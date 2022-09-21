Howard County police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that involved a motorized bike and two other vehicles in Elkridge early Sunday morning. According to police, around 3 a.m. they were called to the area of Maryland Route 175 westbound between Interstate 95 and Route 108 for a report of a man struck on a motorbike. The original striking vehicle is unknown and left the scene of the accident.

