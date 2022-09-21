Gun oils should prevent corrosion and pitting on your firearms, but the best ones do more than keep appearances up. Sure, no one wants rust patches on their gun barrel, but what about the parts you don’t see? Those slides, bolts, and levers rely on lubrication to make them run smoothly. And even if you discover light rust on your gun because you forgot to wipe it down after your last rainy hunt, a solid oil can help you clean it up and protect it from developing more in the future. Some can even double as bore cleaners and remove fouling, so you can make sure you’re getting the most accuracy out of all your shots.

25 DAYS AGO