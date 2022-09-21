Read full article on original website
Related
A website lists one town in Illinois as “Unexpectedly Great”
It is a town in Illinois that you wouldn't think to spend a weekend getaway in. But one website in Illinois says not only should you take a weekend getaway there, but the town is unexpectedly great for a weekend getaway, which town is it...?. According to the website Thrillist.com,...
Here's When Hummingbirds Are Expected to Finish Their Migration Through Illinois
As the days get shorter and the air gets brisker in Illinois, many are bracing themselves for the winter — even hummingbirds. In fact, hummingbirds started their migration to the warm confines of the south long before a tinge of cold weather hit the area, according to experts. In...
Where does Illinois land on the list of Best States for Fishing?
Illinois is known for being a great place to get pizza, watch a pro sports game, and enjoy city life. But is the Land of Lincoln one of the best states to go fishing in? Find out where Illinois is on the Best & Worst States for Fishing list. According...
See the Wild Illinois Home with a Tennis Court and a Grass Roof
If you've ever thought "wow, it would be great to have a yard over my head", I've found the Illinois home for you. It has a roof of grass and also a sweet tennis court, too. This is 629 Sable Drive in Centralia, Illinois. I saw this featured on Zillow and made famous thanks to a new video on TikTok. The home looks nice. It's the roof that is the real attention-getter though.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Illinois cuts billion-dollar deal to sell soybeans, corn to Taiwan
CHICAGO - The state of Illinois cut a deal to sell $2.6 billion in soybeans and corn to Taiwan. This is the second multi-billion-dollar agricultural deal between Illinois and Taiwan since 2019. Taiwan will receive the soybeans and corn in 2023 and 2024. Illinois has sold Taiwan nearly $30 billion...
Making Calls in Southern Wisconsin Will Be a Bit Annoying Next Yearcause you a little ggravation
Soon 608 will not be the only area code in southern Wisconsin but one part of that change coming in 2023 will cause you a little aggravation. On Thursday (9/22), the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced that by the end of 2023, the 608 area code will run out of prefixes (the first three digits after the area code), according to wisn.com.
Romantic Rental in Illinois Called One of America’s Best ‘Hot Tub Airbnbs’
A nice hot tub will always enhance a stay at a rental home. I figure at this point I would know better. In the past 5-6 years I have gone away from staying at hotels and have opted to go with the Airbnb or VRBO route for places to stay while on vacation or on a quick getaway.
Is Illinois Really One of the Top 10 Happiest States in America?
I don't like to talk trash about my home state of Illinois, but the findings of a recent survey of the happiest states in America really left me scratching my head. WalletHub recently released its 2022 list of the Happiest States in America, and Illinois ranked pretty high on the "good" list this year. WHAT?
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Great Seafood Places in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois or you travel there often to see your family and you love to go out with your loved ones, here's a list of three amazing restaurants that you should definitely visit if you love good food. All of them are well-known for only using high-quality ingredients to prepare their food, so definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area. You'll definitely want to go back for more, once you taste their food.
Want To Know If Radar Detectors Are Legal In Illinois?
The other day a friend and I were talking about things you see in or on cars very often. Bench seats, cigarette lighters, and antennas on the exterior. Another thing I feel like I haven't spotted in a while is a radar detector. If there is one in the car, are radar detectors legal in Illinois?
Illinois Road Trip That Promises The Best in Abandoned Places
If you like to explore abandoned places this road map will take you to some of the best in Illinois. In total the trip from start to finish is a little over 12 hours it seems you could do this in a day, but might not give you much time to explore. Onlyinyourstate.com put together the list that takes you from the Devil's Gate in Libertyville to the Hickory Hill Plantation in Equality, Illinois.
Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed
Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MyStateline.com
When can Northern Illinois expect its first freeze?
Temperatures across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin are getting cooler and cooler by the day. And it’s only a matter of time before we wake up and see frost on our windshields and lawns. With that topic in mind, our average first Fall freeze is only a few weeks away.
Maps of the old mines under Missouri and Illinois
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A train went off the rails Monday near Albers, Illinois. There are reports of mine subsidence in the area. It isn’t clear if the crumbling underground caverns are connected to the crash. But, it is worth exploring where the old mines are located in Missouri and Illinois. The cracking or sagging ground has damaged homes, businesses, roads, and schools.
The Most Popular Fall Beer Flavor In Illinois Will Blow Your Mind
If you enjoy unique flavored craft beers, you might want to check out this popular fall Illinois brewski. I learned at an early age that many residents of Illinois really enjoy beer. That included my parents, relatives, family friends, and neighbors. I remember as a kid being at parties and lots of brewskis being tossed back by the adults.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Jones expected in court; inmates allegedly paid bail with PPP loans
An Illinois state senator accused of corruption is expected to make a plea Friday in court. Sen. Emil Jones III is accused of accepting a $5,000 bribe to help block legislation that would have been unfavorable for the red-light company Safespeed. Gov. J.B. Pritzker called on Jones to resign from...
Washington Examiner
Tax Rebates 2022: Residents in Illinois could receive one-time check worth up to $700
Resident's in Illinois are set to receive up to $700 in tax rebates this week as part of the state's family relief plan that looks to provide financial support amid increased expenses in the state. The tax rebates are a part of a bill proposed by state Sen. Meg Loughran...
Filed Your Claim? Illinois’ Google Lawsuit Deadline Is Very Close
Hey, in case you hadn't heard, there's $100 million in settlement money for Illinois residents (paid by Google) that's just waiting to be claimed--but you have to file a claim to be eligible. If you haven't already done so, I would urge you to act quickly because the deadline to...
Sugar Gliders Are Cute, But Can You Legally Own One In Illinois?
I guarantee we've all thought about how crazy it would be to own an exotic pet. Now, I wouldn't go as far as trying to own a tiger or chimpanzee because they're significantly stronger than me, but maybe something much smaller. I'm definitely not trying to get killed, slowly munched on, or torn apart from a pet in my own home... like the woman from Connecticut who got her face mauled off by her 200-pound chimp.
The One Thing It Took Me Years to Notice About Hobby Lobby Stores in Illinois
For those that don't know, I spend the majority of my time out of the studio making things. Signs, shirts, ornaments, gag presents, wreaths, you name it, I've probably tried to make it. It's a small side hustle for me, but more importantly, I LOVE doing it!. For more years...
97ZOK
Rockford, IL
29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0