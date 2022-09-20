ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

advocatemag.com

Lakewood Brewing Co. celebrates 10 years with a carnival

Lakewood Brewing Co., founded and owned by East Dallas neighbor Wim Bens, will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a carnival this Saturday. According to the brewery’s website, the event will feature games, live music, carnival food and, of course, beer. For a limited time, the brewery is also bringing back beers it had previously discontinued.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Read books, get free boba tea at Hello Dumpling for Banned Books Week

Stop by Hello Dumpling in East Dallas tomorrow to read a book and enjoy free boba tea. The event is being put on by Wholly Informed Sex Ed, a nonprofit that provides young people in North Texas with an inclusive, equity-based and comprehensive sexual health education. WISE will offer a...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Haus party: Vector Brewing to host Oktoberfest celebration Saturday

If you’re looking to shop, eat, drink or polka dance, Vector Brewing is the place to be this Saturday. HausFe3st, the brewery’s twist on Oktoberfest, is back for the third year in a row. In addition to beers in collectable steins, the will be 31 local restaurants and shops at vendor booths until 5 p.m. Two live bands will perform: The Oom-Pah Daddies, also known as Baba Yaga Orkestar, will perform polka music from 12-3 p.m., and the blues rock band Desabelle will follow them from 4-7 p.m.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Dallas youth can receive free tickets to pro sporting events

On Monday, Mayor Eric Johnson announced the Mayor’s Youth Sports Ticket Program, a program that will provide free tickets to sporting events for Dallas residents between 12 and 17 years old. The program includes tickets to amateur, collegiate and professional sporting events. Parents and guardians can register their children...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

The bald eagles are back in town

The bald eagles are back in town. Or, at least one is. We saw some photos of the eagle(s) on neighborhood social media groups, so we reached out to urban biologist Brett Johnson. He tells us in an email that at least one bird has been showing up here and...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

City Council passes bike lane ordinance

The Dallas City Council passed a bike lane ordinance this month. It makes it illegal to stop, stand or park a vehicle in a designated bike lane. Anyone who violates the ordinance is subject to a fine up to $200. “Passage of this ordinance today will make our bike lanes...
DALLAS, TX

