Do you have a child that LOVES airplanes? Maybe the dream is to become a pilot someday! Or maybe your child has never had a chance to ride in an airplane and they would love to be up in the sky...flying! This Saturday in Rochester, Minnesota, all of that is possible for free.
When autumn makes its appearance, many a Minnesotan starts planning day trips to take in the fall colors. The typical fall colors season starts in northern Minnesota in mid-September, and continues in southern Minnesota until mid-October. But where to go to get a glimpse of orange, red, and yellow? Here...
One of the most popular fish in Minnesota is currently shrinking, so much so that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is investigating. Anglers all over Minnesota fishing one of its over 10,000 lakes often encounter this species of fish that is perfect for a fish fry and are essential to the ecosystem as they often feed lake predators lake walleye, but the yellow perch seems to be getting smaller, but why?
Every time we go fishing, (Which is not often enough,) people start talking about fishing limits and requirements in Minnesota. "Isn't the Lottery supposed to support our wildlife needs in Minnesota? Why don't they just create more fish hatcheries, rather than put limits on the size of fish we can keep?" Good questions, right?
A major airline announced it was adding a new service that will make it easier to fly out of Rochester International Airport this fall. I'm a little ashamed to admit that after having lived in Rochester for over a decade now, I've only flown out of Rochester International Airport (RST) one time, last spring when my wife and I took a trip to the Outer Banks. We flew on United Airlines' connecting flight that took us non-stop from RST here in Minnesota to O'Hare Airport in Chicago where we boarded another flight to Norfolk, Virginia.
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard brings the weather in today's update for Minnesotans, and it's all about the beginning of fall, expanding drought, showers Friday-Saturday and then perhaps widespread frost and pockets of freezing around Minnesota. He also has the latest on Hurricane Fiona, which could be the most intense storm on record to slam into Nova Scotia.
Don't look now, but another supply-chain shortage is threatening to affect the production of craft beer here in Minnesota. The words 'beer' and 'shortage' are two words I *never* want to see together in a sentence, and yet that's exactly what's happening, and right as we head into Oktoberfest season, too!
The famous Franklin Graham will be making a stop in Rochester, Minnesota on October 2nd with a free and live concert by the Newsboys, a Grammy-nominated band. God Loves You Tour Making Last Stop in Rochester, Minnesota on October 2nd. A 1,000-mile tour that is starting in Allentown, Pennsylvania on...
The deepest lake on Minnesota shores is Lake Superior. However, the deepest inland lake in Minnesota isn't even really a lake. Lake Superior's deepest point is 1,332 feet. It's the deepest of the Great Lakes, coldest, and best (That's why it's Superior). The deepest inland lake in Minnesota is 450 feet deep. Can you imagine swimming in that? It would feel like hovering over an abyss.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - You can vote early with an absentee ballot starting today in Minnesota. All eligible residents can participate in the general election by registering to vote and making a plan to vote in person or absentee. Register to vote or update your voter registration. In-person or...
I'm currently scouting for a real estate agent to sell my house here in Minnesota because I just heard the "F" word in the forecast for our state. Yes, the word "frost" is a swear word to me...and it is coming for us. If you live in Wisconsin, fyi, it might show up tonight for you too.
Yes, we know that Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes. In fact, there are actually more than that, but it's rounded to ten thousand. But, there is actually a county in Minnesota that has more lakes in that one county than any other in Minnesota, and the whole country.
I was with some friends last night in Rochester, MN when some of them showed up and said 'Did you see all of the lightning?' We looked to the north and sure enough, there was just non-stop lightning going on! But there was no rain or thunder, just constant flashes of lightning. So what the heck was going on?
Last weekend, I learned two things while I was at a high school football game in Rochester, Minnesota. I am too old to sit on metal bleachers for 3 hours without padding. There is a school in Rochester that has A-MAZ-ING school spirit. They screamed so loud at times, I could hear the name of the person they were screaming...in unison.
Five years ago, the very first Cat Café opened in Minneapolis, Minnesota and a couple months ago the owners added a second location. If you love cats and coffee this might be your favorite thing ever. You can find out what a Cat Café is and learn more about this unique Minnesota business below.
Starting today Minnesota's favorite steakhouse is now also a candle company! Ok, not actually, but they are now selling a candle that smells like a customer favorite. The steakhouse that was named not just Minnesota's favorite but the country's favorite is actually Texas Roadhouse. And yes, Texas Roadhouse is now selling a scented candle. What do you think it smells like? Initially you may think steak, which I don't know that I would like but I'm sure many meat-lovers out there would enjoy that candle (and some dogs may try to eat it...).
Minnesota’s waterfowl hunting season for 2022 opens today (Saturday) in all three of the state’s hunting zones. Minnesota’s north duck zone will have a continuous season beginning today (Saturday) through November 22nd, while the central and south duck zones will have what is known as a “split season.”
That is right! Aqua Expeditions, a recognized global leader in luxury small-ship expeditions, polled 2,100 Americans on which local natural landmarks they would most like to visit. From these answers, Aqua Expeditions compiled America’s 250 favorite natural landmarks from the national survey. And with that, Harmony’s Niagara Cave, and 4 other Minnesota landmarks were included in the top 250 list.
As summer turns to fall, Minnesota's green grass will turn a bit of a sparkly white in some locations overnight into Thursday as frost is expected. Temps are forecast to dip into the 30s in northern Minnesota, prompting the advisory on the day of autumn equinox, which strikes at 8:03 p.m. Central Time Thursday.
Going up to the Twin Cities for a day trip or even a weekend getaway is a pretty popular thing to do for us Rochester, MN and southeast Minnesota residents. But another city that's relatively close by, at least within driving distance, made it on a list of the 17 best US cities for a weekend trip.
