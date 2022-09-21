ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen, TX

Texas Accidents
Texas Crime & Safety
Allen, TX
Texas Cars
Allen, TX
Crime & Safety
Larry Lease

Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as Brothel

Dallas Police raided a short-term rental that was being as part of a sex trafficking ring.RK/Unsplash. Dallas Police have arrested two women after they searched a home that was part of a sex trafficking investigation, others were questioned and released. Many in the neighborhood were shocked. As a neighborhood with children, many residents told NBC 5 they were stunned a wondered how this could happen right across the street.
PLANO, TX
#North Texas#Traffic Jams#Traffic Accident#Kwtx News 10#The Dallas North Tollway
WFAA

Police searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run on I-30

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Police are searching for the suspect of a fatal hit-and-run along Interstate 30 on Sept. 11. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office said it was dispatched to eastbound I-30 at Buckner Boulevard involving a pedestrian in the roadway. Witnesses told them the victim, identified as 52-year-old Ghale H. Clark, was struck by a gray or silver Audi sedan.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Denton landlord threatens student leasing room, video shows

DENTON, Texas — A video has gone viral online of a Denton landlord threatening a student with a handgun, which police are now investigating. The video shows the landlord holding a gun while talking with the student living at the home, who is filming the incident. When the student...
DENTON, TX
WFAA

Shooting kills two men in Dallas, police say

DALLAS — Dallas Police and Crime Stoppers are looking for any information in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Thursday afternoon. The Dallas Police Department got a call about the shooting in the 2800 block of Casey Street near Malcom X Boulevard. DPD said officers found 26-year-old Corey...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Student found with gun, ammo at North Texas high school

FORT WORTH, Texas - A student at Timber Creek High School was arrested Thursday after reportedly being found with a gun and ammunition in their possession while at school. The Keller ISD school, which is in Fort Worth, was searched after authorities got an anonymous tip that a student had a gun at school.
FORT WORTH, TX
92.9 NIN

92.9 NIN

92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

