Illinois State

97ZOK

See the Wild Illinois Home with a Tennis Court and a Grass Roof

If you've ever thought "wow, it would be great to have a yard over my head", I've found the Illinois home for you. It has a roof of grass and also a sweet tennis court, too. This is 629 Sable Drive in Centralia, Illinois. I saw this featured on Zillow and made famous thanks to a new video on TikTok. The home looks nice. It's the roof that is the real attention-getter though.
CENTRALIA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Illinois cuts billion-dollar deal to sell soybeans, corn to Taiwan

CHICAGO - The state of Illinois cut a deal to sell $2.6 billion in soybeans and corn to Taiwan. This is the second multi-billion-dollar agricultural deal between Illinois and Taiwan since 2019. Taiwan will receive the soybeans and corn in 2023 and 2024. Illinois has sold Taiwan nearly $30 billion...
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois or you travel there often to see your family and you love to go out with your loved ones, here's a list of three amazing restaurants that you should definitely visit if you love good food. All of them are well-known for only using high-quality ingredients to prepare their food, so definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area. You'll definitely want to go back for more, once you taste their food.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Want To Know If Radar Detectors Are Legal In Illinois?

The other day a friend and I were talking about things you see in or on cars very often. Bench seats, cigarette lighters, and antennas on the exterior. Another thing I feel like I haven't spotted in a while is a radar detector. If there is one in the car, are radar detectors legal in Illinois?
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Illinois Road Trip That Promises The Best in Abandoned Places

If you like to explore abandoned places this road map will take you to some of the best in Illinois. In total the trip from start to finish is a little over 12 hours it seems you could do this in a day, but might not give you much time to explore. Onlyinyourstate.com put together the list that takes you from the Devil's Gate in Libertyville to the Hickory Hill Plantation in Equality, Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed

Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

When can Northern Illinois expect its first freeze?

Temperatures across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin are getting cooler and cooler by the day. And it’s only a matter of time before we wake up and see frost on our windshields and lawns. With that topic in mind, our average first Fall freeze is only a few weeks away.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

Maps of the old mines under Missouri and Illinois

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A train went off the rails Monday near Albers, Illinois. There are reports of mine subsidence in the area. It isn’t clear if the crumbling underground caverns are connected to the crash. But, it is worth exploring where the old mines are located in Missouri and Illinois. The cracking or sagging ground has damaged homes, businesses, roads, and schools.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

The Most Popular Fall Beer Flavor In Illinois Will Blow Your Mind

If you enjoy unique flavored craft beers, you might want to check out this popular fall Illinois brewski. I learned at an early age that many residents of Illinois really enjoy beer. That included my parents, relatives, family friends, and neighbors. I remember as a kid being at parties and lots of brewskis being tossed back by the adults.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Sugar Gliders Are Cute, But Can You Legally Own One In Illinois?

I guarantee we've all thought about how crazy it would be to own an exotic pet. Now, I wouldn't go as far as trying to own a tiger or chimpanzee because they're significantly stronger than me, but maybe something much smaller. I'm definitely not trying to get killed, slowly munched on, or torn apart from a pet in my own home... like the woman from Connecticut who got her face mauled off by her 200-pound chimp.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

97ZOK

97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

