Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as BrothelLarry LeasePlano, TX
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
For sale: Abortion facility buildings are being closed and sold in pro-life statesLive Action NewsDallas, TX
The 2022 Plano Balloon Festival Is Set for Liftoff This WeekendNick ReynoldsPlano, TX
Abbott vs O’Rourke – The Newest Dallas Morning News Poll Looks at a Texas-Sized Race That’s Quickly Becoming LopsidedWild Orchid MediaDallas, TX
Related
1 person dead after shooting on North Texas freeway, police say
DALLAS — Dallas Police are investigating an incident where they say a person died after they were shot by another driver on a local freeway. Police said the incident happened just after 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 23 in the 11000 block of CF Hawn Freeway/US 175. A driver traveling...
KXII.com
Man dead after hit-and-run in Sherman, police say
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police said a man died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening. The Sherman Police Department said it happened in the 500 block of East Taylor Street at approximately 7 p.m. Police said based on the evidence and injuries, investigators concluded that 54-year-old Johnny Ray...
KTEN.com
Suspect sought in fatal Sherman hit-and-run
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Sherman police said they are looking for a suspect after a fatal hit-and-run accident Thursday night. Someone called 911 around 7 p.m. to report seeing a man on the ground in the 500 block of East Taylor Street, between U.S. 75 and Texoma Parkway. The...
fox4news.com
Fiery 18-wheeler crash: Transportation company asks for help finding video of crash that killed driver
COLLIN COUNTY - The transportation company that owned the 18-wheeler that flipped over a concrete barrier on US-75 on Tuesday, killing the driver is looking for dashcam footage of the crash that might have sent the tractor-trailer careening onto the road below. The driver, 71-year-old Gusatvo Gomez, had been an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Worth man arrested after 15-mile chase in Parker, Tarrant counties
A Fort Worth man is behind bars for leading Parker County deputies on a long, high-speed chase in a pick-up towing a construction trailer Thursday
Azle man jailed at the end of a long, winding chase
A motorcyclist who tried to get away from Parker County deputies Thursday is now locked up on an evading arrest charge. A deputy tried to stop Scott Bradley in Azle because there was no license plate on his Suzuki.
KXII.com
Plane makes emergency landing on Highway 82
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Drivers traveling on Highway 82 West, near Savoy got a major surprise Thursday afternoon. The Fannin County Sheriff’s Office said a pilot made an emergency landing between the median and the highway, facing oncoming traffic. Sheriffs said the pilot was out on a test...
dallasexpress.com
Local Motorist Drives Home, Discovers He’s Been Shot
Fort Worth Police reported a man was shot while driving a few miles from his home on Sunday evening. Minutes before 9 p.m., police officers received a report from a residence in the 2200 block of Carruthers Drive that a man had been shot. Officers found the victim with a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video Shows the Moment a Car Rear-Ends a Truck on Dallas North Tollway
If driving in Dallas-Fort Worth makes you a nervous wreck, you probably don’t want to watch this. Or maybe you do, if for nothing more than to justify your anxiety. A first-person video shared on Twitter shows a car speeding down The Dallas North Tollway, flying past cars along the way while the driver and passenger jam out to some tunes. The incredibly distracted (and most likely intoxicated driver) eventually rear-ends a pickup truck.
fox4news.com
Student found with gun, ammo at North Texas high school
FORT WORTH, Texas - A student at Timber Creek High School was arrested Thursday after reportedly being found with a gun and ammunition in their possession while at school. The Keller ISD school, which is in Fort Worth, was searched after authorities got an anonymous tip that a student had a gun at school.
KXII.com
Denison man dies at ‘Rednecks with Paychecks’ event
MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man died at the Rednecks with Paychecks annual fall mudcrawl event outside Saint Jo. According to KAUZ, 61-year-old Rickey Doty was found at the bottom of a rocky trail with a head injury, and was pronounced dead at the scene on September 17, 2022.
Report says the best empanadas in Texas can be found at this Fort Worth restaurant
We feel an obligation to let you know where in the world you can get the best of any food, and we feel even more inclined to do so when the Lone Star State is involved.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas town installs American flag nearly 200 feet in the air to show its patriotism
A North Texas town recently installed a 50 x 80-foot flagpole to fly the American flag as high as possible. Mayor Kevin Fowler of Rockwall, Texas, a suburb of the Dallas and Fort Worth metro areas, joined "Fox & Friends" on Thursday morning, Sept. 22, 2022, to talk about the idea and how the symbol of patriotism arrived in town.
One person killed, three others hurt in Wise County crash
A man is dead and three other people are in the hospital because of a crash in Wise County Wednesday. DPS troopers are investigating the crash on F-M 51 about mid-way between Decatur and Gainesville
This Southeast Arlington Neighborhood Has Lots of Outdoor Amenities
The La Frontera neighborhood is the epitome of what neighbors are all about. From block parties to neighborhood watches, this feeling of unity makes this part of southeast Arlington a popular and comfortable place to live. La Frontera is a welcoming community, built largely after the turn of the century....
News Channel 25
Dallas police officer arrested by fellow officer for multiple charges
DALLAS — A Dallas police officer trainee was arrested Wednesday by her department, the Dallas Police Department. Trainee Maricela Guzman is charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon, officials said. Officials said Guzman joined the department in September 2021 and was transferred to the Lew...
gptx.org
Grand Prairie Lands Bass Pro Shops and Andretti Indoor Karting
Grand Prairie welcomes the addition of Bass Pro Shops and Andretti Indoor Karting and Games. Each plan to open a new destination attraction in Grand Prairie on the east side of SH 161, just south of IKEA and north of I-20. Andretti Indoor Karting and Games plans a 96,000-square-foot facility...
When will the 4 other North Texas H-E-B locations open?
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While H-E-B just opened its doors in Frisco, there are four other locations in the works for North Texas. The grocer will be opening its Plano location later this fall. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier this year, will open in late 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023. Mansfield, the most recently announced location, will break ground early in 2023. H-E-B owns several properties across the Metroplex and North Texas, but said there is no timeline or current plans for other stores aside from the locations already announced. "The DFW Metroplex is one of the most competitive markets in the nation and we must be extremely methodical in our approach and planning for new locations," the company said. "We continue to study the market to better understand how to utilize the properties we own throughout the region. This allows us to tailor our stores to best serve the needs of the community. Many sites we've identified will take years to develop, and in some cases, we may decide not to build and end up selling sites."
WFAA
Terry Bradshaw’s 744-acre ranch north of DFW is back on the market for $22.5M
THACKERVILLE, Okla. — An Oklahoma ranch north of Dallas-Fort Worth owned by NFL Hall of Famer and Fox Sports analyst Terry Bradshaw is back on the market for $22.5 million after a deal with a would-be buyer was ruled an incompletion. The 744-acre ranch roughly 70 miles north of...
Keller ISD high school student arrested after allegedly bringing gun onto campus
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A student was arrested at a Fort Worth high school on Thursday after they allegedly brought a gun onto campus.A Keller ISD spokesperson said that on Sept. 22, Timber Creek High School - which is located in Fort Worth but is a Keller ISD school - received an anonymous tip about the student carrying the weapon on school grounds.Timber Creek immediately began investigating and eventually confirmed that the student did in fact have a gun and ammunition.The gun and ammo were confiscated immediately. The student was arrested and removed from campus.The district said it is continuing to work with the Fort Worth Police Department, but that there are currently no further threats to the campus.
106.3 The Buzz
Wichita Falls, TX
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0