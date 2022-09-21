ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

AccuWeather

Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane

Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
advisory.com

Don't overlook these emerging health care disruptors

It seems like we're always hearing about new disruptors and competitors aiming to shake up the way health care is designed, delivered, and paid for. Perhaps the most notable are the retail disruptors, like Walgreens Health or CVS Health. But how do you know if something is a potential threat that could have a real impact on your business?
HEALTH SERVICES
advisory.com

Charted: The rise in emotional exhaustion among health care workers

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, health care workers (HCWs) have experienced varying levels of burnout and exhaustion—but a study published Wednesday in JAMA Network Open found that more HCWs reported experiencing emotional exhaustion during the second half of the pandemic. Study details and key findings. For the study, researchers sent...
MENTAL HEALTH
advisory.com

Why America (still) has big gaps in its Covid-19 data

Throughout the pandemic, a lack of comprehensive and cohesive data collection and reporting on Covid-19 cases, vaccinations, and more has "been very harmful to [the United States'] response." And unless public health data systems improve going forward, health officials warn that "we will always be months behind" during a crisis.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Blade

Editorial: Transformation reversed

It’s never pretty when dreams are shattered. It’s nothing short of a calamity when two vital institutions are confronting the nightmare. The partnership between the University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences. the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital, and ProMedica health system is a classic example. In 2015 when university and hospital leaders signed a partnership agreement under the gaze of city leadership, then-UT President Sharon Gaber said, “this is a transformational day for the University of Toledo, for ProMedica, and for the Toledo community.” Read more Blade editorials That dream of institutional-strengthening synergy between UT and ProMedica has turned into an ugly situation for both institutions at about the worst possible time. ProMedica’s coronavirus related fiscal troubles have caused a downgrade of the system’s debt to junk status. UT’s enrollment decline is so significant a $200 million housing upgrade had to be canceled.
TOLEDO, OH

