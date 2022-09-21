Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as BrothelLarry LeasePlano, TX
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
For sale: Abortion facility buildings are being closed and sold in pro-life statesLive Action NewsDallas, TX
The 2022 Plano Balloon Festival Is Set for Liftoff This WeekendNick ReynoldsPlano, TX
Abbott vs O’Rourke – The Newest Dallas Morning News Poll Looks at a Texas-Sized Race That’s Quickly Becoming LopsidedWild Orchid MediaDallas, TX
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
Dashcam video: Semi veers off North Texas overpass, killing truck driver in fiery crash
The driver of an tractor-trailer was killed Tuesday afternoon when his rig flew off a U.S. 75 overpass in Allen, crashed onto a street and caught fire, according to police and news reports. No other injuries were reported in the crash, which occurred at U.S. 75 and Stacy Road in...
Video shows semi-struck veer off Texas highway in fatal, fiery crash
The driver was killed in the crash.
Man caught in East Texas after police chief jumps onto car, pursues him during foot chase
POINT, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Rains County Thursday evening after dispatch received a call from someone who knew him to have multiple felony warrants saw him walking around the area, according to Point Police. Officials said Brandon Rich was seen walking around the area of CR 1402 when the call came […]
1 person dead after shooting on North Texas freeway, police say
DALLAS — Dallas Police are investigating an incident where they say a person died after they were shot by another driver on a local freeway. Police said the incident happened just after 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 23 in the 11000 block of CF Hawn Freeway/US 175. A driver traveling...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man dies after being struck by two vehicles, Dallas police say
DALLAS — A man was pronounced dead at a hit-and-run scene involving two vehicles in Dallas, police say. The police department said it happened at 1:39 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Fort Worth Avenue. The man was allegedly not in a crosswalk when he was struck by...
Tractor-trailer falls off Texas overpass, killing driver
ALLEN, Texas — A crash sent an 18-wheeler flying off an overpass, killing the driver. A witness shared video from a dashboard camera with WFAA, which shows the truck flying through the air before hitting the ground where it burst into flames. Police told KXAS that the tractor-trailer was...
KXII.com
Man dead after hit-and-run in Sherman, police say
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police said a man died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening. The Sherman Police Department said it happened in the 500 block of East Taylor Street at approximately 7 p.m. Police said based on the evidence and injuries, investigators concluded that 54-year-old Johnny Ray...
KTEN.com
Suspect sought in fatal Sherman hit-and-run
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Sherman police said they are looking for a suspect after a fatal hit-and-run accident Thursday night. Someone called 911 around 7 p.m. to report seeing a man on the ground in the 500 block of East Taylor Street, between U.S. 75 and Texoma Parkway. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4news.com
Shots fired after fight at Carrollton Burger King forces nearby schools into 'secure hold'
CARROLLTON, Texas - Carrollton police closed down parts of Josey Lane and nearby schools went into a "secure hold" for about an hour after there were reports of shots fired in the area. The reported shots were heard in the area of Josey Lane and Tartan Drive. Police say the...
Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as Brothel
Dallas Police raided a short-term rental that was being as part of a sex trafficking ring.RK/Unsplash. Dallas Police have arrested two women after they searched a home that was part of a sex trafficking investigation, others were questioned and released. Many in the neighborhood were shocked. As a neighborhood with children, many residents told NBC 5 they were stunned a wondered how this could happen right across the street.
Two arrested following high-speed vehicle pursuit, one facing firearms charges
FORNEY, Texas — Two people were arrested following a high-speed pursuit — one of the men now facing firearms charges. Early Thursday morning, a Kaufman County Precinct 2 Constable's Office deputy patrolling the Windmill Farms neighborhood observed a dark-colored Dodge Challenger traveling southbound on Windmill Farms Boulevard without their headlights on.
fox4news.com
Fiery 18-wheeler crash: Transportation company asks for help finding video of crash that killed driver
COLLIN COUNTY - The transportation company that owned the 18-wheeler that flipped over a concrete barrier on US-75 on Tuesday, killing the driver is looking for dashcam footage of the crash that might have sent the tractor-trailer careening onto the road below. The driver, 71-year-old Gusatvo Gomez, had been an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fort Worth man arrested after 15-mile chase in Parker, Tarrant counties
A Fort Worth man is behind bars for leading Parker County deputies on a long, high-speed chase in a pick-up towing a construction trailer Thursday
Azle man jailed at the end of a long, winding chase
A motorcyclist who tried to get away from Parker County deputies Thursday is now locked up on an evading arrest charge. A deputy tried to stop Scott Bradley in Azle because there was no license plate on his Suzuki.
Denton landlord threatens student leasing room, video shows
DENTON, Texas — A video has gone viral online of a Denton landlord threatening a student with a handgun, which police are now investigating. The video shows the landlord holding a gun while talking with the student living at the home, who is filming the incident. When the student...
Caught on camera: Wills Point PD looking for suspected burglar
WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – The Wills Point Police Department took to Facebook Thursday seeking the public’s help to identify a man caught on camera appearing to be breaking into vehicles. According the officials, the man in the photos broke into several vehicles Thursday morning between the hours of 12 a.m. and 4 a.m. The […]
Two Frisco homes heavily damaged by unrelated fires
Two Frisco homes are a huge mess from separate fires Wednesday. The first fire was at a home on Sundown Trail near Lebanon Trail and the Dallas North Tollway
KXII.com
Plane makes emergency landing on Highway 82
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Drivers traveling on Highway 82 West, near Savoy got a major surprise Thursday afternoon. The Fannin County Sheriff’s Office said a pilot made an emergency landing between the median and the highway, facing oncoming traffic. Sheriffs said the pilot was out on a test...
Medical clothing store expands in North Texas
The company, Scrubs & Beyond, has opened two new locations in North Texas. The locations in Hurst and Lewisville are the 12th and 13th the company has in Texas.
starlocalmedia.com
UPDATE: Scene cleared, holds lifted at schools after shots fired incident at nearby restaurant; no victim, suspect identified
UPDATE At 2:44 p.m. Friday, the Carrollton Police Department reports that the scene is clear and holds lifted at schools in area after a shots fired incident was reported earlier this afternoon. The department reports the incident appears to be the result of a disturbance that started at Burger King,...
NewsTalk 1290
Wichita Falls, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
492K+
Views
ABOUT
NewsTalk 1290 has the best news coverage for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://newstalk1290.com/
Comments / 0