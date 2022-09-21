ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen, TX

KXII.com

Man dead after hit-and-run in Sherman, police say

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police said a man died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening. The Sherman Police Department said it happened in the 500 block of East Taylor Street at approximately 7 p.m. Police said based on the evidence and injuries, investigators concluded that 54-year-old Johnny Ray...
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Suspect sought in fatal Sherman hit-and-run

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Sherman police said they are looking for a suspect after a fatal hit-and-run accident Thursday night. Someone called 911 around 7 p.m. to report seeing a man on the ground in the 500 block of East Taylor Street, between U.S. 75 and Texoma Parkway. The...
SHERMAN, TX
Allen, TX
Texas Cars
Allen, TX
KXII.com

Plane makes emergency landing on Highway 82

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Drivers traveling on Highway 82 West, near Savoy got a major surprise Thursday afternoon. The Fannin County Sheriff’s Office said a pilot made an emergency landing between the median and the highway, facing oncoming traffic. Sheriffs said the pilot was out on a test...
SAVOY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Motorist Drives Home, Discovers He’s Been Shot

Fort Worth Police reported a man was shot while driving a few miles from his home on Sunday evening. Minutes before 9 p.m., police officers received a report from a residence in the 2200 block of Carruthers Drive that a man had been shot. Officers found the victim with a...
FORT WORTH, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Video Shows the Moment a Car Rear-Ends a Truck on Dallas North Tollway

If driving in Dallas-Fort Worth makes you a nervous wreck, you probably don’t want to watch this. Or maybe you do, if for nothing more than to justify your anxiety. A first-person video shared on Twitter shows a car speeding down The Dallas North Tollway, flying past cars along the way while the driver and passenger jam out to some tunes. The incredibly distracted (and most likely intoxicated driver) eventually rear-ends a pickup truck.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Student found with gun, ammo at North Texas high school

FORT WORTH, Texas - A student at Timber Creek High School was arrested Thursday after reportedly being found with a gun and ammunition in their possession while at school. The Keller ISD school, which is in Fort Worth, was searched after authorities got an anonymous tip that a student had a gun at school.
FORT WORTH, TX
KXII.com

Denison man dies at ‘Rednecks with Paychecks’ event

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man died at the Rednecks with Paychecks annual fall mudcrawl event outside Saint Jo. According to KAUZ, 61-year-old Rickey Doty was found at the bottom of a rocky trail with a head injury, and was pronounced dead at the scene on September 17, 2022.
DENISON, TX
News Channel 25

Dallas police officer arrested by fellow officer for multiple charges

DALLAS — A Dallas police officer trainee was arrested Wednesday by her department, the Dallas Police Department. Trainee Maricela Guzman is charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon, officials said. Officials said Guzman joined the department in September 2021 and was transferred to the Lew...
DALLAS, TX
gptx.org

Grand Prairie Lands Bass Pro Shops and Andretti Indoor Karting

Grand Prairie welcomes the addition of Bass Pro Shops and Andretti Indoor Karting and Games. Each plan to open a new destination attraction in Grand Prairie on the east side of SH 161, just south of IKEA and north of I-20. Andretti Indoor Karting and Games plans a 96,000-square-foot facility...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
CBS DFW

When will the 4 other North Texas H-E-B locations open?

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While H-E-B just opened its doors in Frisco, there are four other locations in the works for North Texas. The grocer will be opening its Plano location later this fall. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier this year, will open in late 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023. Mansfield, the most recently announced location, will break ground early in 2023. H-E-B owns several properties across the Metroplex and North Texas, but said there is no timeline or current plans for other stores aside from the locations already announced. "The DFW Metroplex is one of the most competitive markets in the nation and we must be extremely methodical in our approach and planning for new locations," the company said. "We continue to study the market to better understand how to utilize the properties we own throughout the region. This allows us to tailor our stores to best serve the needs of the community. Many sites we've identified will take years to develop, and in some cases, we may decide not to build and end up selling sites."
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

Keller ISD high school student arrested after allegedly bringing gun onto campus

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A student was arrested at a Fort Worth high school on Thursday after they allegedly brought a gun onto campus.A Keller ISD spokesperson said that on Sept. 22, Timber Creek High School - which is located in Fort Worth but is a Keller ISD school - received an anonymous tip about the student carrying the weapon on school grounds.Timber Creek immediately began investigating and eventually confirmed that the student did in fact have a gun and ammunition.The gun and ammo were confiscated immediately. The student was arrested and removed from campus.The district said it is continuing to work with the Fort Worth Police Department, but that there are currently no further threats to the campus.
FORT WORTH, TX
106.3 The Buzz

106.3 The Buzz

106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas.

