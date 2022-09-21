Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Block Access to Apps, Files, and Folders on Windows With AskAdmin
It’s your Windows computer, so it only makes sense that you should choose what other users can access while using it. Maybe you don’t want users to use Skype or go into a certain folder with sensitive information. Perhaps, you don’t want them installing apps through the Microsoft Store. You can block access to all these things and more using an app called AskAdmin.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Docker Compose
Docker is one of the most popular containerization technologies owing to its ease of use and flexibility. Many cloud platforms support Docker, and you can run docker containers in many environments. One of Docker’s selling points is its functionality for working with multiple containers quickly. This makes Docker suitable for...
makeuseof.com
13 Time-Saving Tips for Microsoft PowerPoint
We’ve all been there. Working for the last couple of days on a PowerPoint presentation that shouldn't take you more than a few hours. And every time you think you’re close to finishing it, you find other information or pictures that you have to add. The truth is,...
makeuseof.com
The 6 Best Authenticator Apps for 2FA and Other Enhanced Account Security
Almost everything can now be found online—from your email and social media accounts to your entertainment and personal finance. However, this means you most likely have many usernames and passwords, which can be difficult to remember. Even if you use a unique username and password combination for all your...
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
How to Encrypt Sensitive Files Using GnuPG on Linux
Nowadays, news revolving around hacking, ransomware, and data compromise is very common. Therefore, it is important to be very vigilant in protecting personal files and sensitive data. On Linux, you have GnuPG, a simple yet comprehensive encryption tool that you can use to secure important data on your system. What...
makeuseof.com
How to Create a 404 Page in React Using React Router
Sooner or later, a user will visit a URL that doesn’t exist on your website. What the user does after this is up to you. They might press the back button and leave your site. Instead, you can provide a useful 404 page to help them continue to navigate to your website.
makeuseof.com
How to Smoothly Make Windows 11 Look Like Ubuntu
Windows 11 contains lots of built-in customization options. You can easily change the wallpaper, accent colors, fonts, and even the style of the icons. But even after making those changes, Windows still looks like, well, Windows. What if you want to make Windows look like Linux?. There are many Linux...
makeuseof.com
What Is the Microsoft Edge Profile Error and How Do You Fix It on Windows?
Microsoft Edge is a reliable browser, but sometimes, it can run into issues that make it unusable in Windows. Among the many problems you may face with Edge, one infuriating issue is the error message "Profile error: Some features may not be available. Something went wrong." While the problem may...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
How to Plan a Catch-Up Day Using Google Sheets
While you’re working hard to stay on top of your daily to-dos, you notice some tasks around your home are piling up. Things like cleaning the gutters or organizing a closet that you mean to get to, but higher priority items keep getting in the way. As undesirable as...
makeuseof.com
9 Ways to Fix File Explorer Not Opening on Windows
File Explorer is the default file management tool that allows you to browse through your files, folders, and drives with ease. However, just like any other program, File Explorer is not devoid of issues. One such instance is when File Explorer refuses to open. Typically, you should be able to...
makeuseof.com
How to Change Your Profile Picture on TikTok
TikTok gives its users complete creative freedom and the material to boost their creativity. Your profile picture is a way for people to recognize you. Similar to other apps, you can also change this picture when needed. However, TikTok opens more doors by allowing users to add videos as profile pictures.
makeuseof.com
12 Reasons Why the Amazon Echo Is Better Than Apple's HomePod mini
Given the vast selection of smart speakers on the market today, comparing their many features and benefits can be an arduous task. If you’ve settled on either the Amazon Echo or Apple HomePod mini, then you’re probably searching for reasons to buy one or the other. We’ll show...
makeuseof.com
How to Map Over a Nested Array in a React Component
Most modern applications consume external data from other applications and tools through APIs. This data comes in all types of schemas, and it's up to you to deconstruct it until you get what you want to use. Among these schemas is data objects that contain nested arrays. It can be challenging to render this sort of data. This article will teach you how to map over a nested array in a React component.
makeuseof.com
A Guide to Working With Text Files in Go
As a programming language, Go has a wide range of inbuilt features, including the ability to create, read, and write files like text (.txt) files. Files are important components of our daily lives in the modern world. Text files are useful for storing structured human-readable data without the use of external software or databases.
makeuseof.com
7 Steps to Prepare Your Mac to Upgrade to macOS Ventura
Apple announced that macOS Ventura would release to the public in Fall 2020. The reviews for the developer and public beta versions couldn't have been better—so it looks like macOS Ventura is going to be good. But before you install it, there are a few steps you should to take to prepare your Mac.
makeuseof.com
How Often Should You Upgrade Your Tablet?
Apple releases a new iPad model annually, whether it's an iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad Mini, or the vanilla iPad. Besides, other manufacturers like Samsung, Amazon, and Lenovo make tablets and frequently release new versions. But does that mean you should upgrade your tablet every time a new one comes...
makeuseof.com
What Is the InterPlanetary File System and the Persistent Web?
The IPFS protocol is a very big technological step that will change the working principles of servers and internet networks. It has some differences from the centralized and decentralized network architectures that you already know (or interact with daily even if you don't). It is a project that has accomplished great things in terms of security and error-free operation and continues to evolve. But what exactly is it?
makeuseof.com
How to View the Developer Options on Your Amazon Fire TV
Your Amazon Fire TV device contains a hidden menu of Developer Options. If you want to access some of the more advanced features of FireTV OS, you will need to know how to get this menu to appear. We'll show you how. What Are Developer Options?. Like with Android, which...
makeuseof.com
How to Disable Secure Sign In With Ctrl + Alt + Delete in Windows 11
If there is malicious software present on your computer, it can replace the Windows login screen with a fake one to steal your login credentials. To avoid this problem, Microsoft offers a feature called Secure Sign-in, which you can access by pressing the Ctrl+Alt+Del keys on the Windows logon screen. The feature stops these malicious programs from displaying fake logins.
makeuseof.com
What Is the Norton Subscription Renewal Email Scam? How to Avoid It
Have you received an email stating that your NortonLifeLock subscription is due to renew today and that a specific amount will be deducted from your bank account? The email might even claim that the transaction has already occurred and ask you to call the provided number to reverse it. It's...
Comments / 0