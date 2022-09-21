ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen, TX

KXII.com

Man dead after hit-and-run in Sherman, police say

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police said a man died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening. The Sherman Police Department said it happened in the 500 block of East Taylor Street at approximately 7 p.m. Police said based on the evidence and injuries, investigators concluded that 54-year-old Johnny Ray...
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Suspect sought in fatal Sherman hit-and-run

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Sherman police said they are looking for a suspect after a fatal hit-and-run accident Thursday night. Someone called 911 around 7 p.m. to report seeing a man on the ground in the 500 block of East Taylor Street, between U.S. 75 and Texoma Parkway. The...
SHERMAN, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as Brothel

Dallas Police raided a short-term rental that was being as part of a sex trafficking ring.RK/Unsplash. Dallas Police have arrested two women after they searched a home that was part of a sex trafficking investigation, others were questioned and released. Many in the neighborhood were shocked. As a neighborhood with children, many residents told NBC 5 they were stunned a wondered how this could happen right across the street.
PLANO, TX
WFAA

Denton landlord threatens student leasing room, video shows

DENTON, Texas — A video has gone viral online of a Denton landlord threatening a student with a handgun, which police are now investigating. The video shows the landlord holding a gun while talking with the student living at the home, who is filming the incident. When the student...
DENTON, TX
KXII.com

Plane makes emergency landing on Highway 82

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Drivers traveling on Highway 82 West, near Savoy got a major surprise Thursday afternoon. The Fannin County Sheriff’s Office said a pilot made an emergency landing between the median and the highway, facing oncoming traffic. Sheriffs said the pilot was out on a test...
SAVOY, TX
