Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel6now.com
Historic Wichita Falls home restored
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A 100-year-old home in Wichita Falls has been restored to its former glory. The original house on the Hammon Ranch was ready to be torn down before a group came together to rebuild it. Dilts Construction saw the historic value in the house off of...
New men’s refuge house to hold housewarming event
The Temple of Praise Church is hosting their housewarming for their new building, The Men's Refuge House, this weekend.
newschannel6now.com
A cold front arrives Sunday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday night, we will have a low of 70 with clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 99 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 70 with mostly clear skies. Sunday, we will have a high...
Scumbag Steals from Wichita Falls Scout Troop
What a week for crime in Wichita Falls, this is getting disgusting. Earlier this week, we reported the Wichita Falls Crime of the Week from Crimestoppers about a local church getting broken into and thousands of dollars worth of damage were done. I was thinking, wow that's pretty low for Wichita Falls. Well guess what, we can go lower. A local Wichita Falls scout troop had their camping supplies stolen from them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Take Advantage of These Deals for National Pepperoni Pizza Day in Wichita Falls
Need an excuse to pig out on pepperoni pizza? Here ya go. I don’t know about you, but I never pass up a piece of pepperoni pizza. Unlike pineapple, pepperoni is the one topping that pretty much everybody can agree on. So, of course, pepperoni pizza gets its own...
newschannel6now.com
A cold front will arrive Thursday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 100 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 70 with mostly clear skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 96 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 65 with mostly clear skies. Friday, we will have a high of 98 with sunny skies.
thewichitan.com
Friends share memories, words of caution after death of student
One thread tied together the 70-plus students who laughed, cried and reminisced in Legacy Courtyard Thursday night. That common thread was Adam Sattler, a 21-year-old MSU student who passed away last weekend. Classmates, colleagues, roommates, friends and friends-of-friends united to remember Adam’s life, personality and impact. As the evening...
Texas Walmart theft ring suspect jailed on dozens of warrants
He's part of what investigators called an Organized Crime group from the Galveston area and is currently jailed on over 24 warrants.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel6now.com
Mother of 13-year-old fentanyl victim makes a stand
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The mother of a 13-year-old who passed away from a suspected fentanyl overdose is now standing up against the fentanyl crisis the community is facing. “It’s hard to be strong in this. This is one of the most difficult things. I shouldn’t have to be...
Body found behind Academy identified
Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department said they have confirmed the identity of a deceased body that was discovered on Tuesday behind a sporting goods store.
Woman allegedly stabs husband at local Goodwill
Police said the woman showed up at Goodwill under the influence and threatened to light the gas tank of her husband's pickup truck on fire.
Woman stabs man at Wichita Falls Goodwill, police say
A woman is going to jail after allegedly stabbing a man during an argument over a pickup truck.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13-year-old among 3 fentanyl deaths in north Texas, police say
WFPD officials said three fentanyl-related deaths occurred in Wichita Falls this weekend. All three victims were age 21 or younger.
Fentanyl seized in Wichita Falls traffic stops
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Traffic stops in Wichita Falls on Monday evening, September 19, and Tuesday, September 20, 2022, lead to drug seizures, including suspected fentanyl pills. A stop Monday at Galveston and Scott resulted in two arrests. A Wichita County deputy said the occupants, Robert James and Jennifer Saffel, were charged with possession of […]
newschannel6now.com
Scammers target gym members
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There have been reports of scammers in and around Crunch Fitness in Wichita Falls trying to involve gym members to be a part of a so-called mentor program. Management at crunch fitness said they take these claims very seriously and after investigating, they plan to...
Semi-truck catches on fire in Clay County
Our crew is currently on the scene of a semi-truck that caught fire in Clay County on U.S. 287. Stick with Texoma's Homepage for updates as they become available.
newschannel6now.com
DPS Confirms shooting on US 287 west of Vernon
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - UPDATE:. DPS Trooper Sergeant Dan Buesing confirmed to News Channel 6 that a shooting occurred on U.S. 287, prompting officials to close the highway. Buesing stated Hardeman county 911 dispatchers got a call at 6:50 a.m. from a person saying they had been shot by...
kswo.com
Hollister man charged with weekend Grandfield murder
GRANDFIELD, Okla. (KSWO) - Charges have been filed against a Hollister man for allegedly killing a man in Grandfield over the weekend. Allen Dean Collins is charged with First Degree Murder. He allegedly shot and killed Roy Burkett at a home in Grandfield. According to court documents, the two men...
US 287 closed between Vernon and Childress for criminal investigation
According to TxDOT officials, the closure is due to an ongoing law enforcement issue. Stick with Texoma's Homepage for updates as they become available.
kswo.com
Arrest warrant filed in NW Oak Ave shooting death
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Court documents revealed new details on a shooting death at an apartment complex on Northwest Oak Avenue. Michael Timms is charged with second degree murder in the death of John Donaldson. Police had previously been searching for Timms as a person of interest in the death.
NewsTalk 1290
Wichita Falls, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
492K+
Views
ABOUT
NewsTalk 1290 has the best news coverage for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://newstalk1290.com/
Comments / 0