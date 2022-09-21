Read full article on original website
Eight Flint schools parking lots to be rehabbed after board approval
FLINT, MI -- Eight Flint school building parking lots will be rehabbed after the Board of Education approved a $167,250 resolution at its Wednesday, Sept. 21 regular meeting. Asphalt parking lots and storm drain inlets will be demolished and replaced by Stantec Architecture, Inc., a Michigan-based company out of Berkeley, according to board documents.
Injury crash on I-75 in Genesee County
FLINT, Mich - The Michigan Department of Transportation is reporting a crash with injuries on southbound I-75 at the Corunna Road exit. We are working to learn new information and will update this story when we confirm new details.
Flint firefighters battle fully-engulfed blaze across from shuttered elementary school
FLINT, MI — Black smoke rose above the skyline shortly after 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, on the city’s east side. Neighbors watched on as Flint firefighters responded to a call for a house fire in the 2100 block of Missouri Avenue. Upon their arrival minutes later, the...
Flint Area People Choose Best Local Ice Cream Shops
Today is National Ice Cream Cone Day. Weird because it's also the first day of fall -- and feels like it! You might want a hoodie and space heater while you eat Ice Cream from your favorite shop!. Here are some Genesee County local favorites, for that homemade cone you...
Mental health court graduation offers Flint man second chance
FLINT, MI - Flint resident Aaron Richards expected to come to court Wednesday afternoon to hear the announcement of his mental health court graduation. What the 30-year-old did not expect to happen was Probate Judge Jennie Barkey to announce the clearance of his felony record. Richards, who pleaded guilty in...
Two Oakland County businesses announce layoffs
Two companies with employees in Oakland County have announced layoffs. Each filed Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) letters with the state. North Carolina Power Home Solar LLC, doing business as Pink Energy, closed its Troy facility at 500 Stephenson Highway on Sept. 12, eliminating at least 500 positions. Company officials declined to give a specific number of cuts, but the state requires a WARN letter for cuts affecting 500 or more employees.
Body Found in Bay City Identified
The Bay City Department of Public Safety has identified the body of a man found in a vehicle Monday as 47-year-old Rolando Luis Lopez of Saginaw. They said an autopsy performed Wednesday found no signs of trauma to indicate an obvious cause of death. They’re still awaiting toxicology test results.
Ribbon cutting ceremony for Jolt Credit Union
SAGINAW Twp. (WNEM) – A crowd gathered on Thursday for the ribbon cutting of a new building for Jolt Credit Union in Saginaw Township. The Clayton Administration Building is on State Street, which has been serving as a location for the call center, IT marketing, community affairs department and more.
Driver causes damage at Port Sanilac Harbor; drives pickup truck into lake
The Port Sanilac Volunteer Fire Department and officers from the Sanilac County Sheriff Department responded to a submerged pickup truck early Saturday morning at the Port Sanilac Harbor. Authorities were called to the harbor shortly after 2:00 a.m. Saturday to find a 2010 Ford F-150 submerged head-first in the lake, with the cab of the truck almost fully submerged in the water. Investigation revealed the truck, driven by a 24-year old Carsonville man, was heading east on Main Street in Port Sanilac and drove through a guard rail at the end of the street. The driver then struck a transformer box, knocking out power to the harbor, before striking a dock and coming to rest in the water. No injuries were reported in the crash, and alcohol does appear to have been a factor. The name of the driver is being withheld at this time pending further investigation and possible charges.
Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township purchased by Midland Mall owners
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Fashion Square Mall will join a family of shopping centers owned by a New York investment group, including the Midland Mall, officials said. Great Neck, New York-based Kohan Retail Investment Group purchased the indoor shopping center for $10.8 million in an August online auction. Because the sale was pending additional paperwork, the buyer’s identity was not revealed at the time.
Saginaw Public School District clarifies when school changes will roll out
SAGINAW, MI— With the construction of the new Saginaw United High School on the horizon, there was some confusion as to when the two high schools, Saginaw High and Arthur Hill, would merge. To clear the air, MLive/The Saginaw News spoke with Superintendent Ramont Roberts about when to expect...
Buick City buyer tells Flint it’s planning 3.5M square-foot industrial park
FLINT, MI -- A company that’s contracted to buy the 350-acre Buick City site in Flint says its plans for the massive property include the construction of 3.5-million square feet of new industrial park space. In paperwork filed with the city, a subsidiary of Ashley Capital spelled out the...
Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Lansing Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Friday of a phone scam. The Lansing Police Department said someone is calling people and impersonating someone with the department. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and ask for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
Flint police looking for two adults reported missing
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two adults reported missing two weeks ago. Taliyah Bridges, who goes by the name Bear, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 400 block of West Jackson Avenue in Flint. Investigators don't have a description of what the 19-year-old was last seen wearing.
Southeast Michigan reaches first official stage of drought
(CBS DETROIT) - Despite recent rainfall, our weather has remained dry enough for portions of Metro Detroit to reach moderate drought conditions.Total rainfall for the month of September in Detroit measures only 0.69 inches, a large deficit from our average 2.46 inches of rain.For the year we remain at more than a 7-inch deficit for water with a current measurement of 19.09 inches. of water compared to a yearly average of 26.21 inches.What does moderate drought mean for you?These are some of the issues that can come from moderate drought, although only crop issues exist for isolated spots in our area at the moment.Some damage to crops, pasturesStreams, reservoirs, or wells lowSoutheast Michigan counties currently under the moderate drought category are Wayne, southeast Oakland, Macomb, St. Clair, and northern Sanilac counties.Rain showers are possible Sunday and several days next week which should help us rebound a bit.We'll monitor the trend and keep you posted on if/when we expect to exit drought stage.You can stay updated on the latest forecast information from the NEXT Weather team on our weather page by clicking here.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Complete closure of I-94 in Detroit this weekend — What to know
Drivers in Detroit will be facing a big detour next week as the Michigan Department of Transportation continues work on the Second Avenue bridge. I-94 will be closed between I-96 and I-75 for five days.
Workers seriously injured after semi-truck trailer falls on top of them at Macomb County Kroger distribution center
Two workers are hospitalized after part of a semi-truck fell on them while working at a Kroger distribution center in Macomb County on Tuesday.
5 Macomb County Orchards to Visit This Fall
In Macomb County, the perfect fall weekend consists of a crisp walk along the Clinton River Nature Trail, cheering on the Detroit Lions, and nonetheless, a Saturday picking apples at a local orchard. The thought of enjoying warm cider and donuts after an afternoon of apple picking makes saying goodbye...
Feds find Michigan firm workers owed $352K in back pay
More than 650 workers at a Dearborn staffing agency will be repaid more than $352,000 after the agency illegally classified them as independent contractors, federal authorities announced Friday. The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found that Leo Staffing and Management, operating as LTL Staffing and Business Solutions,...
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?
Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
