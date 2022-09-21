ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, KS

JC Post

Vicki Bobbitt is recognized for her service

Each year at the Sunflower Fair in Salina, Kansas, the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency On Aging and county aging groups in the region, honor Kansans over 65 year old that brighten the lives of others and make their communities better places. The Junction City Senior Center recognized Geary County...
SALINA, KS
Hays Post

No injuries after ambulance accident on Kansas highway

GEARY COUNTY —A Kansas fire department ambulance was involved in an accident just 8a.m. Friday in Geary County. The crew from the Junction City Fire department were returning from responding to a traffic accident when Medic 2(563) left the roadway and rolled onto its side, according to a social media report.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report September 23

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MARLO CHRISTINA HOFFMAN, 53, Leonardville, Criminal damage to property; without consent value <$1000; Bond $2,000. JOHN HUNTER LAYFIELD, 22, Manhattan, Driving under the...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Washington, KS
State
Washington State
Little Apple Post

UPDATE: La Fiesta to reopen on Thursday

MANHATTAN - A representative from La Fiesta restaurant in Manhattan reached out to the Little Apple Post on Thursday morning. The representative stated La Fiesta will be reopening for business at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. . . . La Fiesta restaurant in Manhattan was seized by the State of Kansas...
KSNT News

KHP identifies man killed, hit by school bus

CLAY CENTER (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol has confirmed a 69-year-old man died after being hit by a school bus Tuesday morning. According to Clay Center Community High School, a school bus for USD 379 was involved in a crash with a pedestrian Tuesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol was first notified at 7:03 […]
CLAY CENTER, KS
WIBW

71-year-old Manhattan woman killed in crash near Hanover

WASHINGTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Washington county on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Anne Nielsen, 71, of Manhattan, was driving southbound on K148 in a Volkswagen Beetle when she drove through a stop sign and was struck by a Ford pickup truck that was travelling westbound on U36. Both vehicles came to rest in the center median.
MANHATTAN, KS
ksal.com

Woman Killed in Crash

A Manhattan woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northern Kansas late Wednesday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 71-year-old Anne Nielson of Manhattan was driving a Volkswagon Beetle headed south on K 148 Highway. She failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a Ford F 350 pickup truck which was headed west on U.S. 36 Highway Both vehicles came to rest in the center median.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Manhattan man accused of $3.7K theft after check stolen, altered, cashed

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man has been accused of stealing $3,750 when he allegedly altered and cashed a stolen check sent through the mail. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, officers were called to the 1200 block of Moro St. in Aggieville with reports of forgery and theft.
MANHATTAN, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Two vehicle fatal accident near Hanover, Kansas

BEATRICE – A Manhattan, Kansas woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident three miles south of Hanover, Kansas, Wednesday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the victim was 71-year-old Anne Nielsen….the driver of a southbound car on Kansas Highway 148. The KHP says Nielsen’s 2017 Volkswagen Beetle failed...
MANHATTAN, KS
St. Joseph Post

Sheriff: Kansas man and woman arrested for alleged rape

GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects from Milford in connection to an alleged rape. Just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday deputies responded to the Junction City High School in reference to a possible rape that occurred at a residence on Old Highway 77 in the early morning hours, according to a media release from the Sheriff's Department.
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to big Kansas announcement

On Saturday, the undefeated Kansas Jayhawks will host the undefeated Duke Blue Devils in a college football showdown between two college basketball powerhouses. According to Kansas Athletics, they’ll be doing it in front of a packed house. Kansas announced Thursday that David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium has sold out...
LAWRENCE, KS

