Rockford, IL

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Scammers targeting users of Zelle banking app

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Law enforcement authorities are saying cyber criminals are targeting the banking service Zelle. Criminals may send a fraudulent text alert claiming to be from Zelle. Replying to the message will trigger a phone call from a number that looks legitimate, but is not, officials said. The person on the phone will […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrest A Man For Multiple Lawn Mower Thefts, No Bond

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man arrested for lawnmower thefts

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police said William Cobb, 54, was arrested in connection with several lawnmower thefts in the city. According to police, a riding lawnmower was stolen on Sunday, June 17th in the 100 block of Horace Avenue. On Tuesday, September 20th, another lawnmower was stolen in the 200 block of N. Central […]
ROCKFORD, IL
wiproud.com

$1M cash bond set for Altoona homicide suspect

ALTOONA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A second suspect in an Altoona homicide investigation has appeared in court and is being held on a one-million-dollar cash bond. 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona appeared in Eau Claire County court yesterday afternoon via zoom. Clark and 46-year-old Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Illinois are...
ALTOONA, WI
WIFR

Rockford Neighborhood Initiative set to upgrade lower-income areas

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Keeping community members safe dominates conversations during a special resource fair in Rockford, which focuses on some of the city’s lower-income neighborhoods. “There’s so many people in Rockford who don’t realize, when there’s a problem in my neighborhood you’ve got somebody that you can call,”...
ROCKFORD, IL
walls102.com

DeKalb County warns of sealcoating and asphalt scams

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is warning of sealcoating and asphalt scams. Authorities say they have had two reports of individuals offering to sell asphalt millings, and although not illegal to sell, they did not have a permit to do so in the county. They also warn of seal coating service companies offering to seal your driveway for a minimal cost because they have leftover material. You should also never hire someone on the spot and never pay in cash. If you suspect something is amiss, you should call local enforcement.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Driver seriously injured in Rockton crash

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Authorities say a driver suffered serious injuries in a crash in Rockton on Friday morning. According to the Rockton Fire Protection District, the crash happened at 6:20 a.m. on North Main and Gleasman Roads, just south of the intersection. Officials said when first responders arrived, the driver was out of the […]
ROCKTON, IL
Public Safety
Rochelle News-Leader

Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Sept. 21-22

OREGON — On Sept. 21 at 9:42 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 12,000 block of North Illinois Route 26 for a traffic violation. After an investigation, Bryant Cotton, 39, of Freeport, was arrested for improper cannabis container/driver, illegal window tint, illegal transportation of alcohol/driver, passing in a no-passing zone and obstructing/resisting a peace officer. Cotton was transported to the Ogle County Jail and held in lieu of bond.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
Police Warn Parents Against Popular Back-to-School Trend on Social Media

"Less is better," said Deputy Sheriff Tim Creighton of the McHenry County Sheriff's Office when advising parents against sharing their child's information online With the new school year in full swing, police are warning parents about a popular first-day-of-school trend on social media. Officers are urging parents not to share critical and private information about their children when posting beginning-of-the-year photos. Oftentimes, these photos feature a child holding a festive sign that reveals the child's school, grade, teacher, and details about them such as favorite food and color, as...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Police: 1 injured after crash in Sterling

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was injured after a three-vehicle crash on US Route 30 Thursday, according to deputies. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office responded around 8:30 p.m. Thursday to the intersection of US Route 30 and Matznick Road in rural Sterling to a report of three-vehicle crash, according to a media release.
STERLING, IL
