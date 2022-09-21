ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

WBAL Radio

AACOPD arrest woman after she reportedly hit people with car

A woman is accused of driving into several people outside a bar this weekend in Glen Burnie. Anne Arundel County police say they were trying to clear a rowdy crowd in the parking lot of Frank's Den along Crain Highway just after midnight on Sept. 24 when 32-year-old Ashia Payne put her car in reverse.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
WBAL Radio

BPD arrest man in connection with woman found dead in Westport

Baltimore City police arrested a 63-year-old man on Thursday in connection to a woman found dead on Wednesday under railroad tracks in Westport. Officers have charged Bruce Poole, of Baltimore, with first-degree murder in the homicide of 53-year-old Kelly Logan. Police said they responded to the 2100 block of Kloman...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Police investigating early morning fatal hit-and-run in Elkridge

Howard County police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that involved a motorized bike and two other vehicles in Elkridge early Sunday morning. According to police, around 3 a.m. they were called to the area of Maryland Route 175 westbound between Interstate 95 and Route 108 for a report of a man struck on a motorbike. The original striking vehicle is unknown and left the scene of the accident.
ELKRIDGE, MD
WBAL Radio

Havre de Grace police officer on administrative duty amid investigation

A Havre de Grace police officer is on administrative duty after video circulated on Facebook showing him hitting another person. Havre de Grace Mayor William Martin posted a statement on the city's Facebook page Saturday night, saying the city is aware of an incident in the Waffle House parking lot earlier Saturday morning.
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD
