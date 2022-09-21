Read full article on original website
Virus roundup: Omicron boosters for children could be available by next month
New monkeypox cases have declined by roughly 50% since August, Pfizer will supply millions of doses of Paxlovid to low-income countries to improve access to the treatment, and more in this week's roundup of monkeypox and Covid-19 news. Monkeypox:. Since early August, the number of new monkeypox cases in the...
Want to live longer? Try speeding up your daily walk.
New research published in JAMA Internal Medicine and JAMA Neurology found that individuals who walk at a brisk pace for an average of 30 minutes a day have a lower risk of developing heart disease, cancer, dementia, and death than individuals who walk a similar number of steps at a slower pace.
Don't overlook these emerging health care disruptors
It seems like we're always hearing about new disruptors and competitors aiming to shake up the way health care is designed, delivered, and paid for. Perhaps the most notable are the retail disruptors, like Walgreens Health or CVS Health. But how do you know if something is a potential threat that could have a real impact on your business?
Why America (still) has big gaps in its Covid-19 data
Throughout the pandemic, a lack of comprehensive and cohesive data collection and reporting on Covid-19 cases, vaccinations, and more has "been very harmful to [the United States'] response." And unless public health data systems improve going forward, health officials warn that "we will always be months behind" during a crisis.
Charted: The rise in emotional exhaustion among health care workers
Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, health care workers (HCWs) have experienced varying levels of burnout and exhaustion—but a study published Wednesday in JAMA Network Open found that more HCWs reported experiencing emotional exhaustion during the second half of the pandemic. Study details and key findings. For the study, researchers sent...
