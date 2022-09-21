Nearly $3 Million in Grants Approved for Eleven Missouri Colleges and Universities to Help Enhance Nursing Programs Across Missouri

Read full article on original website
Lisa Stuecken Selected As September 2022 Missouri Department of Natural Resources Team Member of the Month
JEFFERSON CITY, MO, SEPT. 22, 2022 - Lisa Stuecken, budget program director with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Administrative Support, has been named the department’s Team Member of the Month for September 2022. Stuecken was selected for her service to the department and for all she does to respond to the myriad of budget requests, prepare for changes to budgetary authority and to maintain the responsible use of department funds.
Governor Parson Appoints James Kjar as Associate Circuit Judge for the 27th Judicial Circuit
Jefferson City — Today, Governor Mike Parson appointed James Kjar as Associate Circuit Judge for Benton County in the 27th Judicial Circuit. He will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Mark B. Pilley. Mr. Kjar, of Warsaw, is currently principal of Kjar Law Office. He...
Governor Parson Makes 100th Judicial Appointment with Appointment of Judge Renee Hardin-Tammons to Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District
Jefferson City — Today, Governor Mike Parson marked the 100th judicial appointment of his administration with the appointment of Judge Renee Hardin-Tammons to the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District. Judge Renee Hardin-Tammons, of Olivette, currently serves as a Circuit Court Judge in the 21st Judicial Circuit. She obtained...
Department of Natural Resources Celebrates Clean Energy Week Sept. 26-30
JEFFERSON CITY, MO, SEPT 23, 2022 – Missouri Governor Michael Parson signed a proclamation declaring Sept. 26-30, 2022, as Clean Energy Week in Missouri. In the proclamation, Governor Parson notes the clean energy industry’s growth and its employment of over 51,000 Missourians. Join our annual week-long celebration of...
