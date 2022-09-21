ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

More Arkansans are driving with expired tags

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — More people have been driving around with expired temporary tags. It's illegal and could mean you will face hundreds of dollars in penalties if caught. In Little Rock, 11% of tickets issued last month were for expired tags, and the state said that thousands more...
Indigo Blue Coffeehouse in Pine Bluff

I am certainly no stranger to coffeehouses in this state. If there is a good one in Arkansas, then chances are I’ll eventually find it. Helping spread the java joy to readers around the state happens to be a great passion of mine. Heck, I’ve even stayed above and next to coffeehouses, thanks to fun AirBnB’s in Eureka Springs and Morrilton, respectively.
Top Weekend Events: Sept. 22-26

There are always great things to do in The Natural State, and AY About You has compiled some of the most exciting events in Arkansas this weekend. Also, listen to 103.7 The Buzz every Friday morning for Morning Mayhem to learn more about what’s going on during the weekend and more, featuring our AY About You President and Publisher, Heather Baker.
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?

45-year-old Beverly Redmond is a wife and mother who lived in Little Rock, Arkansas. On September 10, 1999, she dropped her daughter off at a friend's house. When her daughter returned home the next day, Beverly was gone. Her car and personal belongings were there, but there was no sign of Beverly. Her father, Beverly's husband, was named a person of interest in her disappearance, but he was never charged.
September 22, 2022

The most wonderful time of the year for burger lovers is fast approaching: an online timer is eagerly counting down the seconds until the 2022 Rock City Burger Week begins on Sept. 26. From the upcoming Monday until the following Saturday, Oct. 2, almost two dozen Little Rock and North Little Rock restaurants, including…
Four Days Left until Rock City Burger Week

Pine Bluff creates new position to address crime

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — There's plenty of history in Pine Bluff, and Barbara Warren has been there for a lot of it. "Born and raised," Warren said, laughing. "Just a good wholesome place to grow up, and I am excited I was a product of this place." As time...
Colliers closes $3M sale of Little Rock office/warehouse building

Colliers Arkansas announced the sale Tuesday (Sept. 20) of a 48,000-square-foot office/warehouse building in west Little Rock for $3 million. The purchase price equals $62.50 per square foot. According to a news release, Stoic Equity Partners of Alabama bought the Shackleford Business Center at 3200 S. Shackleford Road from Little...
Top 8 Things To Do In White County, Arkansas

Located in central Arkansas, White County includes the communities of Bradford, Bald Knob, Judsonia, Pangburn, Rose Bud, Romance, Beebe and Searcy, the county seat. Nearly 80,000 people live and work in the county, which includes both suburban and rural landscapes. Centrally located, it’s easy to explore most of the state with a short drive, but you may be surprised at how much there is to see and do. Here are our picks for the top 8 things to do in White County.
