West Georgia Technical College Foundation Holds the 20th annual Black Tie & Boots Event
On September 16, 2022, the West Georgia Technical College Foundation celebrated the 20th annual Black Tie & Boots event. For the first time in the event’s history, it was held in LaGrange at the Callaway Conference Center. “We are excited to bring together all of our community partners and donors in our southern service area region,” said Brittney Henderson, Executive Director of the WGTC Foundation.
“Spirit of Giving” Award Given to the Kiwanis Club of LaGrange
West Georgia Technical College had a new record breaking year at its annual, signature fundraiser, Black Tie & Boots. The WGTC Foundation made a net profit of more than $150,000 for scholarships and general student support at the 20th annual event on September 16th, breaking the previous year’s net profit record of $86,000.The Foundation also used the event to present the annual “Spirit of Giving” Award to the Kiwanis Club of LaGrange for its dedication, partnership and support of technical education at West Georgia Tech.
goBeyondProfit CEO Interview: Dan Cathy, Chairman of Chick-fil-A
On a Mission to be the World’s Most Caring Company. Founded 76 years ago right here in Hapeville, GA, Chick-fil-A and its Chairman Dan T. Cathy, recently received the 2022 goBeyondProfit Champion Award. This recognition is based on their success in consistently delivering care through meaningful daily moments that permeate the Chick-fil-A culture and result in decades of generosity.
