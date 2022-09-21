Back in the day, Sept. 21, 1951: Elusive inmate recaptured after escape from Douglas County Courthouse

Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Two inmates reported missing from corrections center in Omaha
A man convicted of armed robbery and making terroristic threats in Lincoln in 2013 was one of two inmates reported missing Thursday from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported Matthew Hurich left the facility Thursday evening and removed his electronic monitoring device, which...
klin.com
Two Inmates From CCC-O Escape
Two inmates have gone missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O). Clifford Brown and Matthew Hurich left the facility Thursday evening and removed the electronic monitors they were wearing, which were recovered less than a block away. Brown started his sentence on February 1, 2021. He was...
Nebraska man who threatened to kill wildlife officer gets prison
An eastern Nebraska man who pleaded guilty to threatening to kill a U.S. wildlife officer and brandishing a gun during a violent crime has been sentenced to nearly 10 years in federal prison.
WOWT
Stolen jail cell door in Union, Nebraska returned
UNION, Neb. (WOWT) - An ironic twist in a theft case south of the metro. Someone who could have spent time behind a jail door stole one instead but that thief has been feeling guilty. Tiny Union Nebraska had a one-room jail that from 1916 to 1940 held prisoners awaiting...
iheart.com
Two Omaha Community Corrections' Escapees Sought
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says two inmates are missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha. They say Clifford Brown and Matthew Hurich left the facility Thursday evening. Corrections says they removed the electronic monitors they were wearing, which were recovered less than a block away. He...
KETV.com
Known Bloods street gang member arrested in Iowa
A federal fugitive is in Webster County Jail after being wanted on outstanding warrants related to a federal investigation based out of Omaha, Nebraska. Cameron D. Carodine is known as a Bloods criminal street gang member. Law enforcement located Carodine at a residence in Fort Dodge, but when police went...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug charges
OMAHA, Neb. -- It was announced Friday that 43-year-old Nicholas Holder, of Grand Island, was sentenced to 10 years in prison. In the federal court, Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell said Holder was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The Chief U.S. District Court Judge sentenced Holder...
kmaland.com
2 suspects face multiple charges in Mills County
(Glenwood) -- Two Mills County suspects are in custody following their Thursday morning arrest. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 69-year-old Joseph Alan Thomas of Omaha and 47-year-old Tracey Lynn Klahn of Council Bluffs were arrested on Ingrum Avenue near Glenwood shortly before 7:25 a.m. Authorities say both Thomas and Klahn were charged with 3rd degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance, and trespassing 1st offense.
klkntv.com
Nebraska man threatened to kill federal officer after being cited for fishing violation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Blair man will serve nearly a decade in prison after he threatened to kill a federal officer over a fishing violation ticket. Cody Cape, 24, was sentenced Thursday to 117 months in prison for threatening to murder a federal law enforcement officer and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co.) Two people were arrested on Burglary charges in Mills County. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says 69-year-old Joseph Alan Thomas, of Omaha, Nebraska, and 47-year-old Tracey Lynn Klahn, of Council Bluffs, were both arrested Thursday morning on Ingrum Avenue for Burglary 3rd, Possession of Burglary Tools, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Trespass 1st. Thomas and Klahn were each held on $8,300 bond.
WOWT
Omaha Police Officer’s Association asks Sheriff candidate to return campaign contribution
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Officer’s Association is demanding a candidate for Douglas County Sheriff to return a campaign contribution. In a letter addressed to Greg Gonzalez, the association is requesting Gonzalez return a $25,000 campaign donation. According to association president Anthony Connor, Gonzalez had a “disingenuous...
KETV.com
Omaha man sentenced to 30 days in jail for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — A Douglas County judge gives an Omaha man a month in jail for his role in a deadly motorcycle crash. The judge sentenced Mark Simmons on a misdemeanor charge of motor vehicle homicide. Simmons pulled out in front of 34-year-old Pedro Flores last October near...
WOWT
Police investigate arson incident at Omaha high school
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are in an ongoing investigation of an arson incident at an Omaha high school that happened early Thursday morning. Police reviewed surveillance video and saw an unknown man, about 25-30 years old, attempt to go into Burke High School and portables, then made his way to the football field according to the release.
KETV.com
Body found on Highway 275 identified by law enforcement
DODGE COUNTY, Neb. — The body found Thursday on Highway 275 in Nebraska has been identified, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said the body has been identified as a male, but the name is not being released until law enforcement can notify next of kin.
doniphanherald.com
$290,000 worth of marijuana found during Omaha traffic stop
Two 23-year-old California residents were arrested Wednesday after about $290,000 worth of marijuana was found during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. A sergeant with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office stopped a 1998 Infiniti that was speeding near eastbound I-80 and 72nd Street, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.
News Channel Nebraska
Blair man sentenced for plotting to kill U.S. Fish and Wildlife officer
OMAHA, Neb. -- An eastern Nebraska man has been sentenced for threatening to kill a U.S. wildlife officer who cited him for fishing and hunting violations. 24-year-old Cody Cape, of Blair, pleaded guilty to two charges in June. He was sentenced Thursday to nine years and nine months in prison.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man sentenced to three years for firearm possession
OMAHA, Neb. -- On Wednesday, an Omaha man was sentenced to three years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The U.S. Attorney announced that 31-year-old Tyshown Ashley was sentenced in federal court in Omaha for felon in possession of a firearm. The U.S. District Judge...
News Channel Nebraska
Seward man killed in southeast Nebraska crash
YORK, Neb. - One person was killed and another is battling life-threatening injuries after a crash in southeast Nebraska. The crash happened Friday morning just before 6:30 a.m. near the York/Seward County line on Highway 34. Deputies said Friday that two pickups, including one driven by a teenager, collided in...
WOWT
Body found on Highway 275 identified as 27-year-old La Vista man
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has publicly identified a body found Thursday on Highway 275. Thursday around 2:30 p.m. construction crews notified the authorities of a possible dead body on Highway 275, south of Morningside Road near Fremont. The body was identified Friday, but the...
WOWT
Californians arrested after Douglas County Sheriff’s find 90 lbs of marijuana
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Californians after discovering about 90 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Wednesday morning. Tadeo Torres-Velasquez and Juan Lopez-Alvarez were arrested for possession with intent to deliver marijuana. A K-9 unit sergeant stopped a car for speeding at...
