biltmorebeacon.com
Herd on the horizon: Elk Fest set to return
After a two-year hiatus, an event bringing two full days of authentic Appalachian experiences, live entertainment, hands-on activities, educational demonstrations and more, all centered around the elk is coming to Maggie Valley. Elk Fest kicks-off at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, and will run until 6 p.m. at the Maggie...
‘Life changing’: Catawba Co. provides families with homes through affordable housing initiative
HICKORY, N.C. — Six families in Hickory will soon be moving into new homes as part of an affordable housing initiative in Catawba County. The city of Hickory partnered with a Charlotte company to help families find a way to own their first homes. “Rent was going up so...
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe County Sheriff’s seeks public assistance identifying individual
Detectives with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office are seeking any information that will help identify the individual pictured. The individual was last seen in the Emma area of Buncombe County. The individual is the suspect in a motor vehicle larceny that occurred over the weekend in Candler. If any information is available on the identity of the individual, please contact Detective Wallace at (828) 250-4447 or submit a tip via the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office app, which can be downloaded in the Apple or Google Play stores.
my40.tv
Officials renew call for public's help as teen last seen in June 2021 still missing
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — McDowell County officials renewed their call for help on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, from the public as a teen originally reported missing more than a year ago has still not been located. Mason Beshear, now 19, was reported missing from a residence on Airport Road...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Room filled with orange in opposition to Highway 9 expansion
MILL SPRING – The N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) held a public meeting on Thursday, September 22, to inform residents and local business owners of the proposed lane and shoulder improvements for N.C. Highway 9, and to gather public input on the proposed design. According to information provided on...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Fall special on cabins at new campground near Boiling Springs — $150/night, with additional discount available
Broad River Campground is a brand new 90 acre campground 4 miles from Boiling Springs, with cabins, glamping domes, and glamping tent and RV sites. The campground has a fall special for cabins — starting at $150 per night. In addition, get an additional 10% off reservations through March 31st, 2023 with code CLTcheap10. Please note that the promo is entered on the second page of the checkout procedure.
wccbcharlotte.com
Motorcyclist Killed In Crash In Catawba County
HICKORY, N.C. — A Newton man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Hickory. Police say Kevin Wayne Letterman, 51, was driving 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he collided with a 2008 Nissan at the intersection of US Hwy 70 SE and 21st Street Drive SE. The crash happened Thursday, September 22, 2002 at 2:34p.m.
my40.tv
After threats, Waynesville government weighs use of more security measures at meetings
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Waynesville town leaders are talking about adding extra security measures at meetings after several board members received threats. Because of what Waynesville Town Manager Rob Hites describes as those credible threats, the town is now considering using metal detecting wands on people as they walk into Board of Aldermen meetings, Hites told News 13 Thursday, Sept. 22.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The Best Hendersonville Apple Orchards for Apple Picking & More
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Did you know that North Carolina is the 7th largest apple producing state in the USA? Or that Henderson County is the largest apple-producing county in the state of North Carolina?. There are...
WLOS.com
Friday Football Frenzy: All your scores & highlights, 09-23-22
My40/WLOS — Welcome back to another week of prep football action!. This week, the 3-2 Warriors of Erwin travel to Asheville to take on the 3-1 Cougars, with both schools trying to extend a winning streak. Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 pm on My40, and kick-off is set for...
Help McDowell Co. deputies identify this individual
On September 2, a resident on Mack Noblitt Rd. in Old Fort reported a breaking and entering and larceny.
Mountain Xpress
asheville.com
Asheville Watchdog: Fox News Misstates Stats, Claiming “Asheville is Crime-Ridden, Dangerous”
Written by Sally Kestin, Asheville Watchdog. Fox News recently told a national audience that Asheville has seen a 31 percent increase in violent crime in the last five years. “Asheville once touted as a top-10 tourist destination back in 2017, but with crime raging, the city now ranks, get this, in the top 10 percent of most violent cities in America,” anchor Todd Piro said. “That’s tough to believe.”
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Man Takes Home A Million Dollars Less Than A Week After Moving Here
They say that moving is one of the most stressful things you can do in life, but I imagine it was one of the best things that ever happened to Jeremy Hartzell. Jeremy just moved to North Carolina and one of the first things he did was buy a scratch off ticket at a local gas station near where he lived in Asheville. Jeremy says there really was no real motive for buying the 10$ Big Cash Payout. He was just there at that quick mart in Marshall and bought it “just because”.
country1037fm.com
Video:Hickory Family Captures Bear Hiding In Tree After Scare From Dog
Hey Dude! You are the apex predator here. Apparently one bear in Hickory, North Carolina forgot that he could probably take the family dog if he wanted to. A black bear was frightened into scurrying up a tree after the family dog barked at it him. Luckily for us the...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Community questions strange lights over Landrum’s night sky
Starlink’s low-orbit satellites spotted over Foothills. On Monday night around 9 p.m., Landrum residents claim to have seen a unique string of lights floating in the sky. The line of about 7 to 10 lights made their way across the night sky, raising questions in the community. Landrum Mayor...
my40.tv
Wanted: 'Armed & dangerous' man wanted for assault, attempted rape, Asheville police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man is wanted on attempted rape and assault charges, Asheville Police Department said Friday, Sept. 23. Tracey Antonio Gaines, age 54, has open arrest warrants for Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury and Attempted First Degree Forcible Rape. He is described...
Woman faces charges following traffic stop in McDowell Co.
A woman is facing charges following a traffic stop in McDowell County.
Investigation underway in Conover after 71-year-old dies in house fire, officials say
CONOVER, N.C — Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in Catawba County Thursday morning that killed a 71-year-old woman. Firefighters responded to a fire at home on Water Wheel Drive just north of Conover early this morning. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned that Beverly Register died in the house. Family members said she lived at the home alone.
