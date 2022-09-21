Read full article on original website
South Dakota Opens Conference Season at Jacks
After nearly two weeks off from competition, the South Dakota women's soccer team is back on the pitch on Saturday as they begin their quest to a third straight Summit League Tournament appearance. The conference slate begins at in-state rival South Dakota State on Saturday night at 6 pm. The game will be streamed live on South Dakota State's website with live stats available as well.
Links and a look at USD-NDSU
Coyote Alley is back for game two! It is a pregame gathering located along Taylor Street just east of the DakotaDome. This week's live music performance will be Vermillion's own Kobe Jordan. The area also features food trucks, vendors and yard games. It is free for the public to access and is home to alumni, Coyote Sports Properties and student tailgate programming.
Kubas paces the Coyotes at Oktoberfest Invitational
LONGMONT, Colo.—South Dakota senior Ella Kubas crossed the finish in ninth place to lead the Coyotes at the Oktoberfest Invitational held at the Union Reservoir. Kubas was the first Coyote to cross the finish line in 1:03:14. She clocked 9:12 for the 750-meter swim, 32:09 on the 20-kilometer bike ride and 20:22 for the 5,000-meter run.
Augustana moves historic Berdahl-Rolvaag House to Iowa
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Part of Augustana University’s vision for the future includes making bold transformations to its physical campus. On Thursday morning, the historic Berdahl-Rolvaag House will make its way to the Granite Threshing Grounds at Granite, Iowa, as part of Augustana’s Viking Bold: The Journey to 2030 plan to evolve with the changing times.
Football Friday action on KELOLAND SportsZone
High school football players will take to the field on Friday evening across KELOLAND.
Friday Scoreboard- September 23
It was a busy night in local sports. You can view scores from around the area here:
Sioux Falls iron company visible all across the country
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new industrial park broke ground in Sioux Falls this week for the future new headquarters of Maguire Iron. It’s a company with a long local history. “Our family and our company has been based in Sioux Falls for over 60 years,” Maguire...
A Hall Of Fame Venue
The Varsity Pub in Vermillion will be inducted into the South Dakota Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this weekend along with eight bands and nearly a dozen other musicians, venues and individuals who made an impact on the history of Rock and Roll in South Dakota. The Induction event...
Flashback Friday: Stockyard escapees of 1993
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From a moose at SDSU to a bear west of Aberdeen, some unexpected animals have shown up in some unexpected areas in KELOLAND throughout the years. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1993 with Chief Meteorologist Jay Trobec and show you the cows that “mooooved” into one Sioux Falls neighborhood.
Janitor Bob band among SD Rock and Rollers inductees
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From bands to venues to music stores, many people and places have helped shape South Dakota’s music history. This weekend, more names will be inducted into the South Dakota Rock and Rollers Hall of Fame. Local rock fans jammed out to a familiar...
Sioux Falls woman loses over 93 pounds through non-profit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rhonda Dangel continues to be an example of success when it comes to weight loss. Rhonda lost 93.5 pounds through the non-profit TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a non–commercial weight loss, education, and support organization. Her success story was recognized as “royalty” in 2021 by TOPS by recording the largest weight loss from starting weight regardless of the time it took to reach their goal. Dangel was consequently named the 2021 South Dakota Queen. Dangel was accompanied on Dakota News Now by TOPS Chapter Leader and the previous year’s South Dakota Queen runner-up Donna Rearick.
Semi rollover on I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — First responders were called to a semi rollover on an I-29 exit near I-90 Thursday morning. Troopers say the semi was headed south on Interstate 29 and sped up to pass a car before getting on the exit to head west on I-90. The speed and the weight of the truck caused it to tip on its side.
Sturgis 2022: The Wild, Wacky, and Unusual [PHOTOS]
In the aftermath of last month's 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in the Black Hills, the legendary Buffalo Chip Campground released perhaps the most unusual lost and found list ever, which included things like a Billy Idol cardboard cutout, uneaten foil packs of tuna, and a box of emergency underwear. Now...
Saturday Boredom Busters: September 24th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Festival of Books connects readers in the state with the best of regional and national writers in Brookings this weekend. Activities include presentations on South Dakota True Crime starting at 9 a.m. in the Children’s Museum of South Dakota; the authors of City of Hustle: Writing Sioux Falls will host a session in the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center starting at 9 a.m.; book signing sessions by various writers take place at noon and again at 4 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center; author and illustrator Hector Curriel will discuss his book on aviator and Governor Joe Foss at 1 p.m. in the Children’s Museum, and a panel discuss on Great Reads from Indigenous Communities at 3 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center.
His car wash job is becoming a career. Meet Jordan Kidd.
This is a paid piece from Silverstar. Simplified: Jordan Kidd left a job in manufacturing in search of something with the potential to advance in the company and learn new things. He's found both at Silverstar. Why it matters. Kidd, 25, started working in the bay at Silverstar's 85th Street...
Semi-truck tipped on I-29, closing ramp for hours
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thursday morning, a semi-truck tipped over on I-29, leading authorities to close an exit for a few hours. Authorities say that at approximately 8 a.m., the semi-truck driver accelerated to pass a vehicle and enter the I-29 off-ramp when the speed and weight of the truck and trailer caused it to tip over onto its driver’s side. The 38-year-old male driver was wearing his seatbelt and received minor injuries. He was transported to a Sioux Falls health care center.
What led Smith to challenge for governor?
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Early voting opens Friday in South Dakota’s general election. KELOLAND News asked Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls, the House Democrat leader, about his decision to challenge the Republican incumbent, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. Here are his answers. When did you make the decision...
Treating Neuropathy with A. Unruh Chiropractic
Are you among the estimated 30-million Americans who are dealing with the numbness, burning, stabbing, or shooting pains in your hands or feet? If all that sounds familiar to you, you probably are among those struggling with a condition known as neuropathy. Those complaints are nothing new for the doctors at the A. Unruh Chiropractic Clinic in Sioux Falls. In fact, we were joined today by its founder, Dr. Allen Unruh.
Opening Date Set for Sioux Falls Leaf and Branch Drop-Off Sites
As we officially hit autumn on the calendar, we all know what's coming. Large piles of leaves and branches on our yards as our trees begin transitioning for the season. With that in mind, Sioux Falls has now set the dates and times for the city's leaf and branch drop-off sites.
Harrisburg road closed for construction
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO)-If you’re traveling in northwestern Harrisburg today, there is a road closure we want to tell you about. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says Tom Sawyer Trail will be closed near Oxford Avenue. Crews will be tying in to the existing water main. Work is expected to take a day.
