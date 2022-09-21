Read full article on original website
Suspect running from police dies after falling from Columbia Convention Center balcony
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A man who was running from Cayce police fell off the top level of a balcony outside the Columbia Convention Center and died. Officials say a Cayce police officer approached a vehicle with two people in it at Guignard Park after the park closed for the day, around 1:30 a.m.
Missing 3-year-old girl last seen in South Carolina found safe, reunited with family
WEDGEWOOD, S.C. (TND) — Authorities in South Carolina said a missing 3-year-old girl who was reported missing has been found safe. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said Ruby Heider was located on Saturday around 11 a.m. EDT and reunited with her loved ones. The department shared a photo of...
3-year-old girl missing from Sumter County park found safe
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A missing 3-year-old girl has been found safe. 3-year-old Ruby Heider was found around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, in the wood line less than a mile from the campsite where she had last been seen. She was reported missing on Friday around...
Man arrested after burglarizing convenience store: Orangeburg Co. Sheriff's Office
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCIV) — According to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, a man who burglarized a convenience store has been arrested. Ravenell said Tiberias Drayton, 26, was taken into custody on a charge of first-degree burglary. The incident occurred at a Cannon Bridge Road business. Deputies said they saw Drayton cut...
SC couple charged for allegedly killing 4-month-old baby
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A mother and her boyfriend have been charged after the death of a 4-month-old baby was determined to be a homicide. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, a local hospital staff reported that a 4-month-old baby had been transported to the hospital by EMS and was unresponsive on Sept. 6.
Drive-by shooting suspect in custody after traffic stop leads to multiple arrests
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — A Sumter drive-by shooting suspect is in custody after a traffic stop lead to the arrest of three people, including a man suspected to be involved in recent drive-by shootings. According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, Antoine Price is charged with possession of a...
USPS Job fairs in Mt. Pleasant, Aiken, & Summerville
USPS has announced job fairs will be held Tuesday, September 27th, and Thursday, September 29th. With the busy holiday season right around the corner, the Post Office will have available openings. The Mount Pleasant, Aiken, and Summerville post offices are looking to fill the following positions immediately. City Carrier Assistance...
SCDHEC brace for upcoming flu-season, urge people to get vaccinated before winter begins
COLUMBIA, SC — If you are considering getting a flu shot, you may want to put that at the top of your list. SCDHEC officials are already reporting this is the highest flu activity they have seen in the past six years so they brace for the upcoming flu-season weeks in advance.
