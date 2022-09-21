The Campbell County Camels are well on their way to their first winning season since 2016 following a 49-33 home win over Kelly Walsh on Friday night in Gillette. Campbell County struck first as quarterback Mason Drube hit Evan Vandom over the middle and his speed did the rest for a 66-yard scoring strike to make it 7-0. Kelly Walsh had a productive first quarter when they had the ball as Kadon Boyce had an 8-yard run for a score and Gibson Sasser tossed a 41-yard TD pass to Erich Hulshizer so the Trojans led 13-7 after one.

CASPER, WY ・ 10 HOURS AGO