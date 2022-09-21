ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brattleboro Art Committee Meeting Agenda

(802) 251 – 8115. Brooks Memorial Library (Community Room), 224 Main St, Brattleboro, VT 05301. https://docs.google.com/document/d/1RHgIgPuc_7WAZJzSEx7NCZ3QDMoQVGOeFASBiwDxT2g/edit?usp=sharing. 3. Introductions/Check-in [5 mins]. a. Committee members absent 8/23. b. Guests of the meeting. 4. Committee Updates [60 mins]. a. Artist directory. i. Review proposed artist directory explanation. ii. Review proposed artist directory...
Brattleboro Fire Department Launches Community Survey

Leonard Howard III, Fire Chief/Emergency Management Coordinator. Brattleboro Fire Department Launches Community Survey. The Brattleboro Fire Department is currently developing an EMS study and is seeking community input as part of that process. The Department has launched a brief online survey soliciting input and opinions from the Brattleboro community. The deadline for submissions is Oct. 31.
WSESD Board Meeting Agenda and Minutes

The Windham Southeast School District Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday,. September 27, 2022 in the BUHS Multi-Purpose Room and remotely via Zoom. https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87943192361?pwd=RUwzQjBvbUdtS1JKU212WHZveTU1UT09. Meeting ID: 879 4319 2361. Passcode: 7nc3UP. One tap mobile. +19292056099,,87943192361#,,,,*983570# US (New York) +13017158592,,87943192361#,,,,*983570# US (Washington DC) Dial by your location. +1 929...
Communications Council for the Windham Southeast School District Meeting Agenda

Communications Council for the Windham Southeast School District. The Communications Council of the WSESD will meet at 12:30 p.m. on Friday,. https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82827819645?pwd=dE90QVdiMVo4ZXdEWXNrMjJDczZlQT09. Meeting ID: 828 2781 9645. Passcode: GtbN90. One tap mobile. +13017158592,,82827819645#,,,,*541972# US (Washington DC) +13092053325,,82827819645#,,,,*541972# US. Dial by your location. +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC) +1...
WINDHAM, VT

