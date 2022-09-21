Read full article on original website
How to Create Nested Tests in JUnit
A well-written test suite will have several tests for a specific feature. By grouping related features, you can express the relationship between several groups of tests. One of the major benefits of grouping unit test classes is that it can reduce the amount of test code you write, as grouped tests share resources.
9 Ways to Fix File Explorer Not Opening on Windows
File Explorer is the default file management tool that allows you to browse through your files, folders, and drives with ease. However, just like any other program, File Explorer is not devoid of issues. One such instance is when File Explorer refuses to open. Typically, you should be able to...
How to Smoothly Make Windows 11 Look Like Ubuntu
Windows 11 contains lots of built-in customization options. You can easily change the wallpaper, accent colors, fonts, and even the style of the icons. But even after making those changes, Windows still looks like, well, Windows. What if you want to make Windows look like Linux?. There are many Linux...
How to Block Access to Apps, Files, and Folders on Windows With AskAdmin
It’s your Windows computer, so it only makes sense that you should choose what other users can access while using it. Maybe you don’t want users to use Skype or go into a certain folder with sensitive information. Perhaps, you don’t want them installing apps through the Microsoft Store. You can block access to all these things and more using an app called AskAdmin.
How to Map Over a Nested Array in a React Component
Most modern applications consume external data from other applications and tools through APIs. This data comes in all types of schemas, and it's up to you to deconstruct it until you get what you want to use. Among these schemas is data objects that contain nested arrays. It can be challenging to render this sort of data. This article will teach you how to map over a nested array in a React component.
How to Disable Secure Sign In With Ctrl + Alt + Delete in Windows 11
If there is malicious software present on your computer, it can replace the Windows login screen with a fake one to steal your login credentials. To avoid this problem, Microsoft offers a feature called Secure Sign-in, which you can access by pressing the Ctrl+Alt+Del keys on the Windows logon screen. The feature stops these malicious programs from displaying fake logins.
How to Take Notes in the Linux Terminal With tnote
You probably fire up a text editor every time you need to save an idea, a code snippet, or a URL. But you don't always need to use a text editor to store tidbits. If you indulge with the Linux terminal a lot, you should look into integrating a terminal-based note-taking application into your workflow. Let's learn how you can take notes in the Linux terminal.
How to Take a Snapshot in Vmware Workstation Player for Free
Virtualization is an easy way to try out multiple operating systems without having to go through the hassle of installing and uninstalling them. Modern virtualization software like VMware offers many advanced features that make virtual machine management much easier. One such feature is the ability to take a Virtual Machine...
10 Reasons You Should Be Using the GNOME Tweaks Tool on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Linux is known for being customizable, and the Ubuntu desktop is no exception. But that doesn't mean you can adjust everything you want out of the box. That requires the installation of additional software. Fortunately, GNOME Tweaks is a free, one-stop shop for making many of the, well, tweaks you...
How to Manage Your Firefox Spell Checker
Whether you want to activate or disable your spell checker in Firefox, you have the power to manage these settings. Firefox’s spell checker monitors your spelling when you type words into a text box. Using a spell checker can help you reduce the number of typos in your text....
13 Time-Saving Tips for Microsoft PowerPoint
We’ve all been there. Working for the last couple of days on a PowerPoint presentation that shouldn't take you more than a few hours. And every time you think you’re close to finishing it, you find other information or pictures that you have to add. The truth is,...
A Guide to Working With Text Files in Go
As a programming language, Go has a wide range of inbuilt features, including the ability to create, read, and write files like text (.txt) files. Files are important components of our daily lives in the modern world. Text files are useful for storing structured human-readable data without the use of external software or databases.
An Introduction to Module Systems in JavaScript
The concept of modules comes from the modular programming paradigm. This paradigm proposes that software should be composed of separate, interchangeable components called “modules” by breaking down program functions into stand-alone files that can work separately or coupled in an application. A module is a stand-alone file that...
How to Create a 404 Page in React Using React Router
Sooner or later, a user will visit a URL that doesn’t exist on your website. What the user does after this is up to you. They might press the back button and leave your site. Instead, you can provide a useful 404 page to help them continue to navigate to your website.
Unable to Project Your Windows 11 PC to Your TV? Here's How to Fix It
Whether it's sharing your presentation or streaming Netflix from your laptop, there are multiple reasons why you'd want to project content on a much larger TV screen. And there are also a multitude of things that can go awry and disrupt the entire screen mirroring process. If that's the case,...
How to Plan a Catch-Up Day Using Google Sheets
While you’re working hard to stay on top of your daily to-dos, you notice some tasks around your home are piling up. Things like cleaning the gutters or organizing a closet that you mean to get to, but higher priority items keep getting in the way. As undesirable as...
How to Find Out What WhatsApp Really Knows About You
WhatsApp receives and shares information with "other Meta Companies," according to its privacy policy. This can be unsettling for anyone who's been around long enough to hear stories of how Meta companies have used (or misused) data over the years. But is there really cause for concern? What does WhatsApp...
How the Breverie App Can Help With Self-Care and Goal Tracking
Created by Ukrainian tech entrepreneur Olena Mytruk, the Breverie app offers goal-setting, growth, and self-discovery tools for women. Breverie includes mindfulness content, guided journaling, emotional check-ins, and habit tracking tools. Combining the words ‘brave’ and ‘reverie’, the app aims to help you celebrate every accomplishment, no matter how big or small. Here's a look at Breverie's features and how it compares to similar apps available on your smartphone.
What Is the Microsoft Edge Profile Error and How Do You Fix It on Windows?
Microsoft Edge is a reliable browser, but sometimes, it can run into issues that make it unusable in Windows. Among the many problems you may face with Edge, one infuriating issue is the error message "Profile error: Some features may not be available. Something went wrong." While the problem may...
Run Your Own URL Shortener on Raspberry Pi
Long URLs are difficult to remember. With a self-hosted URL shortener, you need only remember your own domain name and a short string. Here's how to set up and use one on your Raspberry Pi. Why Do You Need a URL Shortener?. URLs are long unwieldy things, and can be...
