Sports
hawaiinewsnow.com

State official calls for overhaul of HCCC, describing facility as ‘terrible mess’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A state Oversight Commission official is calling for the complete overhaul of the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo. After a recent tour of the facility, Commissioner Ted Sakai called the facility a “terrible mess,” saying HCCC lacked adequate medical and recreational facilities. Newly-appointed Oversight...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Volcano Watch: Where’s That Lava Headed and When Will it Get There?

Volcano Watch is a weekly article and activity update written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates. This week’s article was written by Postdoctoral Researcher David Hyman. When lava flows break out on the flanks of Kīlauea or Mauna Loa, Hawaiʻi residents and emergency management agencies...
VOLCANO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Police: Two Men Arrested in ‘Drive-By’ Paintball Incidents in Kona

Two Big Island men were arrested in connection with “drive-by” paintball shootings in Kona. Officers with the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Kona Patrol arrested and charged 18-year old Cyan Batha of Waimea for two counts of third-degree assault. Another man, 27-year old Sailus Gamsey of Kailua-Kona, was also arrested but was released pending further investigation.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Soccer Coaches#Lee University#Dallas Baptist University#The University Of Hawai I#Vulcans#Mississippi College#Hawai I Pacific
bigislandnow.com

Hawai’i Police Seek Help Finding Missing Pāhoa Man

Authorities seek the public’s help locating a Pāhoa man who was last seen five days ago. Fifty-one-year-old Paul Hernandez was last seen Monday in the Kapoho area. He is described as Caucasian, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 150 pounds, fair skin, with light brown and gray hair and green eyes.
PAHOA, HI
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Hilo: Scicchitano's Pizzeria Revisited

Nearly a year ago I tried Scicchitano's Pizzeria for the first time. I was underwhelmed by the experience, but knew I would give them another chance eventually, since they had just opened, and I'm sure they were still working out some bugs. The Scicchitano's Special was topped with an Italian...
HILO, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
bigislandvideonews.com

Stainback Highway Road Work Begins September 27

HILO, Hawaiʻi - County officials say repairs to Stainback Highway will occur in three phases from the Panaʻewa Zoo to North Kūlani Road. UPDATE – (4 p.m. on Thursday, September 22) Road work on Stainback Highway, from the Panaʻewa Zoo to North Kūlani Road, will begin...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Laupāhoehoe Gulch Bridge to Undergo Repairs Following Hurricane Lane Damage

Hurricane Lane damage repairs on the Laupāhoehoe Gulch Bridge are slated to begin next month. Contractors will be at the bridge, located along Laupāhoehoe Access Road in North Hilo, starting at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday. Roadwork will be performed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.
HILO, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy