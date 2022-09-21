ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Dorchester Ave. to close Saturday for Boston's latest Open Streets event

BOSTON -- The city of Boston is hosting its latest Open Streets event in Dorchester on Saturday. A two-mile stretch of Dorchester Avenue will be closed to traffic between Gallivan Boulevard and Freeport Street. People are welcome to come and take part in games, face painting, and fitness classes. There will also be live music This is the third Open Streets event of the summer and it is the only one in Dorchester. 
Watertown News

Residents Worry About Impact of Building on Waltham Street Approved by Planning Board

A two-story lab building on Waltham Street approved by the Planning Board has residents concerned about the impact on their neighborhood, and the Westside of Watertown. The 67,000-sq. ft. lab and office building that will go on the former Sterritt Lumber site at 148 Waltham St. was approved on Sept. 14 at a meeting where residents who spoke about the project either opposed it or had concerns about how it would impact the area. Traffic was the main concern, but the size of the building (39 feet tall with a 15 foot mechanical penthouse stepped back from the exterior wall) and the proximity to the street concerned people as well.
WATERTOWN, MA
Boston

4 questions with Mayor Wu on changing Boston’s streets

"I don't see cars as the enemy. I see traffic and wasted time as the enemy. Pollution is the enemy." For the record: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is not a member of the NUMTOT Facebook group. For those reading that last sentence and wondering what exactly the acronym stands for,...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roxbury, MA
City
Jamaica Plain, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
South Boston, MA
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
commonwealthmagazine.org

New fare gates open Oct. 1 at North Station

STARTING OCTOBER 1, commuter rail passengers will be required to tap, scan, or swipe their tickets or passes at 30 newly installed fare gates before boarding or exiting trains at North Station. Currently, commuter rail passengers show their tickets or buy them from conductors on board trains. The T has...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

‘A necessary strategy’: Readers are in favor of more T shutdowns

"I think short-term pain for long-term gain is very acceptable." Despite initial skepticism about the monthlong Orange Line shutdown, Boston.com readers were pleasantly surprised by how the MBTA handled the unprecedented closure — so much so that they think the transit agency should keep extended closures going until the T is fixed.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Woman Flips Car Onto Commuter Rail Tracks, Unscathed from Accident

A woman says she lost control of her car, which caused her to flip upside-down onto commuter rail tracks near Sherman Street in Boston at 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to police. Police say the woman wasn't injured when she flipped her car. The car was towed from the tracks,...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman hospitalized after West Roxbury rollover

BOSTON — A woman was transported to a local hospital Friday night after a car crash in West Roxbury. The Boston Fire Department says the accident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Grove Street and Washington Street. Two cars collided, resulting in one car flipping over on its side.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Wu
Dorchester Reporter

Wu calls Pine Street a city ‘partner’ as nonprofit pushes Comfort Inn proposal

Mayor Michelle Wu lauded Pine Street Inn, a nonprofit that serves as the largest homelessness program provider in the region, as it weighs turning Morrissey Boulevard’s Comfort Inn into permanent, supportive housing for formerly homeless people. Pine Street is working with The Community Builders, a nonprofit development company, on...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freeport#Washington Street#Park Street#Balloon Animals#Bon#Traffic#Construction Maintenance#Mbta#Fields Corner
WCVB

Boston Police Department cruiser involved in crash

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a Boston Police Department cruiser was involved in a crash early Friday in Dorchester. The crash between the cruiser and another vehicle happened just before 2 a.m. at the South Bay Shopping Plaza. The police officer was taken to a hospital to...
BOSTON, MA
miltonscene.com

Open Streets Boston – Dorchester to take place Sept. 24th

Open Streets Boston – Dorchester to take place Sept. 24th. During these free, family-friendly events, Open Streets Boston will temporarily close major thoroughfares to car traffic, opening them to people biking, walking, rolling, and connecting with neighbors and local businesses. Open Streets Boston events help us experience streets as...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Overnight Shooting in Roxbury Sparks Police Response

Police officers responded overnight to a shooting in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston that left one man hurt, authorities have confirmed. The Boston Police Department responded to a call for the shooting on Weaver Way just before midnight Thursday, an agency spokesperson told NBC10 Boston. Officers found a man with...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Boston

Photos: See the old Orange Line trains head to the scrapyard

The more than 40-year-old train cars have been replaced with new "state-of-the-art" cars. A few days after Orange Line trains welcomed passengers once more, the first of the old Orange Line cars are officially permanently out of service. Cars 1238 and 1239, which are more than 40 years old according...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Another truck falls victim to being ‘Storrowed’

BOSTON (WHDH) - A tractor trail truck was the latest to collect the honor of being “Storrowed” on Thursday. The vehicle was traveling on the inbound side of Storrow Drive when it ended up getting wedged under an MBTA-owned bridge next to the BU bridge. The MBTA does...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy