ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
JC Post

Vicki Bobbitt is recognized for her service

Each year at the Sunflower Fair in Salina, Kansas, the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency On Aging and county aging groups in the region, honor Kansans over 65 year old that brighten the lives of others and make their communities better places. The Junction City Senior Center recognized Geary County...
SALINA, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Wedding announcement: Nathan Welch and Natalie Harris

Kevin and Rosemary Harris are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Natalie to Nathan Welch of Haddam, KS, son of Kenneth Welch and Lea Dawn Welch. Nathan is a graduate of Kansas State University and is a Sales Agronomist for Ag Service, Inc. Natalie also graduated from Kansas State University and is employed with Rabo AgriFinance as a Customer Relationship Specialist. They will be married on November 19th at Emmanuel Church.
KSN News

3 Kansas restaurants’ assets seized for failing to pay over $63K in sales tax reopen, deal reached

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Three Mexican-style restaurants in Clay Center, Wamego, and Manhattan were temporarily closed by the Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR) for nonpayment of retail sales tax on Tuesday. According to the KDOR, the three restaurants that had tax warrants executed against them were Viva La Fiesta of Wamego Mexican Cantina Inc., La […]
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Visit Manhattan to say farewell to director Karen Hibbard

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Visit Manhattan will say farewell to director Karen Hibbard upon her newly announced retirement. The City of Manhattan says the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Manhattan will see the end of a highly successful era in February as Chamber Vice President and Visit Manhattan Director Karen Hibbard announced her retirement.
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
County
Washington County, KS
Washington County, KS
Government
City
Washington, KS
Washington, DC
Industry
Local
Kansas Industry
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Local
Kansas Government
Washington, DC
Business
Local
Kansas Business
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report September 24

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. RICHARD LEE COATES, 52, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $1,500. CRYSTAL RAE FRANCIS, 39,...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Two vehicle fatal accident near Hanover, Kansas

BEATRICE – A Manhattan, Kansas woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident three miles south of Hanover, Kansas, Wednesday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the victim was 71-year-old Anne Nielsen….the driver of a southbound car on Kansas Highway 148. The KHP says Nielsen’s 2017 Volkswagen Beetle failed...
MANHATTAN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agricultural Policy#Law Degree#High School#U S Senator#Lobbyist#Politics Federal#Politics Congress
ksal.com

Woman Killed in Crash

A Manhattan woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northern Kansas late Wednesday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 71-year-old Anne Nielson of Manhattan was driving a Volkswagon Beetle headed south on K 148 Highway. She failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a Ford F 350 pickup truck which was headed west on U.S. 36 Highway Both vehicles came to rest in the center median.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

71-year-old Manhattan woman killed in crash near Hanover

WASHINGTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Washington county on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Anne Nielsen, 71, of Manhattan, was driving southbound on K148 in a Volkswagen Beetle when she drove through a stop sign and was struck by a Ford pickup truck that was travelling westbound on U36. Both vehicles came to rest in the center median.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

UPDATE: La Fiesta to reopen on Thursday

MANHATTAN - A representative from La Fiesta restaurant in Manhattan reached out to the Little Apple Post on Thursday morning. The representative stated La Fiesta will be reopening for business at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. . . . La Fiesta restaurant in Manhattan was seized by the State of Kansas...
JC Post

East 6th Street viaduct bridge replacement nears

KDOT has announced that construction will begin on Monday, October 3rd on US-40B for BR #35 between Union Pacific Railroad and Monroe St. in Junction City. The site is located 0.23 miles east of US-77B in Geary County. This project will remove and replace the existing bridge structure on US-40B....
JUNCTION CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Hays Post

No injuries after ambulance accident on Kansas highway

GEARY COUNTY —A Kansas fire department ambulance was involved in an accident just 8a.m. Friday in Geary County. The crew from the Junction City Fire department were returning from responding to a traffic accident when Medic 2(563) left the roadway and rolled onto its side, according to a social media report.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to big Kansas announcement

On Saturday, the undefeated Kansas Jayhawks will host the undefeated Duke Blue Devils in a college football showdown between two college basketball powerhouses. According to Kansas Athletics, they’ll be doing it in front of a packed house. Kansas announced Thursday that David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium has sold out...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

E Sixth St. viaduct in JC to close to all traffic as bridge replaced

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The E Sixth St. viaduct in Junction City will close to all traffic for more than a year as crews replace the bridge. Geary County Emergency Management has warned residents of Junction City that the Kansas Department of Transportation will begin construction to replace the E Sixth St. Bridge on Monday, Oct. 3.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

What to Know: NWS updates severe storm warning alerts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Weather Service has updated its severe thunderstorm warning alerts to warn those in the immediate path of a dangerous storm. Clay County Emergency Management says on Thursday, Sept. 22, the National Weather Service recently changed how it issues Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and it hopes to clarify some of the confusion.
CLAY COUNTY, KS
bringonthecats.com

SLATE: Gearing up for Oklahoma

It’s Thursday, which means we have lots of items for you from enemy territory. Mason Young at the OU Daily dives deep into the history of Brent Venables at Kansas State, with a ton of quotes from Mark Mangino and Jim Leavitt. It’s a good read with a few pictures of Venables in the purple and white.
MANHATTAN, KS
St. Joseph Post

Sheriff: Kansas man and woman arrested for alleged rape

GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects from Milford in connection to an alleged rape. Just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday deputies responded to the Junction City High School in reference to a possible rape that occurred at a residence on Old Highway 77 in the early morning hours, according to a media release from the Sheriff's Department.

Comments / 0

Community Policy