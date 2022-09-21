ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

advisory.com

Want to live longer? Try speeding up your daily walk.

New research published in JAMA Internal Medicine and JAMA Neurology found that individuals who walk at a brisk pace for an average of 30 minutes a day have a lower risk of developing heart disease, cancer, dementia, and death than individuals who walk a similar number of steps at a slower pace.
FITNESS
advisory.com

Charted: The rise in emotional exhaustion among health care workers

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, health care workers (HCWs) have experienced varying levels of burnout and exhaustion—but a study published Wednesday in JAMA Network Open found that more HCWs reported experiencing emotional exhaustion during the second half of the pandemic. Study details and key findings. For the study, researchers sent...
MENTAL HEALTH

