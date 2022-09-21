Read full article on original website
Brattleboro Art Committee Meeting Agenda
(802) 251 – 8115. Brooks Memorial Library (Community Room), 224 Main St, Brattleboro, VT 05301. https://docs.google.com/document/d/1RHgIgPuc_7WAZJzSEx7NCZ3QDMoQVGOeFASBiwDxT2g/edit?usp=sharing. 3. Introductions/Check-in [5 mins]. a. Committee members absent 8/23. b. Guests of the meeting. 4. Committee Updates [60 mins]. a. Artist directory. i. Review proposed artist directory explanation. ii. Review proposed artist directory...
An Election 2022 Special Event! Forum to Feature Windham County State Senate Candidates.
Forum to Feature Windham County State Senate Candidates. The public is invited to attend a forum featuring the candidates running to represent Windham County in the Vermont State Senate. The event will take place on Monday, October 3, 2022, 6:30pm-8pm at Epsilon Spires, 190 Main Street, Brattleboro. The forum will...
Brattleboro Fire Department Launches Community Survey
Leonard Howard III, Fire Chief/Emergency Management Coordinator. Brattleboro Fire Department Launches Community Survey. The Brattleboro Fire Department is currently developing an EMS study and is seeking community input as part of that process. The Department has launched a brief online survey soliciting input and opinions from the Brattleboro community. The deadline for submissions is Oct. 31.
WSESD Board Meeting Agenda and Minutes
The Windham Southeast School District Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday,. September 27, 2022 in the BUHS Multi-Purpose Room and remotely via Zoom. https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87943192361?pwd=RUwzQjBvbUdtS1JKU212WHZveTU1UT09. Meeting ID: 879 4319 2361. Passcode: 7nc3UP. One tap mobile. +19292056099,,87943192361#,,,,*983570# US (New York) +13017158592,,87943192361#,,,,*983570# US (Washington DC) Dial by your location. +1 929...
Ana Saavedra Elected President of Youth Services Board During 50th Anniversary
Ana Saavedra, financial advisor at Edward Jones Investments, recently assumed the role of President of the Youth Services Board of Directors, taking the reins from Cathy Coonan whose two-year term ended in July. Saavedra has been on the agency’s Board of Directors for the past 15 years in a number of leadership positions.
Communications Council for the Windham Southeast School District Meeting Agenda
Communications Council for the Windham Southeast School District. The Communications Council of the WSESD will meet at 12:30 p.m. on Friday,. https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82827819645?pwd=dE90QVdiMVo4ZXdEWXNrMjJDczZlQT09. Meeting ID: 828 2781 9645. Passcode: GtbN90. One tap mobile. +13017158592,,82827819645#,,,,*541972# US (Washington DC) +13092053325,,82827819645#,,,,*541972# US. Dial by your location. +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC) +1...
