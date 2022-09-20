Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Timber Creek High School Student Arrested with Loaded GunLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
For sale: Abortion facility buildings are being closed and sold in pro-life statesLive Action NewsDallas, TX
Arlington PD Warn Gun Owners About Leaving Guns in VehiclesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
The 2022 Plano Balloon Festival Is Set for Liftoff This WeekendNick ReynoldsPlano, TX
Related
advocatemag.com
Lakewood Brewing Co. celebrates 10 years with a carnival
Lakewood Brewing Co., founded and owned by East Dallas neighbor Wim Bens, will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a carnival this Saturday. According to the brewery’s website, the event will feature games, live music, carnival food and, of course, beer. For a limited time, the brewery is also bringing back beers it had previously discontinued.
advocatemag.com
Read books, get free boba tea at Hello Dumpling for Banned Books Week
Stop by Hello Dumpling in East Dallas tomorrow to read a book and enjoy free boba tea. The event is being put on by Wholly Informed Sex Ed, a nonprofit that provides young people in North Texas with an inclusive, equity-based and comprehensive sexual health education. WISE will offer a...
advocatemag.com
Haus party: Vector Brewing to host Oktoberfest celebration Saturday
If you’re looking to shop, eat, drink or polka dance, Vector Brewing is the place to be this Saturday. HausFe3st, the brewery’s twist on Oktoberfest, is back for the third year in a row. In addition to beers in collectable steins, the will be 31 local restaurants and shops at vendor booths until 5 p.m. Two live bands will perform: The Oom-Pah Daddies, also known as Baba Yaga Orkestar, will perform polka music from 12-3 p.m., and the blues rock band Desabelle will follow them from 4-7 p.m.
advocatemag.com
5-square-mile Oak Cliff land-use plan heads to City Council amid compromise with neighbors
A group of Oak Cliff neighbors spent hours each time attending at least seven meetings at City Hall this summer to make sure their voices were heard on a land-use plan intended to steer the future of neighborhoods in 5 square miles of central Oak Cliff. The City Plan Commission...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
advocatemag.com
Dallas youth can receive free tickets to pro sporting events
On Monday, Mayor Eric Johnson announced the Mayor’s Youth Sports Ticket Program, a program that will provide free tickets to sporting events for Dallas residents between 12 and 17 years old. The program includes tickets to amateur, collegiate and professional sporting events. Parents and guardians can register their children...
advocatemag.com
The bald eagles are back in town
The bald eagles are back in town. Or, at least one is. We saw some photos of the eagle(s) on neighborhood social media groups, so we reached out to urban biologist Brett Johnson. He tells us in an email that at least one bird has been showing up here and...
advocatemag.com
City Council passes bike lane ordinance
The Dallas City Council passed a bike lane ordinance this month. It makes it illegal to stop, stand or park a vehicle in a designated bike lane. Anyone who violates the ordinance is subject to a fine up to $200. “Passage of this ordinance today will make our bike lanes...
Comments / 0