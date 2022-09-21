Read full article on original website
Vicki Bobbitt is recognized for her service
Each year at the Sunflower Fair in Salina, Kansas, the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency On Aging and county aging groups in the region, honor Kansans over 65 year old that brighten the lives of others and make their communities better places. The Junction City Senior Center recognized Geary County...
3 Kansas restaurants assets seized for failing to pay over $63k in sales tax reopen, deal reached
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three Mexican-style restaurants in Clay Center, Wamego and Manhattan were temporarily closed by the Kansas Department of Revenue for nonpayment of retail sales tax on Tuesday. According to the KDOR, the three restaurants that had tax warrants executed against them were Viva La Fiesta of Wamego Mexican Cantina Inc., La Fiesta of […]
No injuries after ambulance accident on Kansas highway
GEARY COUNTY —A Kansas fire department ambulance was involved in an accident just 8a.m. Friday in Geary County. The crew from the Junction City Fire department were returning from responding to a traffic accident when Medic 2(563) left the roadway and rolled onto its side, according to a social media report.
Riley County Arrest Report September 23
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MARLO CHRISTINA HOFFMAN, 53, Leonardville, Criminal damage to property; without consent value <$1000; Bond $2,000. JOHN HUNTER LAYFIELD, 22, Manhattan, Driving under the...
Semi driver charged with involuntary manslaughter in fatal Pottawatomie Co. crash
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Prosecutors say the semi driver accused of causing a crash that killed two people from Wamego last month appears to have been texting around the time of the accident. Formal charges against Mark E. Stanwix, 44, of Lecompton were filed in Pottawatomie Co. District Court...
KHP identifies man killed, hit by school bus
CLAY CENTER (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol has confirmed a 69-year-old man died after being hit by a school bus Tuesday morning. According to Clay Center Community High School, a school bus for USD 379 was involved in a crash with a pedestrian Tuesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol was first notified at 7:03 […]
71-year-old Manhattan woman killed in crash near Hanover
WASHINGTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Washington county on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Anne Nielsen, 71, of Manhattan, was driving southbound on K148 in a Volkswagen Beetle when she drove through a stop sign and was struck by a Ford pickup truck that was travelling westbound on U36. Both vehicles came to rest in the center median.
'La Fiesta' seized by State of Kansas for non-payment of taxes
La Fiesta restaurant in Manhattan was seized by the State of Kansas on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 for non-payment of taxes. Officials at the restaurant stated they do not know how long the restaurant will be closed or if it will be reopened.
Manhattan man accused of $3.7K theft after check stolen, altered, cashed
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man has been accused of stealing $3,750 when he allegedly altered and cashed a stolen check sent through the mail. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, officers were called to the 1200 block of Moro St. in Aggieville with reports of forgery and theft.
Sheriff: Kansas man and woman arrested for alleged rape
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects from Milford in connection to an alleged rape. Just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday deputies responded to the Junction City High School in reference to a possible rape that occurred at a residence on Old Highway 77 in the early morning hours, according to a media release from the Sheriff's Department.
College football world reacts to big Kansas announcement
On Saturday, the undefeated Kansas Jayhawks will host the undefeated Duke Blue Devils in a college football showdown between two college basketball powerhouses. According to Kansas Athletics, they’ll be doing it in front of a packed house. Kansas announced Thursday that David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium has sold out...
