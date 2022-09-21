Read full article on original website
Related
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/23/22–9/26/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Suspect in custody after disturbance in downtown parking garage; no shots fired
CASPER, Wyo. — A suspect is in custody Monday afternoon following a disturbance at a downtown Casper parking garage. Casper Police Department and other law enforcement agency vehicles responded to the location on Center Street for a report of possible shots fired on Monday morning. CPD Sgt. Joey Wilhelm...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (9/23/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Felonies and engrossed misdemeanors (pleas not entered...
Man Accused Of Murder Refuses To Attend His Own Arraignment
Justin Armando Marquez, accused of second-degree murder, did not show up in Natrona County District Court for his arraignment and scheduling conference on Monday. Marquez is accused of stabbing Casper resident Ryan Schroeder more than 25 times in June 2021, and the body was found two months later in the Coal Mountain Road area west of Casper.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oilcity.news
Suspect in custody after Casper police seize pounds of suspected marijuana, plants growing in backyard
CASPER, Wyo. — A suspect is in custody Saturday night after Casper police say they recovered 6–10 pounds of packaged suspected marijuana and about half a dozen mature, flowering cannabis plants. Sgt. Mitch Hill told Oil City News that a prominent odor of marijuana was reported in an...
oilcity.news
Authorities confident truck that plunged off Casper Mountain Road was unoccupied
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is confident that a pickup truck was unoccupied when it plunged off Casper Mountain Road sometime after Friday night. Sgt. Clint Christensen told Oil City on Saturday afternoon that the highway patrol has been in contact with the registered owner as it investigates how the pickup truck came to rest on the steep hillside almost 200 yards from the winding roadway above.
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (9/16/22–9/24/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
oilcity.news
Crash reported on CY Avenue in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A crash occurred on Friday afternoon on CY Avenue, according to the Casper Police Department. The crash led to the closure of westbound CY Avenue from Walgreens to Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, Casper PD said at around 1:15 p.m. “Once the westbound lane is open, this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Casper Police Department Honors Officers Who Have Served Community for 20+ Years
They don't have to be here. They don't have to keep working, keep serving, keep saving. But they do it anyway. Four Casper Police Department Officers were recognized by the CPD on Wednesday for not only their 20 years of service, but for continuing to serve, even when they no longer need to.
oilcity.news
Jury finds woman guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide in November crash
CASPER, Wyo. — A jury found Yvonne Kessel guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide Thursday evening after a four-day trial in Natrona County District Court. The charge carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison. Around 4 p.m. on Nov. 7, 2021, Kessel made a sharp left-hand turn...
UPDATE: Car Wreck on CY Avenue By Albertsons–Avoid the Area
2:58 UPDATE: According to a Police Information Officer, the cause of the accident was a vehicle collision, which is currently being investigated. Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed impacted another one. Both vehicles were driving in the...
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (9/12/22–9/19/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Sept. 12 through Sept. 19. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oilcity.news
Casper man sentenced, ordered to pay over $25K for live power line cut during copper cable theft
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man was sentenced to two and a half to five years in state prison for conspiracy to commit theft of copper cable from a workover rig west of Casper last December. John David Christensen, 38, is also ordered to pay over $25,000 in restitution...
Early Voting Begins in Natrona County on Friday
While the general election in Wyoming is on Nov. 8, people in Natrona County and across the state will be able to begin voting absentee starting Sept. 23. To request an absentee ballot, you can call the Natrona County clerk's office at 307-235-9217, go in person to the office at 200 North Center Street Room 154, send a completed absentee form to their email at elections@natronacounty-wy.gov, or mail that same form to the county clerk's office.
Campbell County Outraces Kelly Walsh
The Campbell County Camels are well on their way to their first winning season since 2016 following a 49-33 home win over Kelly Walsh on Friday night in Gillette. Campbell County struck first as quarterback Mason Drube hit Evan Vandom over the middle and his speed did the rest for a 66-yard scoring strike to make it 7-0. Kelly Walsh had a productive first quarter when they had the ball as Kadon Boyce had an 8-yard run for a score and Gibson Sasser tossed a 41-yard TD pass to Erich Hulshizer so the Trojans led 13-7 after one.
oilcity.news
Investigators determine cause of Casper house fire that displaced family
CASPER, Wyo. — Investigators have determined the cause of a Saturday, Sept. 17 house fire that displaced a Casper family. The late Saturday night fire on the 1000 block of Sussex was caused by an electrical outlet failure, the Casper Fire-EMS Department said in a press release on Thursday. The determination was reached by Casper Fire-EMS investigators in collaboration with the Natrona County Interagency Fire Investigation Task Force.
Casper Suffers Loss of Park School 3rd Grader, NC Science Teacher
Two Casper residents passed away on Saturday in a car accident. Mateo Diaz, a Park School 3rd grader, and his father, Mauro Diaz, a science teacher at NCHS, did not survive the accident. There will be a prayer vigil for the Diaz family beginning at 7 PM tonight at St....
Natrona County Public Library Showcasing ‘Banned Books’ This Month With Feature Display
Did you know that this week is 'Banned Books Week?'. Yes, that's a thing; a pretty important thing, actually, and Natrona County's very own library is 'celebrating' the event by showcasing a display of banned books right in the center of their library. Now, this may seem like a fairly...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Dudley; Ferguson
Marina P. (Vargas) Latka Dudley passed away September 6, 2022, in Casper, Wyoming. She was the first born of eight children on August 7, 1935, in Ranchester, Wyoming, to Rafael Perez Vargas and Adelina Archuleta Vargas. After a brief move to Laramie, Wyoming, her family settled in Red Wing, Colorado....
Casper Aquatic Center Open Again After Power Outage
Update: Power has been restored and the aquatic center is now open. According to a press release by the city of Casper, the Casper Family Aquatic Center will be closed for the foreseeable future due to a power outage. Edwin Luers, the supervisor at the Aquatic Center said in the...
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0