Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

A New Bar Perched 1,000-Feet High Hits Chicago

A new bar has set up camp in the clouds, taking over a space towering 1,000 feet above Chicago's Magnificent Mile. CloudBar boasts views of the city's landscape from the 94th floor of the 360 Chicago Observation Deck, a building formerly known as the John Hancock Center, located at 875 N. Michigan Ave.
CHICAGO, IL
jazminmarie.co

Looking for the Best Puerto Rican Food in Chicago 🍽️ My Review of Jibaritos y Mas near Logan Square in Chicago, Illinois

One of my favorite meals is a Jibarito and an Alcapurria. There’s something about the garlic, fried and delicious delicacy that has me on a search for the most perfect one in Chicago. I have tried several different Puerto Rican restaurants across the city, but this week I found myself at one of my new favorite establishments near Fullerton and Kimball in the Chicago neighborhood of Logan Square. Let me share with you a little bit about my experience and my review of the food at Jibaritos Y Mas in Chicago, Illinois:
CHICAGO, IL
South Side Weekly

Best Fifties-Inspired Suburb in City: Marynook

arynook: an architectural preservationist’s dream. Upon entering this community, one is immediately aware of how unique it is. Unlike the grid layout typical of most Chicago neighborhoods, Marynook is a […] The post Best Fifties-Inspired Suburb in City: Marynook appeared first on South Side Weekly.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
South Side Weekly

Best Donut Shop: Chico’s Oven

ocated in the Bush, the northeast section of South Chicago, on 83rd and Houston, takeout-only Chico’s Oven offers sweet treats that are bound to improve any visit to Russell Square […] The post Best Donut Shop: Chico’s Oven appeared first on South Side Weekly.
CHICAGO, IL
rejournals.com

Peak Properties takes over management of condominium to apartments deconversion in Chicago’s Gold Coast

Peak Properties adds to its high-rise collection of management projects with a new deconversion in the Gold Coast neighborhood at 1211 N. LaSalle in Chicago’s Gold Coast. The 19-story brick building built in 1929 as a hotel was converted to condos in 2006. Features include 68 residential units and ground-floor retail. With an exceptional location, the ground floor will be converted to high level amenity spaces and the apartments will keep their vintage feel with premium upgrades.
CHICAGO, IL
theforestscout.com

Finding the Best: Chicago Hot Dog

Three seniors are on the search for the perfect food. First up….the perfect Chicago dog. Your donation will support the student journalists of Lake Forest High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

A Hidden Prohibition Era Speakeasy Is Now Open In Chicago—And You Don’t Want To Miss It!

If you’ve ever felt enamored by Prohibition Era tales from the times of Al Capone, now is your chance to experience it because a hidden Prohibition-style speakeasy is now open in Chicago for a limited time. The experience begins as soon as guests find the secret entrance at the green newspaper stand at 437 N. Rush Street in River North. As soon as you walk through the doors, time turns back to the 1920s for a delightfully unique evening. Revelers will be hurried down the stairs to a bustling hidden room full of historical energy. The dimly lit bar sets the stage for an exquisite evening with live music popular during the Prohibition Era that transports you back in time.
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

32 million birds begin flying south

ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — Starting Thursday night, 32 million birds are making their way south for migration season. Around 50 percent of birds migrating passed through the Midwest, especially in Illinois, Thursday evening. The Chicago Bird Collision Monitors said in a tweet, “Please turn off lights to help the birds go along their merry way.” The […]
CHICAGO, IL
luxesource.com

How An Ornate Chicago Penthouse Transformed Into A Chic Bachelor Pad

Nothing quite compares to high-rise living in Chicago—that feeling of being fully surrounded by vistas of the city that gave birth to skyscrapers. Such views totally entranced one homeowner who found a penthouse overlooking the Chicago River as it winds through the glistening cityscape. The luminous apartment epitomized his ideal of a metropolitan abode.
CHICAGO, IL
bigislandmusic.net

“Take Me Back To Chicago” Coming October 7

Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m. The timeless music of Chicago comes to life with CTA (Chicago Transit Authority), featuring Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and co-founding member of Chicago, Danny Seraphine, in Take Me Back to Chicago. The concert will take place at the Kahilu Theatre on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 7 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

For More Than 80 Years THIS is Chicago’s Most Iconic Italian Beef

If you're searching for legendary food, you will never run out of options in Chicago. If it's an Italian beef sandwich you want, this is the one to devour. I have the perfect topic to throw into the middle of a conversation filled with Illinois hate, and that topic is food. You absolutely cannot ignore the fact that the largest city in the state has some of the best cuisines in the world. Hot dogs, pizza, BBQ, steaks, popcorn, and Italian beef. There are many more I could mention, but I want to stop on...
CHICAGO, IL
WBKR

Chicago’s Museum of Ice Cream Is The Sweetest Trip You’ll Ever Make

Ice Cream Lovers this is not a drill it is FOR REAL. Chicago has a museum dedicated strictly to the idea of all things ice cream. CHICAGO'S LARGEST PLAYGROUND IS FILLED WITH UNLIMITED ICE CREAM! There is no museum in the world where you can learn about ice cream by riding on the pink Sprink-L line, putting your golf skills to the test in our Putt-Putt course or taking a dip in a pool filled with millions of sprinkles. This is the only place in the world where anything is possible. Get ready to be transported into a world where all your wildest ice cream dreams come true.
CHICAGO, IL

