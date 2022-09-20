If you’re looking to shop, eat, drink or polka dance, Vector Brewing is the place to be this Saturday. HausFe3st, the brewery’s twist on Oktoberfest, is back for the third year in a row. In addition to beers in collectable steins, the will be 31 local restaurants and shops at vendor booths until 5 p.m. Two live bands will perform: The Oom-Pah Daddies, also known as Baba Yaga Orkestar, will perform polka music from 12-3 p.m., and the blues rock band Desabelle will follow them from 4-7 p.m.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO