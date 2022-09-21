Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Here’s what crooks can get for your stolen catalytic converter
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is not uncommon for a stolen catalytic converter to sell for as much as $300 in the Rockford area. Sometimes they’re worth even more. But, because of a coordinated effort between businesses and law enforcement, thieves looking to unloaded stolen converters may want to think twice. While some scrap yards […]
Scammers targeting users of Zelle banking app
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Law enforcement authorities are saying cyber criminals are targeting the banking service Zelle. Criminals may send a fraudulent text alert claiming to be from Zelle. Replying to the message will trigger a phone call from a number that looks legitimate, but is not, officials said. The person on the phone will […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrest A Man For Multiple Lawn Mower Thefts, No Bond
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Rockford man arrested for lawnmower thefts
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police said William Cobb, 54, was arrested in connection with several lawnmower thefts in the city. According to police, a riding lawnmower was stolen on Sunday, June 17th in the 100 block of Horace Avenue. On Tuesday, September 20th, another lawnmower was stolen in the 200 block of N. Central […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wiproud.com
$1M cash bond set for Altoona homicide suspect
ALTOONA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A second suspect in an Altoona homicide investigation has appeared in court and is being held on a one-million-dollar cash bond. 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona appeared in Eau Claire County court yesterday afternoon via zoom. Clark and 46-year-old Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Illinois are...
Chicago-Area Veterinarian, Pet Owners Warn of Increase in Leptospirosis Cases
Pet owners are sharing their tragic stories of loss as a warning about a surge in cases of a bacterial infection called Leptospirosis. Spay Illinois, a low cost clinic in Lisle first posted about the uptick, writing on Facebook, "There is a Leptospirosis outbreak in Kane County, Cook County, Will County and surrounding areas."
Freeport Police arrest 2 teens in gun investigation
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police said two teens, 15 and 17, were arrested Thursday after they investigated a report of a person who may have been armed with a handgun. According to police, officers responded to the 600 block of W. Avon Avenue around 5 p.m. and, as a result, arrested the pair. The […]
WIFR
Rockford Neighborhood Initiative set to upgrade lower-income areas
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Keeping community members safe dominates conversations during a special resource fair in Rockford, which focuses on some of the city’s lower-income neighborhoods. “There’s so many people in Rockford who don’t realize, when there’s a problem in my neighborhood you’ve got somebody that you can call,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Do you feel safe in Rockford? Here’s what the City is doing about crime
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Shootings, break-ins, and thefts have many Rockford residents on edge. Rockford’s mayor and police chief met directly with residents at the first of three town hall meetings Thursday to address concerns about violent crime in the city. “We’re seeing far too much violence and we have been seeing far too much […]
walls102.com
DeKalb County warns of sealcoating and asphalt scams
SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is warning of sealcoating and asphalt scams. Authorities say they have had two reports of individuals offering to sell asphalt millings, and although not illegal to sell, they did not have a permit to do so in the county. They also warn of seal coating service companies offering to seal your driveway for a minimal cost because they have leftover material. You should also never hire someone on the spot and never pay in cash. If you suspect something is amiss, you should call local enforcement.
Driver seriously injured in Rockton crash
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Authorities say a driver suffered serious injuries in a crash in Rockton on Friday morning. According to the Rockton Fire Protection District, the crash happened at 6:20 a.m. on North Main and Gleasman Roads, just south of the intersection. Officials said when first responders arrived, the driver was out of the […]
Police investigate shooting at home in Machesney Park
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have put up crime scene tape around a home in the 5400 block of Autumnash Lane in Machesney Park, where a shooting took place. Police were called to the scene around 3:30 p.m. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said at least one person suffered non-life threatening injuries and another […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police searching for missing endangered girl, possibly in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Police say the missing girl has been found. ORIGINAL STORY: Police in Wisconsin have issued an alert for a missing girl, 17-year-old Laniyah Hampton, of Madison, who is thought to be in the company of Paul Williams III, 36, who is known to visit the Beloit and Janesville area. According […]
If you live in Rockford you may be eligible for a free Ring doorbell
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County is using its American Rescue Plan funds to give homeowners an added sense of security while helping law enforcement solve crimes. Four county board members chose to use their allocated money to purchase Ring Video Doorbell cameras for eligible residents. One official said that each district has roughly 14,000 […]
Police: 17-year-old injured in Rockford officer-involved shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 17-year-old was injured in an officer-involved shooting on Saturday. According to police, the shooting happened in the 4000 block of St. Anne’s Way, off N. Alpine Road, near Gambino Park. According to police, officers were called to the house for a domestic disturbance around 7:45 p.m. In […]
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Sept. 21-22
OREGON — On Sept. 21 at 9:42 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 12,000 block of North Illinois Route 26 for a traffic violation. After an investigation, Bryant Cotton, 39, of Freeport, was arrested for improper cannabis container/driver, illegal window tint, illegal transportation of alcohol/driver, passing in a no-passing zone and obstructing/resisting a peace officer. Cotton was transported to the Ogle County Jail and held in lieu of bond.
Police Warn Parents Against Popular Back-to-School Trend on Social Media
"Less is better," said Deputy Sheriff Tim Creighton of the McHenry County Sheriff's Office when advising parents against sharing their child's information online With the new school year in full swing, police are warning parents about a popular first-day-of-school trend on social media. Officers are urging parents not to share critical and private information about their children when posting beginning-of-the-year photos. Oftentimes, these photos feature a child holding a festive sign that reveals the child's school, grade, teacher, and details about them such as favorite food and color, as...
The One Thing It Took Me Years to Notice About Hobby Lobby Stores in Illinois
For those that don't know, I spend the majority of my time out of the studio making things. Signs, shirts, ornaments, gag presents, wreaths, you name it, I've probably tried to make it. It's a small side hustle for me, but more importantly, I LOVE doing it!. For more years...
KWQC
Police: 1 injured after crash in Sterling
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was injured after a three-vehicle crash on US Route 30 Thursday, according to deputies. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office responded around 8:30 p.m. Thursday to the intersection of US Route 30 and Matznick Road in rural Sterling to a report of three-vehicle crash, according to a media release.
This Is Wisconsin's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
1440 WROK
Rockford, IL
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0