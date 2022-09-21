Read full article on original website
Want to live longer? Try speeding up your daily walk.
New research published in JAMA Internal Medicine and JAMA Neurology found that individuals who walk at a brisk pace for an average of 30 minutes a day have a lower risk of developing heart disease, cancer, dementia, and death than individuals who walk a similar number of steps at a slower pace.
The challenges of participating in the Oncology Care Model—and why 3 providers say it was worth it
In our recent Reflections on the Oncology Care Model (OCM) webinar, three panelists discussed their experiences participating in the OCM. Read on to learn about the biggest challenges they faced and how they benefited from participating. The challenges. 1. Reducing total cost of care. OCM participants were tasked with reducing...
Charted: The rise in emotional exhaustion among health care workers
Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, health care workers (HCWs) have experienced varying levels of burnout and exhaustion—but a study published Wednesday in JAMA Network Open found that more HCWs reported experiencing emotional exhaustion during the second half of the pandemic. Study details and key findings. For the study, researchers sent...
Virus roundup: Omicron boosters for children could be available by next month
New monkeypox cases have declined by roughly 50% since August, Pfizer will supply millions of doses of Paxlovid to low-income countries to improve access to the treatment, and more in this week's roundup of monkeypox and Covid-19 news. Monkeypox:. Since early August, the number of new monkeypox cases in the...
