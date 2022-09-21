Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNCA host open forum to address Tuesday night’s student employee active shooter training
On Tuesday night, Highsmith administration and the public safety department hosted a mandatory Highsmith student staff meeting on emergency preparedness, where they completed an ALICE training program. The training occurred in the Blue Ridge South room in Highsmith Student Union. The meeting drew criticism from attending student employees who said...
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: page 4
In this week’s episode, Ruby and Shaiasia talk about the Queen’s death, the college board’s new AP African studies course and the upcoming little mermaid movie (Black representation in movies. Diary of a Mad Black Scholar is a podcast hosted by UNC Asheville students Ruby Worthy and...
