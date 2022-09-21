Read full article on original website
Vicki Bobbitt is recognized for her service
Each year at the Sunflower Fair in Salina, Kansas, the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency On Aging and county aging groups in the region, honor Kansans over 65 year old that brighten the lives of others and make their communities better places. The Junction City Senior Center recognized Geary County...
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Wedding announcement: Nathan Welch and Natalie Harris
Kevin and Rosemary Harris are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Natalie to Nathan Welch of Haddam, KS, son of Kenneth Welch and Lea Dawn Welch. Nathan is a graduate of Kansas State University and is a Sales Agronomist for Ag Service, Inc. Natalie also graduated from Kansas State University and is employed with Rabo AgriFinance as a Customer Relationship Specialist. They will be married on November 19th at Emmanuel Church.
3 Kansas restaurants’ assets seized for failing to pay over $63K in sales tax reopen, deal reached
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Three Mexican-style restaurants in Clay Center, Wamego, and Manhattan were temporarily closed by the Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR) for nonpayment of retail sales tax on Tuesday. According to the KDOR, the three restaurants that had tax warrants executed against them were Viva La Fiesta of Wamego Mexican Cantina Inc., La […]
WIBW
Visit Manhattan to say farewell to director Karen Hibbard
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Visit Manhattan will say farewell to director Karen Hibbard upon her newly announced retirement. The City of Manhattan says the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Manhattan will see the end of a highly successful era in February as Chamber Vice President and Visit Manhattan Director Karen Hibbard announced her retirement.
'La Fiesta' seized by State of Kansas for non-payment of taxes
La Fiesta restaurant in Manhattan was seized by the State of Kansas on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 for non-payment of taxes. Officials at the restaurant stated they do not know how long the restaurant will be closed or if it will be reopened.
Manhattan woman dead following car crash in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Manhattan woman is dead in Washington County following a car crash, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The KHP crash log states that at 3:45 p.m., a 2017 Volkswagon Beetle traveling southbound on Kansas Highway 148, just three miles south of Hanover, failed to stop at a stop sign […]
Riley County Arrest Report September 24
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. RICHARD LEE COATES, 52, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $1,500. CRYSTAL RAE FRANCIS, 39,...
News Channel Nebraska
Two vehicle fatal accident near Hanover, Kansas
BEATRICE – A Manhattan, Kansas woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident three miles south of Hanover, Kansas, Wednesday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the victim was 71-year-old Anne Nielsen….the driver of a southbound car on Kansas Highway 148. The KHP says Nielsen’s 2017 Volkswagen Beetle failed...
ksal.com
Woman Killed in Crash
A Manhattan woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northern Kansas late Wednesday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 71-year-old Anne Nielson of Manhattan was driving a Volkswagon Beetle headed south on K 148 Highway. She failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a Ford F 350 pickup truck which was headed west on U.S. 36 Highway Both vehicles came to rest in the center median.
WIBW
71-year-old Manhattan woman killed in crash near Hanover
WASHINGTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Washington county on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Anne Nielsen, 71, of Manhattan, was driving southbound on K148 in a Volkswagen Beetle when she drove through a stop sign and was struck by a Ford pickup truck that was travelling westbound on U36. Both vehicles came to rest in the center median.
UPDATE: La Fiesta to reopen on Thursday
MANHATTAN - A representative from La Fiesta restaurant in Manhattan reached out to the Little Apple Post on Thursday morning. The representative stated La Fiesta will be reopening for business at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. . . . La Fiesta restaurant in Manhattan was seized by the State of Kansas...
East 6th Street viaduct bridge replacement nears
KDOT has announced that construction will begin on Monday, October 3rd on US-40B for BR #35 between Union Pacific Railroad and Monroe St. in Junction City. The site is located 0.23 miles east of US-77B in Geary County. This project will remove and replace the existing bridge structure on US-40B....
No injuries after ambulance accident on Kansas highway
GEARY COUNTY —A Kansas fire department ambulance was involved in an accident just 8a.m. Friday in Geary County. The crew from the Junction City Fire department were returning from responding to a traffic accident when Medic 2(563) left the roadway and rolled onto its side, according to a social media report.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to big Kansas announcement
On Saturday, the undefeated Kansas Jayhawks will host the undefeated Duke Blue Devils in a college football showdown between two college basketball powerhouses. According to Kansas Athletics, they’ll be doing it in front of a packed house. Kansas announced Thursday that David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium has sold out...
WIBW
E Sixth St. viaduct in JC to close to all traffic as bridge replaced
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The E Sixth St. viaduct in Junction City will close to all traffic for more than a year as crews replace the bridge. Geary County Emergency Management has warned residents of Junction City that the Kansas Department of Transportation will begin construction to replace the E Sixth St. Bridge on Monday, Oct. 3.
WIBW
What to Know: NWS updates severe storm warning alerts
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Weather Service has updated its severe thunderstorm warning alerts to warn those in the immediate path of a dangerous storm. Clay County Emergency Management says on Thursday, Sept. 22, the National Weather Service recently changed how it issues Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and it hopes to clarify some of the confusion.
Oklahoma vs. Kansas State schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time
Oklahoma vs. Kansas State schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info, game timeHow to watchWhen: Sat., Sept. 24 Time: 8 p.m. Eastern TV: Fox network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) What you need to knowKansas State: The Wildcats rank 3rd nationally in pass defense efficiency and ...
bringonthecats.com
SLATE: Gearing up for Oklahoma
It’s Thursday, which means we have lots of items for you from enemy territory. Mason Young at the OU Daily dives deep into the history of Brent Venables at Kansas State, with a ton of quotes from Mark Mangino and Jim Leavitt. It’s a good read with a few pictures of Venables in the purple and white.
WIBW
Semi driver charged with involuntary manslaughter in fatal Pottawatomie Co. crash
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Prosecutors say the semi driver accused of causing a crash that killed two people from Wamego last month appears to have been texting around the time of the accident. Formal charges against Mark E. Stanwix, 44, of Lecompton were filed in Pottawatomie Co. District Court...
Sheriff: Kansas man and woman arrested for alleged rape
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects from Milford in connection to an alleged rape. Just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday deputies responded to the Junction City High School in reference to a possible rape that occurred at a residence on Old Highway 77 in the early morning hours, according to a media release from the Sheriff's Department.
