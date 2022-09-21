Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane
Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
Virus roundup: Omicron boosters for children could be available by next month
New monkeypox cases have declined by roughly 50% since August, Pfizer will supply millions of doses of Paxlovid to low-income countries to improve access to the treatment, and more in this week's roundup of monkeypox and Covid-19 news. Monkeypox:. Since early August, the number of new monkeypox cases in the...
Don't overlook these emerging health care disruptors
It seems like we're always hearing about new disruptors and competitors aiming to shake up the way health care is designed, delivered, and paid for. Perhaps the most notable are the retail disruptors, like Walgreens Health or CVS Health. But how do you know if something is a potential threat that could have a real impact on your business?
Charted: The rise in emotional exhaustion among health care workers
Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, health care workers (HCWs) have experienced varying levels of burnout and exhaustion—but a study published Wednesday in JAMA Network Open found that more HCWs reported experiencing emotional exhaustion during the second half of the pandemic. Study details and key findings. For the study, researchers sent...
Why America (still) has big gaps in its Covid-19 data
Throughout the pandemic, a lack of comprehensive and cohesive data collection and reporting on Covid-19 cases, vaccinations, and more has "been very harmful to [the United States'] response." And unless public health data systems improve going forward, health officials warn that "we will always be months behind" during a crisis.
The challenges of participating in the Oncology Care Model—and why 3 providers say it was worth it
In our recent Reflections on the Oncology Care Model (OCM) webinar, three panelists discussed their experiences participating in the OCM. Read on to learn about the biggest challenges they faced and how they benefited from participating. The challenges. 1. Reducing total cost of care. OCM participants were tasked with reducing...
Editorial: Transformation reversed
It’s never pretty when dreams are shattered. It’s nothing short of a calamity when two vital institutions are confronting the nightmare. The partnership between the University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences. the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital, and ProMedica health system is a classic example. In 2015 when university and hospital leaders signed a partnership agreement under the gaze of city leadership, then-UT President Sharon Gaber said, “this is a transformational day for the University of Toledo, for ProMedica, and for the Toledo community.” Read more Blade editorials That dream of institutional-strengthening synergy between UT and ProMedica has turned into an ugly situation for both institutions at about the worst possible time. ProMedica’s coronavirus related fiscal troubles have caused a downgrade of the system’s debt to junk status. UT’s enrollment decline is so significant a $200 million housing upgrade had to be canceled.
Over 1,500 Virginia Residents Left Without Power Because Of Rat
The rodent that reportedly caused the power outage "infiltrated a piece of equipment" in the community on Friday.
