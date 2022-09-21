West Georgia Technical College had a new record breaking year at its annual, signature fundraiser, Black Tie & Boots. The WGTC Foundation made a net profit of more than $150,000 for scholarships and general student support at the 20th annual event on September 16th, breaking the previous year’s net profit record of $86,000.The Foundation also used the event to present the annual “Spirit of Giving” Award to the Kiwanis Club of LaGrange for its dedication, partnership and support of technical education at West Georgia Tech.

