advisory.com
Want to live longer? Try speeding up your daily walk.
New research published in JAMA Internal Medicine and JAMA Neurology found that individuals who walk at a brisk pace for an average of 30 minutes a day have a lower risk of developing heart disease, cancer, dementia, and death than individuals who walk a similar number of steps at a slower pace.
advisory.com
Don't overlook these emerging health care disruptors
It seems like we're always hearing about new disruptors and competitors aiming to shake up the way health care is designed, delivered, and paid for. Perhaps the most notable are the retail disruptors, like Walgreens Health or CVS Health. But how do you know if something is a potential threat that could have a real impact on your business?
advisory.com
What's next after the omicron variant?
Throughout the pandemic, the coronavirus has rapidly mutated, leading to variants that spread more quickly and evade immunity. Last year, omicron became the 13th named variant in less than a year—and has remained the dominant variant for the past 10 months. Writing for the New York Times, Carl Zimmer explores whether a new "pi" variant could emerge next.
