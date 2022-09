Notre Dame outscored California 10-0 in the 4th quarter of last’s week game to secure its first win of the season. It wasn’t pretty, but a win is a win. Quarterback, Drew Pyne starred in his first career start for the Irish and walked away victorious. Pyne finished the game with 150-yards passing including two touchdowns. For the first time all season, Notre Dame’s quarterback did not lead the team in rushing. Instead, Irish running back, Audric Estime carried the rock 18 times for 76 yards and one score.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO