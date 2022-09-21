Read full article on original website
Related
The Dallas Stars Will Be Playing a Preseason Game in a Venue Smaller Than Kay Yeager Coliseum
I am once again pleading a team to play a game in Wichita Falls. I am telling you right now, if I owned a major league team. I would not host any preseason games at my home stadium. I love what MLB does with spring training. Why can't other sports do this as well? Season ticket holders hate having to pay the same price for a preseason game as they do a regular season. So why not take these games somewhere else?
92.9 NIN
Wichita Falls, TX
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0