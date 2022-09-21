Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as BrothelLarry LeasePlano, TX
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
For sale: Abortion facility buildings are being closed and sold in pro-life statesLive Action NewsDallas, TX
The 2022 Plano Balloon Festival Is Set for Liftoff This WeekendNick ReynoldsPlano, TX
Abbott vs O’Rourke – The Newest Dallas Morning News Poll Looks at a Texas-Sized Race That’s Quickly Becoming LopsidedWild Orchid MediaDallas, TX
americanmilitarynews.com
Dashcam video: Semi veers off North Texas overpass, killing truck driver in fiery crash
The driver of an tractor-trailer was killed Tuesday afternoon when his rig flew off a U.S. 75 overpass in Allen, crashed onto a street and caught fire, according to police and news reports. No other injuries were reported in the crash, which occurred at U.S. 75 and Stacy Road in...
Shooting on CF Hawn Freeway sends 14-year-old to hospital, Dallas police say
DALLAS — Police are looking for any suspects connected to a shooting that sent a teen to a hospital overnight. The Dallas Police Department (DPD) got a shooting call at about 1 a.m. Saturday. Officers were dispatched to 9606 CF Hawn Freeway/US 175. Police said the victim vehicle was...
1 person dead after shooting on North Texas freeway, police say
DALLAS — Dallas Police are investigating an incident where they say a person died after they were shot by another driver on a local freeway. Police said the incident happened just after 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 23 in the 11000 block of CF Hawn Freeway/US 175. A driver traveling...
Man dies after being struck by two vehicles, Dallas police say
DALLAS — A man was pronounced dead at a hit-and-run scene involving two vehicles in Dallas, police say. The police department said it happened at 1:39 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Fort Worth Avenue. The man was allegedly not in a crosswalk when he was struck by...
Tractor-trailer falls off Texas overpass, killing driver
ALLEN, Texas — A crash sent an 18-wheeler flying off an overpass, killing the driver. A witness shared video from a dashboard camera with WFAA, which shows the truck flying through the air before hitting the ground where it burst into flames. Police told KXAS that the tractor-trailer was...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Driver Shot and Killed on CF Hawn Freeway During Friday Rush Hour: Dallas Police
Dallas police say a shooting on the CF Hawn Freeway during Friday rush hour traffic left one person dead. Police say a driver traveling north in the left lane of U.S. 175 was shot by another driver just after 5:15 p.m. The cars were approaching the interchange for Interstate 20...
fox4news.com
Shots fired after fight at Carrollton Burger King forces nearby schools into 'secure hold'
CARROLLTON, Texas - Carrollton police closed down parts of Josey Lane and nearby schools went into a "secure hold" for about an hour after there were reports of shots fired in the area. The reported shots were heard in the area of Josey Lane and Tartan Drive. Police say the...
Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as Brothel
Dallas Police raided a short-term rental that was being as part of a sex trafficking ring.RK/Unsplash. Dallas Police have arrested two women after they searched a home that was part of a sex trafficking investigation, others were questioned and released. Many in the neighborhood were shocked. As a neighborhood with children, many residents told NBC 5 they were stunned a wondered how this could happen right across the street.
74-Year-Old Bulu Paul Boyd Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Terrell (Terrell, TX)
According to the Terrell Police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Monday. The officials stated that a Rowlett resident, 74-year-old Dulu Paul Boyd was [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
fox4news.com
Fiery 18-wheeler crash: Transportation company asks for help finding video of crash that killed driver
COLLIN COUNTY - The transportation company that owned the 18-wheeler that flipped over a concrete barrier on US-75 on Tuesday, killing the driver is looking for dashcam footage of the crash that might have sent the tractor-trailer careening onto the road below. The driver, 71-year-old Gusatvo Gomez, had been an...
Police searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run on I-30
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Police are searching for the suspect of a fatal hit-and-run along Interstate 30 on Sept. 11. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office said it was dispatched to eastbound I-30 at Buckner Boulevard involving a pedestrian in the roadway. Witnesses told them the victim, identified as 52-year-old Ghale H. Clark, was struck by a gray or silver Audi sedan.
Denton landlord threatens student leasing room, video shows
DENTON, Texas — A video has gone viral online of a Denton landlord threatening a student with a handgun, which police are now investigating. The video shows the landlord holding a gun while talking with the student living at the home, who is filming the incident. When the student...
Shooting kills two men in Dallas, police say
DALLAS — Dallas Police and Crime Stoppers are looking for any information in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Thursday afternoon. The Dallas Police Department got a call about the shooting in the 2800 block of Casey Street near Malcom X Boulevard. DPD said officers found 26-year-old Corey...
Fort Worth school bus driver removed from route after dropping students off at wrong location
FORT WORTH, Texas — Isabel Arreola is a concerned parent who wants to know how Fort Worth ISD is going to make sure her 9-year-old daughter arrives at the right bus stop. Arreola's concerns come after a school bus driver dropped them off blocks away from their assigned bus stop.
Two Frisco homes heavily damaged by unrelated fires
Two Frisco homes are a huge mess from separate fires Wednesday. The first fire was at a home on Sundown Trail near Lebanon Trail and the Dallas North Tollway
Medical clothing store expands in North Texas
The company, Scrubs & Beyond, has opened two new locations in North Texas. The locations in Hurst and Lewisville are the 12th and 13th the company has in Texas.
fox4news.com
Student found with gun, ammo at North Texas high school
FORT WORTH, Texas - A student at Timber Creek High School was arrested Thursday after reportedly being found with a gun and ammunition in their possession while at school. The Keller ISD school, which is in Fort Worth, was searched after authorities got an anonymous tip that a student had a gun at school.
starlocalmedia.com
UPDATE: Scene cleared, holds lifted at schools after shots fired incident at nearby restaurant; no victim, suspect identified
UPDATE At 2:44 p.m. Friday, the Carrollton Police Department reports that the scene is clear and holds lifted at schools in area after a shots fired incident was reported earlier this afternoon. The department reports the incident appears to be the result of a disturbance that started at Burger King,...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Fairview (Fairview, TX)
According to the Allen Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Fairview on Tuesday. The crash happened near the Allen Premium Outlets just off northbound lanes of [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Mexican cops arrest pair wanted in U.S.; one has murder warrant out of Dallas
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Mexican authorities this week arrested two men wanted for crimes in the United States. On Tuesday, the Chihuahua state police located a man flagged by Interpol as an international fugitive from justice. Carlos T.S. is wanted on a sexual assault warrant in El Paso and allegedly fled to Mexico […]
