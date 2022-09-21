Read full article on original website
The Best Gun Oils of 2022
Gun oils should prevent corrosion and pitting on your firearms, but the best ones do more than keep appearances up. Sure, no one wants rust patches on their gun barrel, but what about the parts you don’t see? Those slides, bolts, and levers rely on lubrication to make them run smoothly. And even if you discover light rust on your gun because you forgot to wipe it down after your last rainy hunt, a solid oil can help you clean it up and protect it from developing more in the future. Some can even double as bore cleaners and remove fouling, so you can make sure you’re getting the most accuracy out of all your shots.
IGN
List of Weapons
You can't have a Saints Row game without weapons of gratuitous destruction and outlandishness thrown in. While this latest reboot has removed some of the more unique weapons from past entries, there are still plenty of options available for these new Saints to take with them into fights with the Idols, Paneteros, and the Marshalls.
The Best Rifle Scopes Under $500 of 2022
In these days of conspicuous spending in the firearms category, dropping $1,500 on a best-in-class rifle scope is as easy as spending $3,000 on a rifle. Or $100 on a box of ammo. That’s fine if you’re mating a bespoke rifle to a very specific scope and load, but most of us end up swapping scopes between rifles, and we’re more interested in optics that can perform on a range of platforms, guiding an assortment of projectiles in a wide variety of shooting situations. I’ve rounded up nine do-everything scopes with basic reticles, usually in the second focal plane, simple controls, and good class. They generally lack illumination, parallax, or large magnification ranges. If you don’t have unlimited resources, and want a hard-wearing, versatile, affordable scope, read on for the best rifle scopes for under $500.
IGN
Candace Build Guide - Best Builds and Tips
Looking for a Genshin Impact Collei build guide? In 3.1 Nilou will debut, making her the first character to focus on the new Bloom reaction! This page will serve as a guide for building Nilou, from weapons, artifacts, talent-investment, team compositions, and more! With her "stance change" skill, Nilou can serve most roles on Bloom teams, helping you deal tons of damage with your new Dendro characters.
Best Bear Defense Handguns of 2022
The first thing you need to know about bear defense handguns is that if you find yourself needing to use one, things have gone terribly wrong. You should never be comfortable with the idea that the only thing between you and an attacking bear might be a handgun. Even the behemoth .500 S&W Magnum has about half the energy of a .375 Ruger—which some consider to be on the lighter end of the spectrum for stopping a pissed-off brown bear.
Bowhunter Tags Huge 300-Pound Alberta Whitetail
John Cassimus really loves hunting mule deer. The Birmingham, Alabama, native grew up with a whitetail obsession that transformed into a mule deer obsession when he started hunting in Alberta around 2006. So when a nontypical whitetail with muley-esque bodyweight and massive antlers came trotting toward his treestand in the last five minutes of Alberta’s shooting light on Aug. 31, he couldn’t believe his luck. Could this deer be the best of both worlds?
Your First Elk Hunt: What Rifle Should You Bring?
I never require any encouragement to buy a new rifle for an upcoming hunt. But then again, I’m what is technically known as “fiscally irresponsible.” One question I frequently get from hunters going on their first elk hunt is what rifle to bring. As happy as I am to part with my own money, I’m even happier to spend other’s hard-earned lucre. That said, my advice to these folks is often not to buy a rifle specifically for elk and to instead take one they already own and are familiar with.
The Best Coyote Calls of 2022
Depending on your hunting situation, an effective coyote call might be an electronic one that can cut through wind or terrain. On the other hand, open reed and mouth calls have drawn plenty of coyotes to their demise. Both have their place, and I’ve had luck using a combination of them in my 22 years hunting coyotes. In fact, most consistently successful predator hunters rarely hunt without both types of calls. Like other wild game, you’ll be hard pressed to find one call that fits every hunt or even every dog. It’s best to have a variety of calls, so you’re prepared whether you’re calling a wary coyote that hangs up just out of range or one that runs blindly into your setup. To make sure you’re prepared no matter where you’re hunting, I’ve narrowed down a list of the best coyote calls to use this season.
The Best Broadheads for Deer in 2022
After doing the hard work of getting within bow range of a deer, we all want the same thing: a passthrough, good blood trail, and that magical combination of relief and excitement when you find your deer. There are a lot of things that will lead to shorter blood trails—most importantly the archer’s skill—but a quality broadhead is also important.
IGN
Tips and Tricks
Whether you're chasing the best settings, looking to communicate better with your team, or want to learn more about all the newest strategies and movement metas, our handy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Tips and Tricks guide will provide everything you'll need to wreak havoc across the battlefield. Essential...
IGN
Steam Revamps Stats Into Charts With Better Overview of Most Popular Games
In an industry notorious for being wildly secretive around how well its own products do, we love some real good, crunchy data. And with an overhaul to Steam Stats today, Valve is giving us exactly that. It's called Steam Charts now, replacing Steam Stats, and like the old version, it...
IGN
The Broken Memory
The Broken Memory is a short quest for WALL-E which demands that you re-enter WALL-E's Realm and search for components to build a Memory finding machine!. The page below breaks down the steps to complete The Broken Memory quest. The Broken Memory Walkthrough. After collecting WALL-E’s memory from a Night...
IGN
Festival Shells
Festival Shells are a new addition to the Splatoon series. These elusive items are only available during Splatfests, and even then, there's a chance you might never even see one. This page of IGN's Splatoon 3 wiki guide focuses on Festival Shells. We'll cover what Festival Shells are, what Festival Shells do, and how they are the key to the most amount of Clout possible. Don't mistake these with Conch Shells, which are also shells that only appear during Splatfests. You can learn more about Conch Shells by checkout out our Splatfest Guide.
IGN
Ayaneo Air Review
It’s an exciting time to be a PC gamer, and not just because the best graphics cards are currently more affordable than they’ve been since launch. Handheld gaming PCs have finally come into their own, making portable PC gaming a much more convenient and appealing possibility. So far, we’ve looked at the Steam Deck and Ayaneo Next, but while both offer impressive gaming performance, they’re bulky and can be harder to travel with than Nintendo’s smaller Switch handheld.
IGN
How to Play the Halo Games in Chronological Order
Xbox’s flagship shooter is an intergalactic sci-fi saga with narrative foundations that date back billions of years. Despite that far-reaching history, the actual Halo games largely take place within a single decade during the tail end and aftermath of the Human-Covenant War. The mainline Halo games present a sequential...
IGN
US Homeland Security Will Spend $700k to Investigate 'Radicalization' Through Video Games
The United States Department of Homeland Security has awarded a nearly $700,000 grant to terrorism and security researchers to investigate "radicalization" through video games. As reported by Vice, the funds are headed to Middlebury Institute's Center on Terrorism, Extremism, and Counterterrorism (CTEC), the non-profit organization Take This, and a company...
The True Value of a Great Hunting Shotgun
I HAVE A YUPPIE FRIEND named Gary whose operating principle when it comes to buying and selling guns is Can I get out of it what I have in it? In fact, that’s his mantra for buying and selling pretty much anything, and I’m sure it’s no coincidence that Gary has done much better for himself than I have.
CBS News
Colorado man orders mesh screen on Amazon but gets a shotgun in the mail
Don Thompson opened the box he got from Amazon expecting to find his screen mesh. Instead, he received a 20-gauge shotgun.
WATCH: Curious Bear Nibbles on Hunter’s Shoe in Tree Stand
When perched in a tree stand during hunting season hunters need to be very quiet and incredibly still. All as the wildlife go about its business. This is the best way for a hunter to ensure they will be landing a prized trophy. However, one hunter has shared a video showing that he was a little too good at this skill as a curious black bear decides to nibble on the hunter’s boot.
