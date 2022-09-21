Read full article on original website
Related
More Arkansans are driving with expired tags
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — More people have been driving around with expired temporary tags. It's illegal and could mean you will face hundreds of dollars in penalties if caught. In Little Rock, 11% of tickets issued last month were for expired tags, and the state said that thousands more...
onlyinark.com
Indigo Blue Coffeehouse in Pine Bluff
I am certainly no stranger to coffeehouses in this state. If there is a good one in Arkansas, then chances are I’ll eventually find it. Helping spread the java joy to readers around the state happens to be a great passion of mine. Heck, I’ve even stayed above and next to coffeehouses, thanks to fun AirBnB’s in Eureka Springs and Morrilton, respectively.
ARDOT: Person struck on I-630 near Arkansas Children’s Hospital
A person was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Interstate 630 on foot shortly after noon Saturday.
North Little Rock City Mission holds 75th annual luncheon
A coalition of North Little Rock churches reunited for the first time in three years to celebrate the work they do for the community.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: First Little Rock Whataburger location set for city’s west side
According to a posting from an Indiana restaurant construction company, the first Little Rock Whataburger location is coming to the city’s west side.
Happening this weekend in central Arkansas: Spa-Con, festivals, food competitions & comedy shows
Fall is officially here, which means it’s a good time to enjoy the weather and attend upcoming activities happening in central Arkansas this weekend
Our House expands operations in Little Rock
Our House in Little Rock broke ground Thursday morning on its 16 million dollar expansion.
aymag.com
Top Weekend Events: Sept. 22-26
There are always great things to do in The Natural State, and AY About You has compiled some of the most exciting events in Arkansas this weekend. Also, listen to 103.7 The Buzz every Friday morning for Morning Mayhem to learn more about what’s going on during the weekend and more, featuring our AY About You President and Publisher, Heather Baker.
Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?
45-year-old Beverly Redmond is a wife and mother who lived in Little Rock, Arkansas. On September 10, 1999, she dropped her daughter off at a friend's house. When her daughter returned home the next day, Beverly was gone. Her car and personal belongings were there, but there was no sign of Beverly. Her father, Beverly's husband, was named a person of interest in her disappearance, but he was never charged.
aymag.com
September 22, 2022
The most wonderful time of the year for burger lovers is fast approaching: an online timer is eagerly counting down the seconds until the 2022 Rock City Burger Week begins on Sept. 26. From the upcoming Monday until the following Saturday, Oct. 2, almost two dozen Little Rock and North Little Rock restaurants, including…
KATV
Benton leaves El Dorado in the dust
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Panthers got a win over El Dorado on Friday. The final score between the two teams was (56-28).
Arkansas gas prices increase, ending 13-week streak of lower pump prices
The 13-week streak of lower gas prices in Arkansas has ended as prices at the pumps increased this week.
KATV
Conway overpowers Little Rock Southwest
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Conway Wampus Cats beat Little Rock Southwest Gryphons in Friday night's game. The final score of the game was (42-0).
This 13-year-old Arkansas cowgirl is making a name in barrel racing
VILONIA, Ark. — When you think of rodeos, Arkansas may not be the first state that comes to mind. You probably think of Texas, or even Montana if you’re binge-watching Yellowstone. But, tucked away in Faulkner County is Lily Wofford, the owner of Wofford Ranch who is hard...
aymag.com
Four Days Left until Rock City Burger Week
The most wonderful time of the year for burger lovers is fast approaching: an online timer is eagerly counting down the seconds until the 2022 Rock City Burger Week begins on Sept. 26. From the upcoming Monday until the following Saturday, Oct. 2, almost two dozen Little Rock and North...
Pine Bluff creates new position to address crime
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — There's plenty of history in Pine Bluff, and Barbara Warren has been there for a lot of it. "Born and raised," Warren said, laughing. "Just a good wholesome place to grow up, and I am excited I was a product of this place." As time...
Police: SWAT unit called to home on Fair Park Blvd
A SWAT unit from the Little Rock Police Department has been deployed at a home shortly before 10 p.m. Monday night.
Family of man killed on John Barrow Road looks back on heartbreaking night
A weekend of violence leaves a Central Arkansas family without their loved one.
talkbusiness.net
Colliers closes $3M sale of Little Rock office/warehouse building
Colliers Arkansas announced the sale Tuesday (Sept. 20) of a 48,000-square-foot office/warehouse building in west Little Rock for $3 million. The purchase price equals $62.50 per square foot. According to a news release, Stoic Equity Partners of Alabama bought the Shackleford Business Center at 3200 S. Shackleford Road from Little...
onlyinark.com
Top 8 Things To Do In White County, Arkansas
Located in central Arkansas, White County includes the communities of Bradford, Bald Knob, Judsonia, Pangburn, Rose Bud, Romance, Beebe and Searcy, the county seat. Nearly 80,000 people live and work in the county, which includes both suburban and rural landscapes. Centrally located, it’s easy to explore most of the state with a short drive, but you may be surprised at how much there is to see and do. Here are our picks for the top 8 things to do in White County.
Comments / 3