Natrona County, WY

Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/23/22–9/26/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (9/23/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Felonies and engrossed misdemeanors (pleas not entered...
Man Accused Of Murder Refuses To Attend His Own Arraignment

Justin Armando Marquez, accused of second-degree murder, did not show up in Natrona County District Court for his arraignment and scheduling conference on Monday. Marquez is accused of stabbing Casper resident Ryan Schroeder more than 25 times in June 2021, and the body was found two months later in the Coal Mountain Road area west of Casper.
Authorities confident truck that plunged off Casper Mountain Road was unoccupied

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is confident that a pickup truck was unoccupied when it plunged off Casper Mountain Road sometime after Friday night. Sgt. Clint Christensen told Oil City on Saturday afternoon that the highway patrol has been in contact with the registered owner as it investigates how the pickup truck came to rest on the steep hillside almost 200 yards from the winding roadway above.
Natrona County health and food inspections (9/16/22–9/24/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Crash reported on CY Avenue in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A crash occurred on Friday afternoon on CY Avenue, according to the Casper Police Department. The crash led to the closure of westbound CY Avenue from Walgreens to Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, Casper PD said at around 1:15 p.m. “Once the westbound lane is open, this...
UPDATE: Car Wreck on CY Avenue By Albertsons–Avoid the Area

2:58 UPDATE: According to a Police Information Officer, the cause of the accident was a vehicle collision, which is currently being investigated. Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed impacted another one. Both vehicles were driving in the...
Natrona County divorce filings (9/12/22–9/19/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Sept. 12 through Sept. 19. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Early Voting Begins in Natrona County on Friday

While the general election in Wyoming is on Nov. 8, people in Natrona County and across the state will be able to begin voting absentee starting Sept. 23. To request an absentee ballot, you can call the Natrona County clerk's office at 307-235-9217, go in person to the office at 200 North Center Street Room 154, send a completed absentee form to their email at elections@natronacounty-wy.gov, or mail that same form to the county clerk's office.
Campbell County Outraces Kelly Walsh

The Campbell County Camels are well on their way to their first winning season since 2016 following a 49-33 home win over Kelly Walsh on Friday night in Gillette. Campbell County struck first as quarterback Mason Drube hit Evan Vandom over the middle and his speed did the rest for a 66-yard scoring strike to make it 7-0. Kelly Walsh had a productive first quarter when they had the ball as Kadon Boyce had an 8-yard run for a score and Gibson Sasser tossed a 41-yard TD pass to Erich Hulshizer so the Trojans led 13-7 after one.
Investigators determine cause of Casper house fire that displaced family

CASPER, Wyo. — Investigators have determined the cause of a Saturday, Sept. 17 house fire that displaced a Casper family. The late Saturday night fire on the 1000 block of Sussex was caused by an electrical outlet failure, the Casper Fire-EMS Department said in a press release on Thursday. The determination was reached by Casper Fire-EMS investigators in collaboration with the Natrona County Interagency Fire Investigation Task Force.
Obituaries: Dudley; Ferguson

Marina P. (Vargas) Latka Dudley passed away September 6, 2022, in Casper, Wyoming. She was the first born of eight children on August 7, 1935, in Ranchester, Wyoming, to Rafael Perez Vargas and Adelina Archuleta Vargas. After a brief move to Laramie, Wyoming, her family settled in Red Wing, Colorado....
Casper Aquatic Center Open Again After Power Outage

Update: Power has been restored and the aquatic center is now open. According to a press release by the city of Casper, the Casper Family Aquatic Center will be closed for the foreseeable future due to a power outage. Edwin Luers, the supervisor at the Aquatic Center said in the...
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

