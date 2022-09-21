Read full article on original website
Related
Donald Trump Says He Can't Be Sued for Fraud Because He Paid the Money Back
Former President Donald Trump wrote Thursday on social media that he cannot be sued for fraud because he repaid loans borrowed from lenders "in full on or before the due date" or is still repaying them. Trump was responding to a civil lawsuit announced on Wednesday by New York Attorney...
MSNBC host predicts chances of Trump indictment just “skyrocketed” — thanks to his own lawyers
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Twenty months after leaving the White House, former President Donald Trump continues to be the subject of a variety of investigations — from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia to New York State Attorney General Letitia James to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's January 6 select committee to the U.S. Department of Justice. One DOJ investigation has been probing the events of January 6, 2021, while another has been investigating the government documents that Trump was storing at his Mar-a-Lago resort/home in Palm Beach, Florida when FBI agents executed a search warrant on Monday, August 8.
Trump judge backtracks after court rebuke — legal experts say it may sink his chance to appeal
District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday struck portions of her special master ruling barring the Justice Department from investigating former President Donald Trump just hours after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ripped apart her decision to halt the criminal probe. The three-judge panel — which included two Trump...
Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral
Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
Local Fox anchor fired after explicit tirade against female co-anchor
A Fox anchor in Missouri was fired after going into an off-air tirade against his co-anchor.
Ana Navarro Shuts Down Joy Behar For Comparing Abortion Laws to Women’s Rights in Iran on ‘The View’: “Let’s Not Make That Comparison”
Ana Navarro made her first appearance of the week on today’s episode of The View, where she was quick to shut down an off-color comparison made by fellow co-host Joy Behar. During one of the panel’s Hot Topics segments, the ladies covered the protests that erupted in Iran following the murder of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, for allegedly not wearing her hijab the correct way. Meanwhile, CNN’s chief international anchor, Christiane Amanpour, was set to interview the Iranian president in New York, but when she declined to wear a hijab, he called off the interview. Speaking of the reporter, Navarro said, “She is...
Inside the Bizarre Inter-Party Dynamics of the Top PA Campaigns
At a Labor Day parade in Pittsburgh this month, Pennsylvania’s Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro weaved his way through the crowd, approaching Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman with an open palm.The two went in for the sort of handshake exchanged between teammates in a locker room, with a slap on the back to top it off. Fetterman pointed both his index fingers in the air at Shapiro, shouting out, “Our next governor!”Shapiro, his voice bellowing through the crowd, pointed back at Fetterman, exclaiming, “The 51st vote!”The friendly interaction as Pennsylvania Democrats’ top two contenders is the result of a years-long...
Comments / 0