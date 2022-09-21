ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Comments / 0

Related
newschannel6now.com

Historic Wichita Falls home restored

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A 100-year-old home in Wichita Falls has been restored to its former glory. The original house on the Hammon Ranch was ready to be torn down before a group came together to rebuild it. Dilts Construction saw the historic value in the house off of...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

A cold front arrives Sunday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday night, we will have a low of 70 with clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 99 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 70 with mostly clear skies. Sunday, we will have a high...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
NewsTalk 1290

Scumbag Steals from Wichita Falls Scout Troop

What a week for crime in Wichita Falls, this is getting disgusting. Earlier this week, we reported the Wichita Falls Crime of the Week from Crimestoppers about a local church getting broken into and thousands of dollars worth of damage were done. I was thinking, wow that's pretty low for Wichita Falls. Well guess what, we can go lower. A local Wichita Falls scout troop had their camping supplies stolen from them.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Wichita Falls, TX
Entertainment
newschannel6now.com

A cold front will arrive Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 100 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 70 with mostly clear skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 96 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 65 with mostly clear skies. Friday, we will have a high of 98 with sunny skies.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
thewichitan.com

Friends share memories, words of caution after death of student

One thread tied together the 70-plus students who laughed, cried and reminisced in Legacy Courtyard Thursday night. That common thread was Adam Sattler, a 21-year-old MSU student who passed away last weekend. Classmates, colleagues, roommates, friends and friends-of-friends united to remember Adam’s life, personality and impact. As the evening...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#The Falls#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#The Band#Ladies And Gentleman#Saliva Coming Back#Neverset#The High Dive#Crows
newschannel6now.com

Mother of 13-year-old fentanyl victim makes a stand

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The mother of a 13-year-old who passed away from a suspected fentanyl overdose is now standing up against the fentanyl crisis the community is facing. “It’s hard to be strong in this. This is one of the most difficult things. I shouldn’t have to be...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Texoma's Homepage

Fentanyl seized in Wichita Falls traffic stops

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Traffic stops in Wichita Falls on Monday evening, September 19, and Tuesday, September 20, 2022, lead to drug seizures, including suspected fentanyl pills. A stop Monday at Galveston and Scott resulted in two arrests. A Wichita County deputy said the occupants, Robert James and Jennifer Saffel, were charged with possession of […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Scammers target gym members

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There have been reports of scammers in and around Crunch Fitness in Wichita Falls trying to involve gym members to be a part of a so-called mentor program. Management at crunch fitness said they take these claims very seriously and after investigating, they plan to...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

DPS Confirms shooting on US 287 west of Vernon

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - UPDATE:. DPS Trooper Sergeant Dan Buesing confirmed to News Channel 6 that a shooting occurred on U.S. 287, prompting officials to close the highway. Buesing stated Hardeman county 911 dispatchers got a call at 6:50 a.m. from a person saying they had been shot by...
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TX
kswo.com

Hollister man charged with weekend Grandfield murder

GRANDFIELD, Okla. (KSWO) - Charges have been filed against a Hollister man for allegedly killing a man in Grandfield over the weekend. Allen Dean Collins is charged with First Degree Murder. He allegedly shot and killed Roy Burkett at a home in Grandfield. According to court documents, the two men...
GRANDFIELD, OK
kswo.com

Arrest warrant filed in NW Oak Ave shooting death

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Court documents revealed new details on a shooting death at an apartment complex on Northwest Oak Avenue. Michael Timms is charged with second degree murder in the death of John Donaldson. Police had previously been searching for Timms as a person of interest in the death.
LAWTON, OK
NewsTalk 1290

NewsTalk 1290

Wichita Falls, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
492K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1290 has the best news coverage for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://newstalk1290.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy