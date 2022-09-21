ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Comments / 0

Related
advisory.com

Want to live longer? Try speeding up your daily walk.

New research published in JAMA Internal Medicine and JAMA Neurology found that individuals who walk at a brisk pace for an average of 30 minutes a day have a lower risk of developing heart disease, cancer, dementia, and death than individuals who walk a similar number of steps at a slower pace.
FITNESS
advisory.com

Charted: The rise in emotional exhaustion among health care workers

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, health care workers (HCWs) have experienced varying levels of burnout and exhaustion—but a study published Wednesday in JAMA Network Open found that more HCWs reported experiencing emotional exhaustion during the second half of the pandemic. Study details and key findings. For the study, researchers sent...
MENTAL HEALTH
advisory.com

Don't overlook these emerging health care disruptors

It seems like we're always hearing about new disruptors and competitors aiming to shake up the way health care is designed, delivered, and paid for. Perhaps the most notable are the retail disruptors, like Walgreens Health or CVS Health. But how do you know if something is a potential threat that could have a real impact on your business?
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
advisory.com

Why America (still) has big gaps in its Covid-19 data

Throughout the pandemic, a lack of comprehensive and cohesive data collection and reporting on Covid-19 cases, vaccinations, and more has "been very harmful to [the United States'] response." And unless public health data systems improve going forward, health officials warn that "we will always be months behind" during a crisis.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy